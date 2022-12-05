ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County set to vote on election board member removal

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFw48_0jYTyXTg00
Fusaro

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Luzerne County Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the removal of a county election board member, according to an updated agenda posting on the county website Monday.

The name of the board member is blank, but several county officials speaking confidentially said the action focuses on Republican board member Alyssa Fusaro.

The county administration had launched a review of the circumstances that led to Fusaro being kicked out of the election bureau on Nov. 9, the morning after the general election, according to multiple sources.

Several council members declined to comment on the matter Monday, citing personnel confidentiality.

Fusaro said Monday she cannot comment because she knows nothing.

“I still haven’t been informed of anything or any intention of removal from the board,” she said.

Speaking on Nov. 9, Fusaro had maintained she was ejected from the bureau because she discovered what she believed to be two temporary workers handling contents of judge of election bags. Fusaro had said she questioned why they were not sworn in and searched the garbage can in their area to see if anything had been discarded.

The five volunteer election board members oversee some aspects of elections, including the post-election adjudication of ballots.

Under the county’s home rule charter, council appoints two Democrats — currently Audrey Serniak and Danny Schramm — and two Republicans — now Fusaro and Jim Mangan. The four council-appointed members then select a fifth board member/chair of any affiliation, and Denise Williams, a Democrat, was unanimously selected to serve in April 2021, which predates Schramm, Fusaro and Mangan.

Council appointed Fusaro to the election board in March this year.

Tuesday’s council agenda originally said it would be voting on a matter stemming from a closed-door executive session.

The agenda attachment posted Monday contained a resolution stating the Pennsylvania Constitution provides that “appointed civil officers, such as board members, serve at the pleasure of the governing body that has appointed them.”

Based on council discussions in executive session, council desires to remove an election board member, the proposed resolution said. It contains a blank line for the name of the board member and said that person will be removed effective immediately.

If approved, the resolution also states the seat is now vacant and will be filled at a later date by council.

Council requires citizen applicants to publicly interview for vacant seats before they are added to an eligibility list that makes them eligible for appointment.

There’s precedent for election board removals.

In March 2021, council swiftly removed election board members Joyce Dombroski-Gebhardt and Keith Gould after those two named Councilman Stephen J. Urban the new board chair against the solicitor’s repeated warning council members can’t serve on the board under the charter. Council also removed Urban at that time.

Urban had objected and cited case law arguing removals should have been pursued through a “quo warranto action” in which a county district attorney or state attorney general is requested to seek a court ruling on a removal in dispute. The law office had replied by stating council was on solid legal ground and arguing the case law Urban cited did not apply to the election board situation.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with instructions for remote attendance posted under council’s online meeting link at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

Comments / 2

Related
Times Leader

EDITORIAL: County Council should release report on election board member

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Remember when you rarely heard about the Luzerne County Election Board? There was a reason: It was a bipartisan watchdog group of volunteers playing a comparatively straightforward part in the multi-step election process. It was a small but important check, one of many that collectively assure fair elections.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks judge tosses GOP's petitions for vote recount

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Board of Elections said it expects to certify the county's November election results on Thursday after Judge James Lillis tossed recount petitions filed by the Berks County Republican Committee. The petitions, which were filed last month on behalf of 94 voters who alleged...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Other business from Scranton City Council's Dec. 6, 2022 meeting

Held a caucus with National Development Council Senior Director David Trevisani, who updated council on parking system operations and finances. Scranton monetized its parking in 2016, turning over operation of its on-street system and garages to the nonprofit NDC under a concession lease between the city, its parking authority and NDC’s local affiliate, Community Development Properties Scranton. Trevisani also presented information Tuesday on CDPS’ proposed 2023 budget. Video of the caucus is available online via ECTV’s YouTube channel.
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Commissioners say recount of 2020 votes should end election debate

Williamsport, Pa. — A final vote on the 2020 election recount has been postponed after Lycoming county officials said the public wasn't notified in advance of the meeting. Even as commissioners made plans to move forward with the recount, Chairman Scott Metzger said he resented having to defend the integrity of the county's results. "I resent it, because we’ve got honest people in Lycoming County," he said. "And yet now...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
BUnow

Special Election Set for January 31st

State Senator John Gordner, from the 27th district, resigned from his position on November 30th. To accept a position to counsel Kim Ward. Kim Ward is the interim President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate. The President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate is third in line to the Governorship as well as to preside over the Senate in case of the Lieutenant Governor’s absence. John Gordner has been the State Senator since 2003. The 27th district includes all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder County, and a section of Luzerne County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

One Election Day investigation ongoing; one on hold for now

Luzerne County’s internal investigation into a ballot paper shortage on Election Day last month will wait until the district attorney’s office completes its investigation, acting county Manager Brian Swetz said Sunday. The shortage of paper to print ballots impacted dozens of polling sites throughout the county for the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

Election deniers file Nov. 8 recount petitions in Lebanon County court

Apparently as part of an organized statewide effort, a group of Lebanon County Republicans has filed court petitions demanding a hand recount of ballots cast for governor and U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 general election. The petitions challenge ballot counts in five county precincts, based on unspecified allegations of...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

NorCo 911 Coordinator Resigns, Replacement Sought

SUNBURY – Northumberland County 911 Coordinator Russ Fellman has resigned. County Commissioner Joe Klebon, who oversees the 911 center, said Wednesday Fellman submitted his resignation November 30. The county is now advertising for a full-time replacement. Fellman’s resignation comes following various incidents, including the Northumberland County Fire Chiefs Association...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wolf announces more than $10.3 million will support affordable housing

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that more than $10.3 million in new funding would be distributed to support affordable housing in 16 counties throughout Pennsylvania and Pittston is one of the recipients. According to a news release from Wolf, $500,000 will be awarded to Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case

WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Judge Dies; Flags Lowered Across PA

Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paul M. Yatron has died, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Yatron, who had served in Berks since 2006 and was most recently elected in 2015, had previously worked in the county district attorney's office, the state attorney general's office, and the state auditor general's office, according to his obituary in the Reading Eagle.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks judge dies after serving on bench nearly 17 years

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges. Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi. Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

14K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy