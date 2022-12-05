A man who was always quick to smile, to joke, care, and strive in Beaver has passed away. The Beaver community is saddened and feeling the loss of legendary former coach Mike McVay. He passed away at the age of 67 on Sunday evening. He was the 21 year head football coach of the Dusters before hanging up the whistle after the 2015 season to take an administrative role. An architect of Beaver credos “We Believe” and “Duster Magic” leaves Beaver with a myriad of happy memories. During his 27 years at Beaver schools, he was the Beaver High School Principal, head football coach and head track coach until he retired in 2018. McVay graduated from Beaver High School in 1973. Through his high school years, he was a football star gaining All State and All-American accolades, among many other recognitions. He went on to play football as a kicker at West Texas State in Canyon, TX and then onto Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, OK. He was head football coach in Beaver from 1995-2015. Memorial service, on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., at Beaver Field House, 925 Ave H, Beaver, OK. Alan Clark Funeral Services is in charge of the services. Here is the full obituary.

BEAVER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO