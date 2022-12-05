Read full article on original website
Allan Marvin Waybright
Allan Marvin Waybright, age 70, passed away suddenly at his home in Lake Dallas, Texas on December 6th, 2022. He was born on November 1, 1952 to Albert M. & Dorothy Waybright in Liberal, KS. He grew up in Perryton, Texas and moved to Liberal his senior year of high school where he met his wife, JoNell Hibbs, of 50 years. They were married on August 5th, 1972 and went on to attend Texas Tech University in Lubbock where they graduated in 1975. Then they moved to Waco for two years, and later the couple settled down and made a home in Liberal, Kansas. Together, he and his wife raised their two children, Adam and Nicole, who were the light of his life. In June of 2022, they relocated to Lake Dallas, Texas after Marvin retired from the oilfield to be close to their grandchildren, Phoenix and Memphis.
Tonya Laynette Schmidt Batey
Tonya Laynette Schmidt Batey, born June 3, 1973, passed away suddenly on November 29, 2022, in Hugoton, Kansas, Tonya battled Lupus and a variety of physical (and other) challenges throughout her life. Tonya had a creative spirit that she shared with those near and far. She was a hard worker...
Beaver Legend Mike McVay Passes Away
A man who was always quick to smile, to joke, care, and strive in Beaver has passed away. The Beaver community is saddened and feeling the loss of legendary former coach Mike McVay. He passed away at the age of 67 on Sunday evening. He was the 21 year head football coach of the Dusters before hanging up the whistle after the 2015 season to take an administrative role. An architect of Beaver credos “We Believe” and “Duster Magic” leaves Beaver with a myriad of happy memories. During his 27 years at Beaver schools, he was the Beaver High School Principal, head football coach and head track coach until he retired in 2018. McVay graduated from Beaver High School in 1973. Through his high school years, he was a football star gaining All State and All-American accolades, among many other recognitions. He went on to play football as a kicker at West Texas State in Canyon, TX and then onto Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, OK. He was head football coach in Beaver from 1995-2015. Memorial service, on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., at Beaver Field House, 925 Ave H, Beaver, OK. Alan Clark Funeral Services is in charge of the services. Here is the full obituary.
Frugoli Departs from Seward County
LIBERAL, Kan. – Seward County Community College sees the departure of Head Volleyball Coach Geno Frugoli. Frogoli has been the Head Coach of the Lady Saints since 2020 and spent three seasons in the position at Seward County. This past season was the best in his tenure with a 31-8 overall record, Co-KJCCC regular season title, Region VI and Plains District championship, and finished 11th at the NJCAA national tournament. While at Seward County, Frugoli accumulated a 76-23 (.767) overall record and a 41-7 (.854) conference record and kept the Lady Saints ranked in the top 20 of the NJCAA year after year.
Lady Saints Go to Boards to Beat Lady Busters
The Seward Lady Saints made their biggest weakness their strength Wednesday night. On average, Seward was being out rebounded this season 34-45. But Wednesday night in a 59-47 win over the Garden City Lady Busters, SCCC out rebounded GCCC 55-43. The Seward defense came to play on a tough night to score. Seward held Garden City to 26 percent shooting in the win.
Liberal Chamber Announces Wrap a Lamp Winners
The Liberal Chamber of Commerce held its “Wrap a Lamp Contest recently on Kansas Avenue. Participants wrapped assigned lamp posts in a festive Holiday theme. Over 40 groups, businesses, churches, families, and individuals participated once again this year. 1st place went to Edward Jones McKensie Hood. She received a...
Garden City Hands Saints a 4th Straight Loss
Seward’s losing streak reached four in an 87-71 loss at the hands of the Garden City Broncbusters Wednesday night in the Green House. The Busters held the Saints at arm’s length most of the night while holding the Saints to 34 percent shooting. The Saints actually jumped out...
Saints Athletics Will Add Men’s and Women’s Soccer in 2023
LIBERAL, Kan. —The holiday break is still a couple weeks away, but the community of Liberal received an early gift from the Seward County Community College Board of Trustees: soccer. At the regular monthly meeting Monday night, all seven trustees voted in favor of adding men’s and women’s soccer...
KDOT Updates the Latest Information on U.S. 54 Expansion in Seward County
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has provided the latest information on the four-lane expansion project on U.S. 54 in Seward County. Within the next two weeks, weather permitting:. U.S. 54 traffic will be shifted to new eastbound lanes for head-to-head traffic, and the existing U.S. 54 lanes will be...
SCCC Board of Trustees Approves College Facilities Projects from Ceiling to Floor
Campus improvements are continuous at Seward County Community College, to the very end of the year. The Board of Trustees approved bids for three big projects at the December monthly meeting, spanning campus from top to bottom. Building fascia at the Industrial Tech campus will be replaced by a local...
Seward County Commission Meets, Approves Facility Waiver For “That” Liberal Band Fish Fry
The Seward County Commission met on Monday evening, and after a request by “That” Liberal Band Boosters, approved the waiver of fees for the Activity Center for the Annual Fish Fry which is scheduled for March 24th, 2023. The Commission approved exploring the Neighborhood Revitalization Program County wide...
