ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Jazz' Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing headband into stands in loss to Portland

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4ZdM_0jYTwqPT00

The NBA fined Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson $15,000 on Monday afternoon after he threw his headband into the stands in the final seconds of their loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

The Jazz set up a play for Clarkson in the final seconds to try and tie the game up, but Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons swiped the ball away and forced a turnover — which sealed the 116-111 win for Portland.

After fouling on the other end, Clarkson was subbed out of the game and walked to the bench clearly frustrated. That’s when he ripped his headband off and tossed it into the stands behind the bench at Vivint Arena.

It’s unclear if the headband even hit anyone, but the league clearly didn’t like it. So, Clarkson was fined $15,000.

Simons put up a career-high 45 points for the Trail Blazers in the win, which snapped a three-game losing skid and a tough stretch in which they lost seven of their previous eight.

Clarkson finished the night with a team-high 24 points after shooting 10-of-26 from the field in the loss for Utah. Lauri Markkanen added 21 points and six rebounds, and Collin Sexton finished with 19 points. The Jazz, who have lost six of their last eight, will host the Golden State Warriors next on Wednesday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

A.J. Griffin hits clutch buzzer-beater to lift Hawks past Bulls in wild OT finish

A.J. Griffin wrapped up a wild final few seconds with a clutch buzzer-beater at State Farm Arena on Sunday night. The Atlanta Hawks forward caught an inbounds pass in the lane and tipped in a shot with just 0.5 seconds left on the clock to beat the Chicago Bulls 123-122 in overtime. The pass from Jalen Johnson on the sidelines was perfect, and Griffin rose up to hit the fadeaway shot.
ATLANTA, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Russell Wilson leaves Chiefs-Broncos game after frightening blow to his head

Russell Wilson left Sunday's game against the Kanas City Chiefs after his head slammed to the turf at the end of a run. The Denver Broncos quarterback scrambled on a third-and-11 play early in the fourth quarter and broke toward the end zone after picking up a first down. He was tackled at the 2-yard line, and his head bounced off the ground at the end of the play. He remained motionless for a moment and was clearly woozy as trainers helped him to his feet.
DENVER, CO
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cowboys score with less than a minute left to overcome late INT in their own red zone, escape woeful Texans

ARLINGTON, Texas — If NFL fans were looking for an ugly win on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys made sure to deliver. The Cowboys, whom Vegas projected as 17.5-point favorites per BetMGM, trailed the Houston Texas for more than 29 of the 30 minutes after halftime. Then, after a turnover-laden day, quarterback Dak Prescott directed a clinical 11-play, 98-yard drive to set up running back Ezekiel Elliott's 2-yard touchdown with 41 seconds left and escape with a 27-23 victory.
HOUSTON, TX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
124K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy