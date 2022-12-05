Read full article on original website
CNN To Move West Coast Bureau From Hollywood To Burbank
CNN plans to move its Los Angeles bureau from an office tower in Hollywood to Warner Bros. Discovery office space in Burbank. CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced the move at a town hall with employees Tuesday, held in the wake of layoffs last week. Puck first reported the news. A CNN spokesperson confirmed the move. The CNN Hollywood offices have long been a part of the area skyline, particularly the lit-up letters from the network logo. The space has been the site of numerous network programs through the years including housing the West Coast studio of Larry King Live. The move...
Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles
Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
An LA couple bought a bungalow by the beach for $555,000. After 4 years of work, they sold it for $1 million. Here's how they fixed it up — and built a lifestyle brand in the process.
In true LA style, Laura Genevieve didn't just rebuild a house. She built a lifestyle brand, and a 44,000-strong Instagram following along the way.
This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles
Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
Dog owner fights off attack on pet by mountain lion P-22 in Silver Lake
A mountain lion believed to be the famous P-22 attacked and injured a small dog in Silver Lake until he was scared off by the pet's owner.
'Terrifying' video shows mountain lion P-22 surprise man walking dog in Hollywood Hills
LOS ANGELES - A homeowner in the Hollywood Hills said he had a recent terrifying close encounter with a mountain lion now confirmed to be P-22. Security cameras captured P-22 walking back and forth across the driveway and front lawn. The homeowner said he had just driven into his garage...
Evelyn, LA Zoo's Oldest Gorilla, is Euthanized at Age 46
Evelyn, a 46-year-old western lowland gorilla and the oldest gorilla in the history of the Los Angeles Zoo, has been euthanized after "experiencing health issues leading to a decline in her quality of life over the last couple of weeks," the zoo announced Wednesday.
Video shows alleged theft ring operating in West Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - An alleged theft crew targeting people in West Hollywood were caught on video stealing people’s phones and wallets. Franco Friday shared the video on TikTok warning people of the increasing crime. He took the video to the LA County Sheriff’s Department who is now investigating the series of crimes.
This Lowkey Gem Is LA's Go-To For Northern Thai Cuisine
With just six tables to go around and the intoxicating smells of coconut milk, chilies, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, and various spices combining to create a thrilling whiff, Northern Thai Food Club in East Hollywood, California feels like a quaint world of its own — even within Thai Town, where the bantam-sized restaurant manages to stand out amongst the concentrated cluster of other Thai restaurants.
LA’s reworked winter shelter program leaves many unhoused residents in the cold
A few feet from the busy 110 freeway in Highland Park, Alfred Moody sits in a wheelchair near a charred fire pit that he and a few friends use to stay warm. It’s been chilly lately, and at the moment, he doesn’t have a tent. As the nights get colder, Moody says he’ll have to seek some other kind of shelter because temperature drops trigger his seizures.
Garcetti’s goodbye to Los Angeles
In one of his final interviews before stepping down as mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti reflects back on his time serving the city. In a special episode of "LA Stories," Garcetti shares with host Giselle Fernandez that he’s proud of the work he’s done and is hopeful for the future of LA.
Buh-Bye, Gas! Come January, New Buildings In LA Will Have To Be Fully Electric
It's a climate and public health win, but it won't be an easy transition.
Officers reveal massive "fix-it" ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Southland
The California Highway Patrol alerted the public Wednesday to an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties.The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez- Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with 33 counts of attempting to file a false or forged instrument and a count of attempting to procure or offer a false or forged instrument, all felonies, according to court records.The dates of the alleged violations range from October 2020 through January of this year, according to the criminal complaint.Sanchez-Peralta was arrested in August and...
Pasadena family shares holiday spirit with award-winning light display
PASADENA, Calif. - The holiday season means holiday light displays. On Pasadena's Tropical Avenue, the Harbecks' home is a destination this season. You can tune in to the display from your car, but up close it's so much more. "They're colorful and it just makes me feel cozy and at...
Family, Los Angeles LGBT Center mourn transgender woman found dead near Malibu
The woman whose body was discovered along Mulholland Highway near Malibu on Thursday is being mourned by her family and coworkers at the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Day Rodas, a 27-year-old transgender woman, had only “recently started living her life authentically” after coming out to friends and family, her sister said on a GoFundMe. “She […]
Griffith Park Pony Rides to shut down
The attraction has been popular with families but has also been the subject of criticism from animal-rights activists.
Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
Where is Kevin de León?
Opponents of Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León have gotten their wish, getting the approval to start gathering signatures to prompt a recall election. "It's all for the recall effort," said former Boyle Heights Neighborhood Councilmember Alessandro Negrete.For a recall election to happen, groups will need to collect 20,437 signatures by March 23, 2023. The gathering process cannot be done online. Participants must be registered voters in Council District 14 and must be in "good standing," according to the L.A. Clerk's Office. De León has resisted calls to step down following leaks of a racist recording. Additionally, he hasn't attended a council...
L.A. rapper who bragged about committing COVID-19 fraud in music video sentenced to prison
A Los Angeles-based rapper who bragged about committing COVID-19 fraud in his music video has been sentenced to over six years in prison on Wednesday. The rapper, Fontrell Antonio Baines, 33, who’s also known as “Nuke Bizzle,” was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $704,760 in restitution, according to the […]
Baby’s body found in Los Angeles River, father arrested
A man is in police custody after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River.
