The California Highway Patrol alerted the public Wednesday to an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties.The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez- Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with 33 counts of attempting to file a false or forged instrument and a count of attempting to procure or offer a false or forged instrument, all felonies, according to court records.The dates of the alleged violations range from October 2020 through January of this year, according to the criminal complaint.Sanchez-Peralta was arrested in August and...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO