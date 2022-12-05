ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County residents are being advised to layer up for the rest of the week. The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Tuesday afternoon for portions of the county as temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees. The affected areas include Lancaster, Mount Wilson and the Santa Clarita […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In

As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Crews rescue dog trapped in deep hole behind Willowbrook area home

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department rescued a dog Wednesday that fell into a 15-20 foot deep hole in the backyard of a home in the Willowbrook area. The 15-year-old German Shepard mix named Maya tumbled an estimated 15 feet down a septic tank hole behind the home, near 137th Street and Stanford Avenue.
WILLOWBROOK, CA
kcrw.com

Unhoused Angelenos are freezing as winter vouchers go unused

LAHSA’s “reimagined” winter shelter program provides both beds and motel vouchers to unhoused Angelenos looking to stay warm. But fewer beds are being offered than ever, while many vouchers go unused. Photographer Lev Rukhin moved to LA in 2010 and started shooting its street scenes from an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA animal shelter in need of donations

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) is experiencing a food shortage and is asking for help from the community.The organization says it goes through 37 tons of pet food a year and started getting low after an uptick in animals this summer.RELATED: Riverside County waiving adoption fees in attempt to clear animal sheltersAccording to spcaLA, they only have enough pet food to last three to four more weeks.spcaLA needs canned and dry pet food for kittens, cats, puppies and dogs.Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center:12910 Yukon Ave.Hawthorne, CA 90250Wednesday-Sunday: 11am-3pmspcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center:7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)Long Beach, CA 90815Wednesday-Sunday: 11am-3pmspcaLA Administrative Office:5026 W. Jefferson Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90016Monday-Friday: 11am-3pmspcaLA Marketplace:7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)Long Beach, CA 90815Wednesday-Friday: 9am-5:30pmSaturday-Sunday: 9am-4:30pmIf you want to donation of one or more pallets of food or cat litter, please contact spcaLA at info@spcaLA.com or (323) 334-4485.  
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Expect increased patrols in these LA County areas

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is allocating $1 million to go toward sheriff's stations in her district to help fight crime during the busy holiday season. The 5th District includes parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, as well as Antelope, Crescenta, and Santa...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Public Health: Bundle up, temps expected to drop Wednesday

The Los Angeles County public health officer issued a cold weather alert in response to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures and wind chill temperatures expected to be below 32 degrees in the Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster and Los Angeles County mountains. “Children, the elderly and people...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Long Beach neighborhood on alert after several coyote sightings

A Long Beach woman said she’s concerned for the safety of her kids, as well as those who attend a nearby elementary school, after discovering a coyote living in an abandoned home next door. Brittney Brown, who said it’s not uncommon to see the animal walking the street in...
LONG BEACH, CA
Food Beast

This Lowkey Gem Is LA's Go-To For Northern Thai Cuisine

With just six tables to go around and the intoxicating smells of coconut milk, chilies, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, and various spices combining to create a thrilling whiff, Northern Thai Food Club in East Hollywood, California feels like a quaint world of its own — even within Thai Town, where the bantam-sized restaurant manages to stand out amongst the concentrated cluster of other Thai restaurants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles

Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
rtands.com

LACMTA: East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Project Under Way

Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA) on Dec. 1 held a groundbreaking ceremony for advanced utility work on the East San Fernando Valley, Calif., light rail project’s first segment. The first segment is a 6.7-mile at-grade alignment that includes...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Post Office is holding job fairs throughout LA until Dec. 13

LOS ANGELES – The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are...
LOS ANGELES, CA

