Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
signalscv.com
Parks After Dark bring winter wonderlands to unincorporated L.A. County
Kids sledding, building snowmen and having snowball fights is not a common sight in the Santa Clarita Valley, but it was the scene at the Winter Wonderland Experience at Val Verde Park on Saturday. About 80 tons of snow was brought in to create the illusion of a fresh blanket...
Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County residents are being advised to layer up for the rest of the week. The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Tuesday afternoon for portions of the county as temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees. The affected areas include Lancaster, Mount Wilson and the Santa Clarita […]
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In
As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
KTLA.com
Crews rescue dog trapped in deep hole behind Willowbrook area home
Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department rescued a dog Wednesday that fell into a 15-20 foot deep hole in the backyard of a home in the Willowbrook area. The 15-year-old German Shepard mix named Maya tumbled an estimated 15 feet down a septic tank hole behind the home, near 137th Street and Stanford Avenue.
Buh-Bye, Gas! Come January, New Buildings In LA Will Have To Be Fully Electric
It's a climate and public health win, but it won't be an easy transition.
An LA couple bought a bungalow by the beach for $555,000. After 4 years of work, they sold it for $1 million. Here's how they fixed it up — and built a lifestyle brand in the process.
In true LA style, Laura Genevieve didn't just rebuild a house. She built a lifestyle brand, and a 44,000-strong Instagram following along the way.
kcrw.com
Unhoused Angelenos are freezing as winter vouchers go unused
LAHSA’s “reimagined” winter shelter program provides both beds and motel vouchers to unhoused Angelenos looking to stay warm. But fewer beds are being offered than ever, while many vouchers go unused. Photographer Lev Rukhin moved to LA in 2010 and started shooting its street scenes from an...
LA animal shelter in need of donations
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) is experiencing a food shortage and is asking for help from the community.The organization says it goes through 37 tons of pet food a year and started getting low after an uptick in animals this summer.RELATED: Riverside County waiving adoption fees in attempt to clear animal sheltersAccording to spcaLA, they only have enough pet food to last three to four more weeks.spcaLA needs canned and dry pet food for kittens, cats, puppies and dogs.Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center:12910 Yukon Ave.Hawthorne, CA 90250Wednesday-Sunday: 11am-3pmspcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center:7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)Long Beach, CA 90815Wednesday-Sunday: 11am-3pmspcaLA Administrative Office:5026 W. Jefferson Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90016Monday-Friday: 11am-3pmspcaLA Marketplace:7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)Long Beach, CA 90815Wednesday-Friday: 9am-5:30pmSaturday-Sunday: 9am-4:30pmIf you want to donation of one or more pallets of food or cat litter, please contact spcaLA at info@spcaLA.com or (323) 334-4485.
foxla.com
Expect increased patrols in these LA County areas
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is allocating $1 million to go toward sheriff's stations in her district to help fight crime during the busy holiday season. The 5th District includes parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, as well as Antelope, Crescenta, and Santa...
signalscv.com
Public Health: Bundle up, temps expected to drop Wednesday
The Los Angeles County public health officer issued a cold weather alert in response to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures and wind chill temperatures expected to be below 32 degrees in the Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster and Los Angeles County mountains. “Children, the elderly and people...
theeastsiderla.com
$30,000 drop on Echo Park townhouse; $39,000 cut on City Terrace 3-bedroom and $74,000 chop on Silver Lake duplex
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Echo Park: $30,000 drop on a 2-bedroom townhouse with rooftop deck. Now asking $965,000. We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help.
KTLA.com
Long Beach neighborhood on alert after several coyote sightings
A Long Beach woman said she’s concerned for the safety of her kids, as well as those who attend a nearby elementary school, after discovering a coyote living in an abandoned home next door. Brittney Brown, who said it’s not uncommon to see the animal walking the street in...
Food Beast
This Lowkey Gem Is LA's Go-To For Northern Thai Cuisine
With just six tables to go around and the intoxicating smells of coconut milk, chilies, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, and various spices combining to create a thrilling whiff, Northern Thai Food Club in East Hollywood, California feels like a quaint world of its own — even within Thai Town, where the bantam-sized restaurant manages to stand out amongst the concentrated cluster of other Thai restaurants.
Latest Storms Bring More Than An Inch of Rain to Parts of LA County
Porter Ranch received 1.57 inches of rain over the past five days according to reports from the National Weather Service.
Boyle Heights has a special Santa, and he came early this year
As young eyes glistened at hundreds of free toys at the Boyle Heights City Hall, one smile shined just as bright from under a long, white beard. For this holly jolly Santa Claus, this weekend was a special chance to give back. “Santa loves coming here every year because Boyle...
$20,000 reward offered in woman’s disappearance in Los Angeles County
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman who disappeared near Lake Los Angeles. Gloria “Jessica” Huerta, 27, went missing on Aug. 3, 2020. She was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14, according to Los Angeles County officials. The reward is being offered by L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn […]
Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles
Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
foxla.com
‘It’s a real crisis’: LA animal shelters ask for help as record number of pets get surrendered
LOS ANGELES - A man struggles with a wiggling pup and a child in his arms as he waits outside the East Valley shelter for someone to help him. He almost broke into tears as he explained that he has to give up the dog. Inflation, and a growing family...
rtands.com
LACMTA: East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Project Under Way
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA) on Dec. 1 held a groundbreaking ceremony for advanced utility work on the East San Fernando Valley, Calif., light rail project’s first segment. The first segment is a 6.7-mile at-grade alignment that includes...
2urbangirls.com
Post Office is holding job fairs throughout LA until Dec. 13
LOS ANGELES – The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are...
