Madison Daily Leader
Batch of new faces expected to lead Bulldogs
Last season the Madison Bulldogs went 10-13 and finished the season by going on a postseason run before bowing out to Dakota Valley, the eventual Class A State Champions. This season the Bulldogs will have a different look. They lost seven seniors, including four starters from that 10-win team. To help fill those spots the Bulldogs will rely on a junior class that’s been chomping at the bit to get playing time.
Madison Daily Leader
Howard Tigers go 0-3 at Tri-Valley Quad
The Howard Tigers went 0-3 at the Tri-Valley Quad on Tuesday in Colton. The Tigers squared off against Tri-Valley, Marion/Freeman and Sioux Valley and dropped all three head-to-heads.
Madison Daily Leader
Prep Sports Roundup: Madison gymnastics defeat West Central
The Madison gymnastics team improved to 3-0 on the season on Tuesday by defeating West Central 132.350-111.150. Madison’s Kyra Wiese placed first on the bars with a score of 8.350. Karlie Nelson placed third with a score of 8.100.
South Dakota men’s basketball coach injured
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson will miss the Coyotes’ game Saturday as he heals from an injury. In a news release, USD says Peterson “suffered multiple injuries from a fall Wednesday night while preparing his home for the holidays.” A USD official says Peterson’s injuries are not life […]
theanalyst.com
FCS Quarterfinal-Round Playoff Preview and Prediction: Holy Cross at South Dakota State
Holy Cross posted its single-season record with a 12th win last week, and South Dakota State is eager to do the same thing this week. The top-seeded Jackrabbits can only do so by going through the unbeaten No. 8 seed in an FCS playoff quarterfinal on Saturday. It’s a matchup of conference champions that have similar styles: physical, run-oriented and defensive-strong.
Did NDSU Get A Break? SDSU Football Player Arrested
With only hours away from NDSU about to take the field against Samford Univiersity (Alabama), this news may be what the Bison football team needed to hear. With only days away from SDSU Jackrabbits to take the field in the FCS playoffs, a player has been arrested. According to the Brookings County State's Attorney office, on Monday December 5th, 2022, Malik Lofton was arrested on his warrant for two counts of Petty Theft in the Second Degree. Inital appearance will be on January 23rd, 2023 at 9:00 a.m." Lofton, from Minneapolis, is a senior cornerback for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Loften has appeared in all 12 games for SDSU this season, and is a three-time member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. This Saturday, December 10, 2022 the Jackrabits host Holy Cross at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in the quarterfinals. The Aberdeen News reported that SDSU Coach John Stiegelmeier said disicplieary action from the team is pending.
University of Sioux Falls Names New Head Football Coach
The University of Sioux Falls has been looking for a replacement for Jon Anderson their recently departed head coach and now they have found their guy. USF will name Jim Glogowski as their new head coach according to Matt Zimmer of the Argus Leader. Glogowski comes over from Minnesota State...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU football player arrested days before FCS playoffs
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Brookings County State’s Attorney’s office, a South Dakota State University football player has been arrested for petty theft. Malik Lofton, a senior cornerback for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of Second...
Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday
A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota Thursday and into Friday.
kingsburyjournal.com
100-year-old hunter shoots another deer
On Sun., Nov. 24, Delmar Tobey, age 100 plus six months, a resident of Parkview Assisted Living in Bryant, shot a deer near his farm, north of Willow Lake. Delmar is an avid bow hunter and has bagged …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We...
Madison Daily Leader
MHS earns superior awards at State Oral Interp Festival
Members of Madison High School’s Oral Interpretation Team headed to Mitchell last weekend to display their skills at the state festival. Coach Matt Groce said the group qualified in five of the seven competitive categories. Of those five, all walked away with superiors from the state judges, the highest...
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell Middle School student struck by car at school
A Mitchell Middle School student was struck by a car this morning at the school. The incident happened at around 7:30. Police and ambulance services were requested and responded quickly. The student, who left in an ambulance, was alert and responsive. The driver of the vehicle remained on site and spoke with police.
sdpb.org
Southeast South Dakota facing winter weather system Thursday
Another winter weather system is set to impact southeast South Dakota. A winter weather advisory takes effect at noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The system stretches from south central South Dakota to the Brookings area, though areas further south are expected to get more snow. “We are...
KELOLAND TV
‘You Betcha Guy’ visits Corn Palace, Mitchell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In his latest ‘Ohh You Betcha’ video, Myles Montplaisir of Fargo, North Dakota, paid a visit to the World’s Only Corn Palace and the town of Mitchell. Montplaisir is a YouTube, social media personality and he stopped by the Scoreboard Pub...
dakotanewsnow.com
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
kiwaradio.com
Thursday Storm Is Forecast To Include Ice & Snow
Northwest Iowa — It sounds like we can expect some wintery weather again this Thursday and Thursday night in northwest Iowa. We talked to Meteorologist Jeff Chapman with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, which covers northwest Iowa, and he told us what to expect. He says that...
siouxfalls.business
Sioux Falls home sales drop 44 percent amid ‘major roadblock’ in affordability
Home sales saw a major slowdown in November in Sioux Falls, down 44 percent year-over-year. Last month, 181 homes were sold in the city, according to a report from the Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire, compared with 323 for the same month last year. New listings increased 1.5 percent,...
KELOLAND TV
How much snow will we get, and when?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re looking at a snowy end to the week in KELOLAND, particularly on the eastern half of the state. It may be time to break out the snow blower if you haven’t already, and to find out when and where it will snow, we asked our own personal weather guru, Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec.
Lincoln County seeks help to solve South Dakota crime
Those with any information are asked to call the sheriff's office at 605-764-5651 or Sioux Empire Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.
dakotanewsnow.com
Officers report fatal accident involving overturned truck
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police responded to the scene of a fatal accident northwest of Sioux Falls. According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the scene around 1:45 p.m. on Monday. Arriving officers saw a Ford F150 overturned in the middle of a field. One man was found inside the truck, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
