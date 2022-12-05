Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
Fast Food for When You Run Out of Dog or Cat Food
We can all agree that life is crazy and full of distractions. We make lists and have reminders everywhere about EVERYTHING in hopes we won’t forget to be somewhere or get something. If you are like me, these don’t always help. I so often forget things on my list, and sadly sometimes that is my dog’s food.
Why pet parents are moving to home-cooked dog food
Since 1860, dog food has been commercially available for those who wished to have others take the time necessary to cook food for their canine companions. Beginning as a mix of wheat meals, vegetables, beetroot, and beef blood, the recipe started a trend that would see various companies develop recipes known as biscuits or kibble for dogs. In the first quarter of the 20th Century, canned dog food made its entry into this market.
dailypaws.com
Whoops: Purina's Mislabeling Triggers Limited Recall of Prescribed Wet Dog Food
Purina is recalling a small amount of low-fat wet dog food after cans of a completely different food were labeled incorrectly. Nestlé Purina PetCare Company announced last week that it's voluntarily recalling some of its Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat (PPVD EN Low Fat) food because those cans might hold another product.
Best dry cat food 2022: healthy and delicious kibble for your feline friend
Our roundup for the best dry cat food will help you find a healthy kibble that’s as tasty as it is nutritious for your kitty
Poisoned golden retriever's owner shares important warning about dangerous Thanksgiving rolls
Be careful of what your dog eats this year.
‘For some it’s feed your kids or your dog’: Britons turn to pet food banks
Richard Croft had never struggled to feed his three German shepherds before, but when he was forced to stop working after being diagnosed with cancer, their monthly food bill was difficult to keep up with. “I was spending between £100 and £110 a month on dog food,” he said. “It...
German Shepherd Dad Rejecting His Puppy Leaves Internet in Stitches
A dog named Bob has left the internet in stitches after a video of him walking away from one of his puppies went viral on social media. The viral clip shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the dog's owner under the username Von.jakoba, shows the German shepherd walking away from his owner as he puts his puppy close to him, saying "immediately know."
Missouri Woman Pets a Kitten That’s Actually a Fierce Bobcat
When you see an animal that isn't yours, you have to be careful before you try and pet it. A Missouri woman found this out the hard way when she thought she was petting a kitten which was actually a bobcat in a bad mood. An outdoor website called Advnture...
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Gracie Mae
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Gracie Mae. Gracie Mae is a mature ladybug, somewhere between 6 to 9-years-old but so full of life and love. She is the biggest cuddle bug and has the craziest happy dance. She is heart-worm negative, spayed, fully...
7 unexpected snacks dogs love
Nearly 70% of all households in America include a pet. Because so many people have canine companions, they may constantly search for healthy dog treats, homemade by them or someone else. Some of the snacks dogs love aren’t exactly the best for them, just like with humans. Still, you can show your dog that some of the most nutritious “people food” can be delicious, too.
Dogs Trust reports big rise in number of people trying to rehome their pets
The number of pet owners attempting to rehome their dogs has risen sharply this year, according to figures from the Dogs Trust, with shelters facing long waiting lists and many setting up pet food banks. Between 1 January and 31 October, the animal charity received 42,000 inquiries from dog owners...
Blue Buffalo has partnered with Dr. Evan Antin to help pet parents understand dietary triggers in dogs
When it comes to quality dog food brands, Blue Buffalo is definitely at the top of our list. And their latest partnership is one we are excited for. Not only are they partnering with an expert who has been named as People’s Sexiest Vet more than once, but the partnership is all about helping pet parents understand dietary triggers with our dogs.
Mother living on £4 a week could be forced to put beloved dog down due to costs
A struggling mother fears she will be made homeless and may have to put down her dog after revealing she has just £4 each week to live on.Julie Harper, 52, has been forced to get help from a local foodbank and use what little money she has on dog food to keep her beloved pets alive.Her dire situation has led to vets offering to put her German shepherd down free of charge if she can not afford the medication he needs.Ms Harper said: “The dogs is the hardest part of all of this. I will always feed them over myself...
psychologytoday.com
Why Some Dogs Bite Other Dogs
Without considering a dog's breed, factors such as a dog's size, age, and sex are associated with the likelihood that it will bite other dogs. The sex of a dog predicts the seriousness of the dog bite and which part of the victim's body is targeted. Whether a dog is...
petsplusmag.com
These Are the Top Dog Names of 2022, According to Rover
Rover, a network of pet sitters and dog walkers, has released a list of the most popular dog names of 2022. For males, Max remained the top name for the 10th straight year. For females, Luna surpassed Bella as the top name. Fezco, from the hit show Euphoria, was the...
ETOnline.com
32 Holiday Gifts for Pet Parents and Their Furry Friends from Cat Backpacks to Dog-Approved Leashes
While humans can be notoriously difficult to shop for during the holidays, their pets are far from it. Cat and dog owners love nothing more than spoiling their four-legged children, so getting them a gift for their pet is often the best way to put a smile on their faces. If you've been struggling to come up with thoughtful gifts for the pet mom or dad in your life, worry no more: our list of gifts for pet parents has got you covered.
akc.org
Can Dogs Eat Cilantro?
In humans, studies have demonstrated that a genetic component can influence whether you like or dislike this herb. But would a dog enjoy the same treat? Cilantro leaves are safe for dogs to eat in moderation. Can Dogs Have Cilantro?. Although eating this herb does not replace brushing teeth and...
petguide.com
Best Bark Collars for Small Dogs
All dogs bark, but small dogs usually tend to bark more – they need to, if they want to be noticed. However, excessive barking is annoying and can get you in trouble with the neighbors. If your dog’s shrill barks threaten to drive you insane, it might be a good time to consider bark collars for small dogs.
Behaviorist reveals top 3 breeds for your first dog
Will Atherton, a Canine Behaviorist and Instagram famous dog trainer lists the best breeds for first time owners in his experience
yankodesign.com
This pet carrier that doubles as a bed is a cozy burrow your pal’s bound to find comforting
Little pals in our life deserve the best health and world of exposure. As concerned parents, we leave no stone unturned to ensure the same within the four walls. However, it is always not the same outside. Traveling with pets – whether to the veterinarian or on a flight overseas...
Comments / 0