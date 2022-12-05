Read full article on original website
umdbulldogs.com
NO. 7/8 BULLDOGS TO HOST ST. THOMAS AND SOPHIE'S SQUAD THIS WEEKEND AT AMSOIL
UMD: 12-6-0 (6-6-0) St. Thomas University: 3-13-0 (0-12-0) Video: https://www.bigtenplus.com/en-int/page/home. Live Stats: https://umdbulldogs.com/sidearmstats/whockey/summary. SOPHIE'S SQUAD RETURNS TO AMSOIL: Less than a year after becoming the first college program to host Sophie's Squad, Hockey Hits Back event for mental illness, the Bulldogs will join forces with the men's team for the first-ever college double-header Saturday. Graduate senior Gabbie Hughes and her family were part of the group that created the organization in a response to a person tragedy in July of 2021. For more information on Sophie's Squad, click here, and to read more about Hughes and her role in Sophie's Squad, click here.
umdbulldogs.com
UMD PLACES RECORD 66 INDIVIDUALS ON FALL NSIC ALL-ACADEMIC TEAMS
Throughout this year, UMD Athletics is partnering with Minnesota Power, ALLETE to highlight the Bulldogs accomplishments in the 3 C's: Classroom, Competition, Community. The University of Minnesota Duluth placed a record 66 student-athletes on the 864 member Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic Team for the 2022-23 fall sport season. Sports...
umdbulldogs.com
THE MENTAL HEALTH MISSION OF GABBIE HUGHES
It is a rare feat in athletics, let alone college athletics, for an athlete to be equally as well known for their ability in the playing arena as they are for their service to others outside of it. Despite the rarity, that is exactly what University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey graduate senior Gabbie Hughes has accomplished.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota
Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
mprnews.org
Duluth looks to 'tiny homes' to help ease housing crunch
On a busy street in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood back in October, developer Sean Dixon stood in front of the pilot “tiny home” he’s building and described its interior. It didn’t take long. "So, we have 175 square feet, with a sleeping loft, single bathroom and...
kaxe.org
KAXE Announces News Expansion in 2023
KAXE Receives Funding for Local Journalism from Blandin Foundation and Northland Foundations. The function of journalism is to uncover vital information of interest to the public and to put it in a context that can improve the human condition. Northern Community Radio is a non-profit, community public broadcast organization, operating...
WDIO-TV
17 charged in major drug trafficking case
Duluth police announced Tuesday that the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has been dismantling a major drug trafficking organization. 17 alleged members have been arrested and charged in the past couple of months. Police believe the ringleader was Nicholas VanHolbeck. Lt. Chad Nagorski, commander of the task force, shared...
FOX 21 Online
‘Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar’ To Open On Island Lake
ISLAND LAKE, Minn. — The co-owners of Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar in Duluth’s Canal Park are expanding with a new restaurant on Island Lake called Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar. The menu will be similar to Lake Ave.’s, but the vibe will be centered around the Northwoods. Click the video above to see the progress of the new location, which is expected to open in early 2023.
Former foster child, now U of M med student, earns leadership award for helping kids like him
MINNEAPOLIS -- A University of Minnesota med student is getting a special award for mentoring young people.To fully understand the depth of this award, you have to hear about Michael Kelly's own childhood. It's a story that began in Duluth, Minnesota, in a turbulent way."I was living in a garage and eating out of a shoebox. Not the best quality of life," Kelly said. "It was always cold in there and I would just get colds all the time and it was -- I just didn't have that stable doctor in my life."In fact, he didn't have much stability...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth entrepreneur passes away after cancer battle
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Today, Jon Otis is a senior member of the Duluth Fire Department but in his youth, he was a rebel without a job. “I needed a job so I walked in here as a punk kid with bleached yellow hair and a nose ring and Denny took a chance on me and gave me a job here.” said Otis.
Nurses reach deals with Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, call off strike
Union nurses called off strikes at seven of the state’s largest health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth area after reaching tentative agreements that include the largest pay raises for nurses in two decades. St. Luke’s in Duluth announced a tentative agreement on Monday night, which was followed on Tuesday morning by announcements from […] The post Nurses reach deals with Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, call off strike appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
northernnewsnow.com
Gas for $2.69 or $3.26! Why prices vary between Northland stations
CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - Gas prices are falling across the country. According to AAA, the national average Wednesday is $3.35 per gallon. In Duluth, the average is $3.26, but some stations in other parts of the Northland are selling for much lower than that. Gas prices in Carlton,...
FOX 21 Online
2nd Annual Christmas Craft & Vendor Show
DULUTH, Minn. – Across town was another gathering of vendors, the Christmas Craft and Vendor Show, held at Clyde Iron Works. Put on by Glitterati Events, this is the second time the event has occurred. More than 50 vendors were in attendance spanning across two floors, showcasing their homemade products such as clothes, candles, jewelry, and art.
northernnewsnow.com
Woman rescued after car goes into Saginaw pond
SAGINAW, MN -- Crews rescued a woman whose car went into a Saginaw pond Tuesday morning. According to our reporter on scene, first responders were still trying to remove the vehicle from the small body of water off Munger Shaw Road as of 9:15 a.m. Authorities tell us the middle-aged...
FOX 21 Online
17 People Arrested For Allegedly Being Part Of Northland Drug Ring
MINNESOTA/WISCONSIN — The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force says it has busted up an alleged drug ring in the Northland. 17 people have been arrested on accusations of being involved in it. The task force says the group worked with other drug traffickers to bring in narcotics to...
