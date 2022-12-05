Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Major WWE Star Expected To Return Soon
A big name is coming back to WWE television soon, according to a new report. Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania Backlash on May 8th. That was the night when Ronda Rousey put an end to Charlotte’s 198-day reign as the Smackdown Women’s Champion. During her WWE career, Charlotte Flair is a 13-time Women’s Champion on the main roster and a two-time NXT Women’s Champion as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Says William Regal Leaving AEW Could Be “The Best Thing” For Tony Khan
Jim Cornette has explained why he thinks William Regal leaving AEW could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for company President, Tony Khan. William Regal’s time in AEW is all but over after Tony Khan confirmed that he had honoured a request made by Regal not to exercise an option to extend his contract past the end of the year.
tjrwrestling.net
Long-Time NXT UK Star Makes Surprise Debut On AEW Rampage
A former champion in NXT and NXT UK has made their debut for AEW with a title match on Rampage on Friday. On Rampage, Orange Cassidy put his title on the line against former NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Champion Trent Seven. Seven was part of the Moustache Mountain team with Tyler Bate, mainly plying his trade on NXT UK. Seven was released from his WWE contract in August 2022 as part of a mass exodus of talent from that brand as it shut down to make way for the promised NXT Europe.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Adopts New Ring Name As Of Tonight’s Rampage
One of the tallest wrestlers in AEW will have a name starting on tonight’s episode of Rampage. There has been a name change for AEW’s W. Morrissey, who will now be known as Big Bill moving forward. His real name is William Morrissey and sometimes people named William go by Bill instead, so that’s where Big Bill comes from.
tjrwrestling.net
SmackDown Star Boldly Claims They Are WWE’s Most Complete Wrestler
A current SmackDown star says they may not be as fast or as strong as some but that they are the most complete wrestler in WWE. Ricochet has had a successful few weeks as he claimed victory in the WWE World Cup to claim a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. The high-flying star was in action on SmackDown as a contract signing degenerated into a six-man tag team match pitting Ricochet and The New Day against Imperium. When all was said and done it was The New Day and Ricochet picking up the win.
tjrwrestling.net
Gable Steveson Appears On SmackDown With Kurt Angle
Gable Steveson made his Smackdown debut to join in on the celebration for Kurt Angle’s birthday. The connection between Kurt Angle and Gable Steveson is an obvious one. They are the only two Olympic Gold Medalists in WWE history. Angle won (with a broken freakin’ neck) Olympic Gold as a freestyle wrestler at the Atlanta Summer Olympics in 1996. Steveson won Olympic Gold as a freestyle wrestler at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which were pushed back one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic preventing the games from happening in 2020.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Discussing New Reality Show Idea With E! Network
WWE is talking to E! Network about working together to get back to producing a new reality TV show together. Over the past decade, WWE produced two reality shows with E! Network focused on the women’s division. Total Divas premiered in 2013 and ran for nine seasons until 2019 with 120 episodes produced.
tjrwrestling.net
MJF Lists Wrestlers That Will Never Beat Him For AEW World Title
MJF has shared his very own unique list of AEW wrestlers who won’t be able to take the AEW World Title from him. In typical Maxwell Jacob Friedman fashion, the AEW World Champion MJF has shared something on social media that is a perfect example of the kind of brash champion that he is.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Recalls Being High During Match Against The Rock & Steve Austin
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed being high during a match that also featured wrestling icons The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. In October 1999, the New Age Outlaws, Road Dogg and Badd Ass Billy Gunn, closed an episode of Raw as they took on the WWE dream team of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. Incredibly it was the Outlaws who came out on top in the bout, defeating the two icons.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns And Drew McIntyre Dealing With Similar Short-Term Injuries
Two of WWE’s biggest stars are dealing with injuries as Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are given time off to recover. The first-ever Men’s and Women’s WarGames matches on the WWE main roster took place at Survivor Series on November 26th. That WarGames saw Roman Reigns leading...
tjrwrestling.net
“He Walked Right By Me” – Ric Flair Details Backstage Heat With Seth Rollins
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has detailed the issues he has gone through with Seth Rollins and says Rollins is “mad” at him. Ric Flair has had his ups and downs with WWE in recent years with one point of contention being Becky Lynch referring to herself as ‘The Man’ in the company which triggered an argument over copyright and royalties.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Considering Roman Reigns Wrestling Twice At WrestleMania 39
There might be two Roman Reigns matches at WrestleMania 39, according to a new report. For the fourth straight year, WWE will be having a two night WrestleMania for the 39th edition of their biggest event taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
tjrwrestling.net
Full ROH Final Battle Card Revealed: Former WWE Star, NJPW Talent & More To Compete
The final AEW-produced pay-per-view of the year is called ROH Final Battle with several titles on the line. Today’s the day (December 10th) for ROH Final Battle with a unique 4pm ET/3pm CT start time for the show taking place in Dallas, Texas. You can watch ROH Final Battle on Bleacher Report in the US and there are other outlets internationally such as FITE TV, PPV.com and other providers.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Back Working For WWE Despite Injury
Cody Rhodes has been spotted back at work for WWE despite the major injury that has seen him out of action since Hell In A Cell in June. Cody Rhodes caused a sensation when he and his wife Brandi announced they were leaving AEW in early 2022. A bigger commotion was to come when The American Nightmare returned to WWE for the first time since 2016 as Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38.
tjrwrestling.net
ROH Weekly Show To Air On Honor Club Streaming Service
The home for Ring of Honor’s (ROH) weekly television show will be on the company’s own streaming service. Ever since Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor in March 2022, there have been rumors about where the AEW Owner would be able to host ROH’s weekly TV show assuming that the company wanted to even do that.
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: WWE Smackdown 12/09/22 Review
This week’s WWE Smackdown featured The Usos defending the Tag Team Titles against Sheamus & Butch while Kurt Angle was on hand for a birthday celebration. From the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this is Smackdown for episode #1216. Follow me on Twitter @johnreport. Let’s get to it.
tjrwrestling.net
ROH Final Battle 2022 Results
The results for the final Ring of Honor pay-per-view of 2022: Final Battle. Here are the results of the matches that took place at ROH Final Battle from College Park Center in Dallas (Arlington), Texas on Saturday, December 10th. It had a 4pm ET/3 pm CT start time and ran for about three hours.
tjrwrestling.net
Jason Jordan Reunites With ‘Father’ Kurt Angle On SmackDown (VIDEO)
SmackDown saw a family reunion of sorts as Kurt Angle was brought together with his ‘son’ Jason Jordan on the show. On SmackDown in Pittsburgh, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was in his hometown as he celebrated his birthday. The show saw Angle emerge in front of his adoring public but he was quickly cut off by Alpha Academy’s Otis and Chad Gable.
tjrwrestling.net
Samoa Joe Names Top Tag Team As Potential ROH Hall of Famers
ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe has praised one of the company’s top teams, saying they should be in the Hall of Fame. At ROH Final Battle on December 10th, Samoa Joe defended successfully defended the ROH World Television Championship against Juice Robinson. It was the latest in a...
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey Mocks “Glitter Twins” On WWE Smackdown
Ronda Rousey has hit out at WWE’s “Glitter Twins” following a loss on this week’s SmackDown. On the December 9th edition of SmackDown, Ronda Rousey teamed up with Shayna Baszler to take on Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. The match was a short affair as, when...
Comments / 0