iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners approve sheriff’s request to purchase weapons vaults for I-SS school resource officers
Board of commissioners also signs off on Sheriff Campbell’s request to buy ballistic vests and helmets for deputies and accept a $1 million grant to purchase a mobile command unit for ICSO. The Iredell County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved a request by Sheriff Darren Campbell to purchase...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Health System announces plans for new extended-hours Urgent Care in Statesville
In an effort to better meet immediate, growing healthcare needs in the Statesville area, Iredell Health System announced Saturday it will open an extended hours urgent care in early summer, located at 1540 E. Broad Street in Statesville. Iredell Urgent Care – Statesville is anticipated to open June 2023. The...
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville mayor proclaims December 17-24 as N.C. Aviation Week
Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh proclaimed the week of December 17-24 as North Carolina Aviation Week during the City Council meeting on December 5. Kutteh stated that National Aviation Day and National Aviation Week are typically celebrated in August, but in North Carolina it is celebrate in December as the first successful maiden flight was on December 17, 1903, in Kitty Hawk by Wilbur and Orville Wright.
860wacb.com
Morganton Woman Facing Felony Charges In Catawba County
Dezarae Lyn Merritt, age 32 of Morganton, was arrested Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. She’s been charged with felony larceny of chose in action, forgery of an instrument and common law robbery. Bond was set at $30,000 and as of earlier today, Merritt remained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a court appearance in Newton scheduled for Thursday.
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Deputies apprehended armed fugitive while he was enroute to I-SS elementary school to pick up child
A Charlotte man faces felony gun and drug charges after he was stopped by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies as he was driving to pick up his child from Lake Shore Elementary School earlier this week. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Ibrahim Nabay Jalloh, 30, of Stelle...
Register of deeds maintains innocence a year after embezzlement charge
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Register of Deeds is speaking for the first time one year after being charged with embezzlement. According to court documents, Donna Spencer is accused of embezzling $100,000 from Catawba County. The indictments claim she fraudulently reported overtime and comp time while she was not working. Spencer is also accused of purchasing office supplies and converting those funds and supplies for her own use.
iredellfreenews.com
Thomas Edward Blackmon
Thomas Edward Blackmon, 71, departed this earthly life December 5, 2022 at his home. Sneaky/Redman, as he was affectionately called, was born May 1, 1951, to the late Mr. John Niblock and the late Mrs. Margaret Blackmon Johnson . Tommy received his education at R.A. Clement High School in Cleveland,...
860wacb.com
Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Health Foundation holds inaugural Lights of Love celebrations (Photos)
Iredell Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Iredell Health System, raised more than $11,000 for cancer support during its inaugural Lights of Love celebrations on Wednesday, December 7, at Iredell Mooresville, and Thursday, December 8, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. The Lights of Love celebrations were free community gatherings to honor...
iredellfreenews.com
Bernice Reid Femister
Bernice Reid Femister, affectionately known as “mother of many,” was born on March 31, 1930, to the late John Scott and Frances R. Reid. She departed her earthly life on Tuesday December 6, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C., surrounded by her family. Bernice received her...
Mount Airy News
Whole lot of swearin’ going on
Surry County Judge Marion Boone issues the oath of office to Bill Goins as wife Shelley holds the Bible. Judge Marion Boone swears in Mark Marion to another term as county commissioner as wife Sara holds theBible and daughter Angie Hinson looks on. Surry County Sheriff’s Office detention officers Chris...
iredellfreenews.com
Local first responders honored during annual Iredell County EMS Awards Banquet (Photo Gallery)
Despite rain and dense fog outside, the Statesville Civic Center was packed and the crowd was energized Wednesday night for the annual Iredell County EMS Awards Banquet. Iredell County Board of Commissioners Chair Melissa Neader told EMS workers that they are a vital part of our community. “EMS is woven...
iredellfreenews.com
David Allen Driskill
David Allen Driskill, 61, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Mr. Driskill was born in Mooresville, N.C., on August 21, 1961. He was the son of the late Verlon Eldridge Driskill and Rebecca Price Driskill. David was a graduate of Mooresville High School and was married to...
iredellfreenews.com
Annette Redmond
Mrs. Annette Redmond, 71, of Union Grove, N.C., passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C., surrounded by her children. She was born October 19, 1951, daughter of Benjamin Everett Shoulars and Margaret Shoulars. Annette is survived by her three children, David...
iredellfreenews.com
Nathaniel “Tookie” Connor
Mr. Nathaniel “Tookie” Connor, 84, of Statesville, N.C., transitioned into the eternal resting place on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, N.C. Tookie, as he was known throughout his life, was born in Iredell County on February 19, 1938, to the late George...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Health System announces plans to expand emergency department and critical care unit
Iredell Health System on Thursday announced plans to significantly expand Iredell Memorial Hospital’s critical care unit and emergency department. The expansion will increase the size of he emergency department (ED) by 4,805 square feet and the critical care unit (CCU) by 11,195 square feet. The project will also include the renovation of the existing CCU. The ED will expand into the current emergency physician parking lot, and the expanded CCU will be built on top of that expansion.
wataugaonline.com
Jefferson couple involved in fatal collision on 421 in Wilkes County
On Monday, December 5, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Boone Trail. A 2007 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on US 421, ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and overturned, according to the NCSHP.
iredellfreenews.com
Joy Elaine Craig Beckley
Joy Elaine Craig Beckley, 78, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital, in Statesville, N.C., which was her winter home. She was born July 27, 1944, in Salem, Ohio, to the late William Craig and Neva Baird Craig. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. “Bob” Beckley; a grandson, Timothy J. Endlich; and a brother, James R. Craig.
iredellfreenews.com
Phyllis Ellen Thompson
Phyllis Ellen Daniel Thompson, beloved wife of H. Stan Thompson Jr. who survives her, died of Alzheimer’s disease on December 7, 2022, at Northlake House Memory Care in Charlotte, N.C., not far from their Lake Norman home in Mooresville. She was 74 years old. Phyllis and Stan were married...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots December 6th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, December 6th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
