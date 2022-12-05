Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Jury deliberations underway in Hague murder trial
A jury began deliberating in Iredell County Superior Court on Thursday afternoon after hearing closing arguments in the murder trial of Blaine “Dale” Hague. Hague, 73, faces a sentence of life imprisonment if he is convicted of first-degree murder in the September 2020 shooting death of Harmony resident Tommy Cass. The jury also has the option of finding Hague guilty of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or not guilty.
First of three defendants sentenced in brutal 2019 Rowan Co. murder
The judge decided on a plea deal after 23-year-old Carlos Rosas Jr. confessed to his involvement in Earley’s 2019 murder. The agreement specifies that Rosas Jr. cannot serve more than 60 years in prison.
S.W.A.T. Team takes into custody man suspected in Winston-Salem killing: sheriff’s office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in the killing of a 31-year-old man has been taken into custody by the Special Weapons and Tactics Team, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, deputies came to the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem after getting a […]
860wacb.com
Stony Point Woman Jailed
Ashton Leeann Bailey, age 37 of Stony Point, was given an active jail sentence of 10 days for probation violation on Monday, December 5th. She is also facing a charge of felony possession of cocaine in Catawba County.
New details on deadly shootout after Rowan County house fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There are new details on a house fire that ended in a shootout in Rowan County. It happened last Friday in Rockwell. The shooting suspect was killed and three first responders were shot. The sheriff’s office says when firefighters responded they found 45-year-old Ronald Green at the back […]
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Suspect charged with murdering elderly father whose body was found inside toolbox
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged a 31-year-old man with murder in connection with the death of his father. Anthony Ryan Sharpe, who lives off Sparrow Lane east of Statesville, was arrested Friday evening and ordered held without bond at the Iredell County Detention Center. ICSO personnel found...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners approve sheriff’s request to purchase weapons vaults for I-SS school resource officers
Board of commissioners also signs off on Sheriff Campbell’s request to buy ballistic vests and helmets for deputies and accept a $1 million grant to purchase a mobile command unit for ICSO. The Iredell County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved a request by Sheriff Darren Campbell to purchase...
860wacb.com
Hiddenite Man Jailed In Catawba County
A Hiddenite man is being held in Catawba County custody. 33-year old Adam Isaac Appling was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center on Thursday for probation violation. No bond information is listed. Appling has a court date scheduled for today in Newton.
iredellfreenews.com
Guilty: Judge sentences Union Grove man to life imprisonment for murder of Tommy Cass
A Union Grove man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the willful, premeditated and deliberate killing of Harmony resident Tommy Cass. After a jury of 10 men and two women found Blaine “Dale” Hague guilty of first-degree murder for killing Cass, Superior Court Judge David Hall imposed a mandatory sentence of life without parole on Friday morning. The only other punishment for first-degree murder in North Carolina is the death penalty, which the prosecution did not seek in this case.
860wacb.com
Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Deputies apprehended armed fugitive while he was enroute to I-SS elementary school to pick up child
A Charlotte man faces felony gun and drug charges after he was stopped by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies as he was driving to pick up his child from Lake Shore Elementary School earlier this week. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Ibrahim Nabay Jalloh, 30, of Stelle...
iredellfreenews.com
Defendant disputes witness testimony, claims he killed ‘crazy’ hunter in self-defense
A man charged with killing Harmony resident Tommy Cass told an Iredell County Superior Court jury on Wednesday that he shot Cass because he feared for his life. Testifying in the second day of his first-degree murder trial, Blaine “Dale” Hague said that Cass was moving toward him and reaching inside his hunting jacket when Hague pulled a 9mm pistol from his back pocket and shot him on September 7, 2020.
860wacb.com
Man Charged With Firing Gun Into Occupied Property In Catawba County
A Kings Mountain man has been charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon. 32-year old Dectorious Quentail Alexander was arrested early Friday morning by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Alexander is being held under a secured bond of $60,000 in the Catawba County Detention Center. He has an initial court appearance scheduled today.
860wacb.com
North Wilkesboro Woman Placed In Alexander County Custody
Malena Nicole Cornett, age 28 of North Wilkesboro, is being held in the Alexander Cuunty Detention Center under a secured bond of $5,000. She was arrested Thursday in Alexander County and charged with larceny. Cornett has a court date listed for January 9th, 2023 in Taylorsville.
860wacb.com
Statesville Man Charged With Stabbing With Scissors
32-year-old Robert Michael DeYoung of Statesville has been arrested by Iredell County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was taken into custody on Wednesday, December 7th at a residence on Monte Vista Road, west of Statesville. When Deputies arrived on the scene they encountered a male victim suffering a stab wound. The victim identified DeYoung as the suspect.
860wacb.com
Morganton Woman Facing Felony Charges In Catawba County
Dezarae Lyn Merritt, age 32 of Morganton, was arrested Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. She’s been charged with felony larceny of chose in action, forgery of an instrument and common law robbery. Bond was set at $30,000 and as of earlier today, Merritt remained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a court appearance in Newton scheduled for Thursday.
lakenormanpublications.com
Beam sworn in for second term as Lincoln County sheriff
LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam was sworn in for his second term as the county’s highest-ranking law enforcement official at the Dec. 5 meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners. Reflecting on his first term, Beam praised the officers and staff at the sheriff’s office...
Autopsy results rule homicide after body found in NC wooded area
The body was found around 3:40 p.m. in a wooded area on Lee Cline Road near Houston Mill Road.
860wacb.com
Man From Hiddenite Arrested
Christopher Floyd Cribb, age 37 of Hiddenite, was placed in custody on Tuesday, December 6th for multiple felony probation violations. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $9,000. As of earlier today, he was no longer listed as an inmate.
iredellfreenews.com
MPD: Two suspects charged with robbing employee of Target electronics department
Two suspects face felony robbery charges related to the theft of Apple watches from the Mooresville Target store. According to the Mooresville Police Department, a suspect entered the Target located at 594 River Highway on Thursday, December 8, and, while interacting with a store employee in the electronics department, the suspect took two Apple watches with a total value of $1599.98 from the store employee.
Comments / 0