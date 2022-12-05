ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man Douses Man in Bear Spray and Assaults Him

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 6, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an assisted living facility for a report of an assault. The 911 caller had stated that an employee had been bear sprayed and punched by Jaden Trenk who later left the scene in a vehicle.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Police Arrest Drug Dealer, Seized 1,891 Fentanyl Pills and Meth

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 4, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers received information regarding the distribution of dangerous drugs. Using this information, an officer applied for and was granted a search warrant for a room at the Staybridge Suites Hotel. Officers responded to the hotel to execute the warrant. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Robbery suspects arrested in Elmo after high speed chase

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County Sheriff Don Bell confirms robbery suspects were taken into custody after a high speed chase that ended in the Elmo area at around 2 a.m. A combination of officers from various angencies helped in the arrest. The chase originated in Flathead County, and the...
ELMO, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Two Injured in Elevator at the Old Missoula Public Library

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Two persons received minor injuries and one was hospitalized after an elevator malfunctioned at the old Missoula Public Library early Monday morning. Battalion Chief Dave Wolter with the Missoula City Fire Department said that two persons were in the elevator at around 10:00 a.m. when...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Fire leaves Flathead family without home

MISSOULA, Mont. — A devastating house fire in the Flathead left a family of five without a home. Officials said the fire broke out over the weekend near Foys Lake. There were no injuries. Smith Valley Fire is still investigating the cause. A neighbor who witnessed the blaze started...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Travel on I-90 snarled this morning

MISSOULA, Mont. — There are several crashes on I-90 this morning. 3.25 miles west of Homestake Pass-Exit 233 - Crash with lane blocked westbound until further notice. 1.25 miles west of Junction US 93 North and Montana 200 North-Exit 96 - Crash in the passing lane with lane blocked eastbound until further notice;
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

A Dramatic Deer Rescue in Missoula Happened, But Why? [Opinion]

First off I want to say how much I appreciate the Missoula Fire Department and the Missoula Police Department. I am in awe of what they do for our community on a daily basis. I can't say it enough how much I respect them and what they do. I heard about the story just recently of the dramatic rescue of a mother deer and her fawn from the Clark Fork River. I applaud what they did. Then I started to ask myself, "Why did they do what they did?"
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Crime Report: Barricaded Suspect Identified and Charged

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged nine new complaints this week, which is one less than last week and significantly lower than the number of cases we have seen the past few months. County Attorney Kirsten Pabst said they always welcome a light week, but they never want to get too comfortable.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Crash reported north of Lolo

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on U.S. 12 north of Lolo. The crash is partially blocking the roadway, and is located 2.50 miles north of Junction US 93 South-Lolo.
LOLO, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Police Search for Missing 14-Year-Old

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:54 p.m., a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory was issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department. According to the alert, 14-year-old Isabela Henderson has gone missing. Isabela is a white female, 5 feet 3 inches, 100 lbs, and has blue hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at Walmart in Missoula on US-93 around 3:45 pm on 11/30.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

UPDATE: Suspect on Johnson Taken Into Custody

(UPDATE - November 29 at 7:53 p.m.) According to the Missoula Police Department, the incident has been resolved on Johnson Street. Police Public Lydia Arnold said the suspect male has been taken into custody and is being transported to a local hospital for treatment. “The police presence will be breaking...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Crash closes one lane on I-90 EB near Alberton due to crash

MISSOULA, Mont. - One lane is closed eastbound on I-90 west of Alberton due to a commercial vehicle crash Friday. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said the cash is located 0.75 miles east of Fish Creek-Exit 66 at mile-marker 66. Road conditions in this area appears to...
ALBERTON, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man Charged With Burglary at the Poverello Center

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 5, 2022, the Missoula Police Department trespassed Kevin Washington from the Poverello Center. On November 25, Washington went to the Poverello Center and threatened a person with a knife. The victim reported to officers that Washington was behaving erratically and yelling at him....
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
