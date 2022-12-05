Read full article on original website
Missoula Man Douses Man in Bear Spray and Assaults Him
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 6, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an assisted living facility for a report of an assault. The 911 caller had stated that an employee had been bear sprayed and punched by Jaden Trenk who later left the scene in a vehicle.
Missoula Police Arrest Drug Dealer, Seized 1,891 Fentanyl Pills and Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 4, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers received information regarding the distribution of dangerous drugs. Using this information, an officer applied for and was granted a search warrant for a room at the Staybridge Suites Hotel. Officers responded to the hotel to execute the warrant. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
Robbery suspects arrested in Elmo after high speed chase
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County Sheriff Don Bell confirms robbery suspects were taken into custody after a high speed chase that ended in the Elmo area at around 2 a.m. A combination of officers from various angencies helped in the arrest. The chase originated in Flathead County, and the...
Two Injured in Elevator at the Old Missoula Public Library
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Two persons received minor injuries and one was hospitalized after an elevator malfunctioned at the old Missoula Public Library early Monday morning. Battalion Chief Dave Wolter with the Missoula City Fire Department said that two persons were in the elevator at around 10:00 a.m. when...
Fire leaves Flathead family without home
MISSOULA, Mont. — A devastating house fire in the Flathead left a family of five without a home. Officials said the fire broke out over the weekend near Foys Lake. There were no injuries. Smith Valley Fire is still investigating the cause. A neighbor who witnessed the blaze started...
Travel on I-90 snarled this morning
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are several crashes on I-90 this morning. 3.25 miles west of Homestake Pass-Exit 233 - Crash with lane blocked westbound until further notice. 1.25 miles west of Junction US 93 North and Montana 200 North-Exit 96 - Crash in the passing lane with lane blocked eastbound until further notice;
Missoula Streets Department faces plowing challenges with growing city
MISSOULA, MT — Winter operations are in full effect for the Missoula Streets Department. Day in and day out, street crews hit the roads to ensure the community can travel safely to get to their destination. “City departments are all feeling the bite of a fast growing community, and...
A Dramatic Deer Rescue in Missoula Happened, But Why? [Opinion]
First off I want to say how much I appreciate the Missoula Fire Department and the Missoula Police Department. I am in awe of what they do for our community on a daily basis. I can't say it enough how much I respect them and what they do. I heard about the story just recently of the dramatic rescue of a mother deer and her fawn from the Clark Fork River. I applaud what they did. Then I started to ask myself, "Why did they do what they did?"
City of Missoula is Running Out of Places to Put the Snow
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow continues to fall throughout Missoula, City snowplow crews are finding it more difficult to find places to put all the snow, according to Brian Hensel, Deputy Public Works Director for streets. Where do we Put all This Snow?. “One of my big...
Missoula Crime Report: Barricaded Suspect Identified and Charged
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged nine new complaints this week, which is one less than last week and significantly lower than the number of cases we have seen the past few months. County Attorney Kirsten Pabst said they always welcome a light week, but they never want to get too comfortable.
City of Missoula settles on top alternative for Higgins changes
Officials have announced a preferred plan to change the Higgins Avenue corridor, including a reduction of lanes near the downtown district.
Crash reported north of Lolo
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on U.S. 12 north of Lolo. The crash is partially blocking the roadway, and is located 2.50 miles north of Junction US 93 South-Lolo.
Missoula Man on Probation Gets Caught With Heroin, Meth, and Pills
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 25th, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer pulled over a vehicle for having an expired registration. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 46-year-old Mathew Brown. The officer knew that Brown was on felony probation. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Missoula Police Search for Missing 14-Year-Old
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:54 p.m., a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory was issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department. According to the alert, 14-year-old Isabela Henderson has gone missing. Isabela is a white female, 5 feet 3 inches, 100 lbs, and has blue hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at Walmart in Missoula on US-93 around 3:45 pm on 11/30.
Missoula County Spent $1.5 Million to Help the Homeless in 2022
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On a recent KGVO Talk Back program, one listener asked to know the exact amount of money spent in 2022 to help the homeless in Missoula City and County. KGVO News reached out to Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick, who tasked Communications Manager Allison Franz...
Man Tries to Return Stolen Items, Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 27, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a store in the 2900 block of Brooks Street. A male reportedly tried to return merchandise to the store that had been stolen from the same store located in Great Falls, Montana. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
UPDATE: Suspect on Johnson Taken Into Custody
(UPDATE - November 29 at 7:53 p.m.) According to the Missoula Police Department, the incident has been resolved on Johnson Street. Police Public Lydia Arnold said the suspect male has been taken into custody and is being transported to a local hospital for treatment. “The police presence will be breaking...
‘Overrunning Pattern’ to Bring Heavy Snow to Western Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy snow in the form of a Winter Storm Warning in western Montana that will last through most of the upcoming week, with a possible eight inches of snow on the ground in Missoula. An Unusual...
Crash closes one lane on I-90 EB near Alberton due to crash
MISSOULA, Mont. - One lane is closed eastbound on I-90 west of Alberton due to a commercial vehicle crash Friday. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said the cash is located 0.75 miles east of Fish Creek-Exit 66 at mile-marker 66. Road conditions in this area appears to...
Missoula Man Charged With Burglary at the Poverello Center
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 5, 2022, the Missoula Police Department trespassed Kevin Washington from the Poverello Center. On November 25, Washington went to the Poverello Center and threatened a person with a knife. The victim reported to officers that Washington was behaving erratically and yelling at him....
