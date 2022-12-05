Read full article on original website
Bronx man free after 22 years in prison for wrongful conviction
NEW YORK -- A Bronx man who spent nearly half his life in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit is now free. Andre Brown's smile stretched as far as his future as he embraced the two men who helped get him out of prison after 22 years. "I couldn't have made it without these guys," said Brown. In 1999, when Brown was a 22-year-old college student, he said he willingly went in for questioning about an attempted murder in the Bronx. Brown said he had nothing to do with the crime, but a year later he was sentenced to 40 years...
Attacker slaps phone from man’s hand in Bronx stabbing
MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the arm in the Bronx, police said Sunday. The suspect walked up to the 59-year-old victim on University Avenue on Dec. 4 and slapped the man’s phone from his hands, officials said. The attacker stabbed the man, then fled toward Featherbed Lane. The […]
Teen girl fatally stabbed in neck in NYC after alleged fight with boyfriend: sources
A teenage girl was fatally stabbed in the neck in a Manhattan apartment Sunday night after allegedly getting into a fight with her boyfriend, sources said. Saniyah Lawrence, 16, was discovered just after 5.30 p.m. after cops responded to reports of the stabbing inside the apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd in Harlem, according to law enforcement sources. The girl was allegedly stabbed by her partner after they got into an argument in the apartment, law enforcement sources told The Post. She was rushed to Harlem Hospital but was pronounced dead just after 6.30 p.m., according to cops. The boyfriend fled the scene before police arrived. Sources said he was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black and green sneakers at the time. Police said no arrests had been made and their investigation was ongoing.
NBC New York
Intruder Strangles Woman After Following Her Into NYC Apartment Lobby: Cops
The screams pleading for help are what saved a woman from the violent grip of an aggressive intruder who snuck into her apartment building this week, police said. Police say the man followed a 26-year-old woman into her apartment building Tuesday night on Washington Avenue, right next to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden.
Top staffers leaving Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office
One of Alvin Bragg’s handpicked top deputies is calling it quits and fleeing the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and its soft-on-crime policies. Joyce Smith, the former acting Nassau County DA whom Bragg recruited as part of his executive team after he took office in January 2022, will be gone by the end of the month. Smith was initially named trial division chief and had been heading a revamped special victims division since June. She submitted her resignation in early November, according to a source. She is going to work for Queens DA Melinda Katz, where she began her career as an assistant district...
Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up NYPD precinct before surrender: prosecutors
The man who killed two people and injured a senior in a wheelchair in a 24-hour crime spree across New York City this week had planned to shoot up a NYPD precinct before his girlfriend urged him not to, and he eventually surrendered.
NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 70th Precinct in Coney Island are searching for a man who held up a Coney Island Avenue business on Friday. According to police, the man entered the business at 1152 Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn and pulled a gun on an employee. Waving the gun at multiple victims, the suspect forced the employee to open the cash register. The suspect took the money from the register and fled the scene. Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the armed suspect, a black male, wearing a light-colored The post NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced in son’s freezing death on LI
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) – Former NYPD police officer Michael Valva was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Thursday for the hypothermia death of his 8-year-old son, Thomas, in 2020. Before a packed courtroom, Valva broke down as he expressed remorse. “I am filled with shame, broken and grief-stricken,” Valva said, as he […]
NYC teen student beaten during attempted stabbing in smackdown video
A disturbing video posted on Twitter shows a 14-year-old student being beaten by a band of angry youths in Queens. One of the attackers unsuccessfully tried to stab the helpless boy, cops said. The beatdown took place Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Thomson Avenue and 31st Street, police said. Previous 1 of 2 Next The 14-year-old was assaulted by five “unknown males” who punched him multiple times in the head and body, the NYPD said. One of the attackers flashed a knife and attempted to stab the victim, but miraculously, he was not cut, a department spokesperson said. The youth armed with the shank was wearing a backpack with shark teeth. Previous 1 of 2 Next The 14-year-old sustained bruising and small cuts to his ears and arms, police said. There are no arrests and “the investigation is ongoing,” the NYPD said. An NYC teacher source believes the brawl broke out outside a Department of Education building at 30-20 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City that houses three high schools: Bard Early College, High School of Applied Communication, and Academy of Finance and Enterprise.
Rikers detainee disfigured after another inmate attacks: Bronx DA
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two Rikers Island detainees were charged in separate attacks on fellow jail inmates, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Wednesday. Jerry Brown, 37, allegedly left an inmate with lacerations to the head, neck and a finger on Aug. 27, officials said. David Williams, 30, allegedly slashed an inmate across the face […]
therealdeal.com
3 arrested in Queens deed thefts, 5 at large: AG
Last month, Attorney General Letitia James called on New York lawmakers to consider deed theft a standalone crime to make it easier to bring offenders to justice. In the meantime, though, James is making do. The attorney general’s office said Friday it had indicted five members of a deed theft...
police1.com
NYPD union head blasts policies that let NYC murder suspect out on parole
NEW YORK — State parole officials could have prevented two deaths if they’d done their job and revoked the parole of a convicted criminal newly accused of two murders, a stray-bullet shooting and other crimes, the outraged head of the NYPD’s biggest union said Wednesday. “This perp...
Police: Bronx suspects gang up on deli employees, flee with $4,000
The NYPD is searching for multiple suspects linked to a Wednesday commercial robbery in the Bronx.
Queens man accused of stabbing brother to death
QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens man is accused of stabbing his 25-year-old brother to death after the two got into a fight in their Jamaica home over the summer, authorities said Thursday. Henrry Gutierrez, 32, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing in connection to the July 17 […]
Woman dead after being stabbed in the neck in Harlem: NYPD
Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was stabbed to death inside a Harlem apartment on Sunday evening, police said. She was stabbed in the neck in an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. She […]
Suspect stabbed transgender woman in the face twice in Central Harlem attack: DA
CENTRAL HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An alleged attacker faced hate crime charges Thursday for the stabbing of a transgender woman. Alshon Williams, 49, allegedly misgendered the 36-year-old victim, called her an anti-gay slur and stabbed her at least twice in the face on Nov. 1, officials said. Williams then allegedly pulled out a gun, firing […]
Man shot to death in hallway of Bronx public housing building, gunman at large
Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the hallway of a public housing building in the Bronx Thursday night, authorities said.
3 hospitalized in separate Brooklyn shootings overnight
Three men were injured early Saturday morning in separate shootings across Brooklyn, according to police. A 53-year-old man was hit in the right leg on Broadway near Myrtle Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 1:15 a.m., officials said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Spring Valley man indicted for attempted murder
WHITE PLAINS – A Spring Valley man has been indicted on charges that he shot a Yonkers man in October. Nahkeem Janvier, 21, was indicted by a Westchester County grand jury on charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon and assault, said District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Security guard, alleged shoplifting teen fall down elevator shaft, NYPD says
A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target store in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said.
