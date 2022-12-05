ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Bronx man free after 22 years in prison for wrongful conviction

NEW YORK -- A Bronx man who spent nearly half his life in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit is now free. Andre Brown's smile stretched as far as his future as he embraced the two men who helped get him out of prison after 22 years. "I couldn't have made it without these guys," said Brown. In 1999, when Brown was a 22-year-old college student, he said he willingly went in for questioning about an attempted murder in the Bronx. Brown said he had nothing to do with the crime, but a year later he was sentenced to 40 years...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Attacker slaps phone from man’s hand in Bronx stabbing

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the arm in the Bronx, police said Sunday. The suspect walked up to the 59-year-old victim on University Avenue on Dec. 4 and slapped the man’s phone from his hands, officials said. The attacker stabbed the man, then fled toward Featherbed Lane. The […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Teen girl fatally stabbed in neck in NYC after alleged fight with boyfriend: sources

A teenage girl was fatally stabbed in the neck in a Manhattan apartment Sunday night after allegedly getting into a fight with her boyfriend, sources said. Saniyah Lawrence, 16, was discovered just after 5.30 p.m. after cops responded to reports of the stabbing inside the apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd in Harlem, according to law enforcement sources. The girl was allegedly stabbed by her partner after they got into an argument in the apartment, law enforcement sources told The Post. She was rushed to Harlem Hospital but was pronounced dead just after 6.30 p.m., according to cops. The boyfriend fled the scene before police arrived. Sources said he was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black and green sneakers at the time. Police said no arrests had been made and their investigation was ongoing.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Top staffers leaving Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office

One of Alvin Bragg’s handpicked top deputies is calling it quits and fleeing the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and its soft-on-crime policies. Joyce Smith, the former acting Nassau County DA whom Bragg recruited as part of his executive team after he took office in January 2022, will be gone by the end of the month. Smith was initially named trial division chief and had been heading a revamped special victims division since June. She submitted her resignation in early November, according to a source. She is going to work for Queens DA Melinda Katz, where she began her career as an assistant district...
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 70th Precinct in Coney Island are searching for a man who held up a Coney Island Avenue business on Friday. According to police, the man entered the business at 1152 Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn and pulled a gun on an employee. Waving the gun at multiple victims, the suspect forced the employee to open the cash register. The suspect took the money from the register and fled the scene. Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the armed suspect, a black male, wearing a light-colored The post NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC teen student beaten during attempted stabbing in smackdown video

A disturbing video posted on Twitter shows a 14-year-old student being beaten by a band of angry youths in Queens. One of the attackers unsuccessfully tried to stab the helpless boy, cops said. The beatdown took place Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Thomson Avenue and 31st Street, police said. Previous 1 of 2 Next The 14-year-old was assaulted by five “unknown males” who punched him multiple times in the head and body, the NYPD said. One of the attackers flashed a knife and attempted to stab the victim, but miraculously, he was not cut, a department spokesperson said. The youth armed with the shank was wearing a backpack with shark teeth. Previous 1 of 2 Next The 14-year-old sustained bruising and small cuts to his ears and arms, police said. There are no arrests and “the investigation is ongoing,” the NYPD said. An NYC teacher source believes the brawl broke out outside a Department of Education building at 30-20 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City that houses three high schools: Bard Early College, High School of Applied Communication, and Academy of Finance and Enterprise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Rikers detainee disfigured after another inmate attacks: Bronx DA

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two Rikers Island detainees were charged in separate attacks on fellow jail inmates, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Wednesday. Jerry Brown, 37, allegedly left an inmate with lacerations to the head, neck and a finger on Aug. 27, officials said. David Williams, 30, allegedly slashed an inmate across the face […]
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

3 arrested in Queens deed thefts, 5 at large: AG

Last month, Attorney General Letitia James called on New York lawmakers to consider deed theft a standalone crime to make it easier to bring offenders to justice. In the meantime, though, James is making do. The attorney general’s office said Friday it had indicted five members of a deed theft...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Queens man accused of stabbing brother to death

QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens man is accused of stabbing his 25-year-old brother to death after the two got into a fight in their Jamaica home over the summer, authorities said Thursday. Henrry Gutierrez, 32, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing in connection to the July 17 […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Woman dead after being stabbed in the neck in Harlem: NYPD

Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was stabbed to death inside a Harlem apartment on Sunday evening, police said. She was stabbed in the neck in an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. She […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Spring Valley man indicted for attempted murder

WHITE PLAINS – A Spring Valley man has been indicted on charges that he shot a Yonkers man in October. Nahkeem Janvier, 21, was indicted by a Westchester County grand jury on charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon and assault, said District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
SPRING VALLEY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy