On Dec. 10, Mayor Mike Spano, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza, and Police Athletic League CEO Marisol Mancebo announced the Grand Opening of the YPD – PAL | Community Kids Closet, a collaborative effort to provide free clothing for kids in our Yonkers community, from newborns to age 18! The Community Kids Closet is an outreach program designed to act like a physical retail clothing store: parents and kids can make an appointment to “shop” in our Community Kids Closet for a week’s work of clothing – that’s up to 14 items, plus a coat, pair of shoes, new socks and new undergarments. Items are free of charge to any Yonkers family.

YONKERS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO