Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48. U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in a section...
WDIO-TV
France to make condoms free for anyone under 25, Macron says
PARIS (AP) — France will make condoms free in pharmacies for anyone up to age 25 in the new year, President Emmanuel Macron announced Friday. The move comes as the government says sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise among young people, and as this year’s exceptional inflation is cutting especially deeply into the budgets of France’s poorest.
WDIO-TV
Special envoy gives details of Griner’s homecoming
WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I’ve been in prison for 10 months, listening to the Russians. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
WDIO-TV
Ronaldo comes on as substitute against Morocco at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from Portugal’s starting lineup for the second straight match at the World Cup, coming on as a substitute early in the second half with his team losing 1-0 to Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday. The 37-year-old Ronaldo replaced midfielder...
WDIO-TV
Morocco reaches World Cup semifinals, tops Portugal, Ronaldo
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Africa finally has a team in the World Cup semifinals, and so does the Arab world. Morocco delivered a seminal moment in the nearly 100-year history of soccer’s biggest tournament, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team 1-0 Saturday in another shocking result in the first World Cup staged in the Middle East.
WDIO-TV
Ronaldo says his dream of winning World Cup has ‘ended’
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo said in a cryptic social media post that his dream of winning the World Cup with Portugal has ended, while stopping short of announcing his retirement from international duty. The 37-year-old Ronaldo left the field in tears after Portugal lost 1-0 to Morocco...
WDIO-TV
Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is again going home without a World Cup title. Luka Modric’s quest continues unabated. Modric converted one of the penalties as Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.
WDIO-TV
Plane believed to be carrying Griner lands in US
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A plane believed to be carrying Brittney Griner landed in the United States early Friday, nearly 10 months after the basketball star was detained in Russia and became the most high-profile American jailed abroad. Griner was exchanged for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout. A plane...
Comments / 0