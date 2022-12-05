Read full article on original website
Stanley A. Dickson
Stanley Allen Dickson, age 88, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 8, 2022. He was born October 28, 1934 in New Concord, Ohio to Dwight and Ruth (Klein) Dickson. Stanley graduated from New Concord High School and enlisted in the National Guard. His...
Mary Lou Hardy
Mary Lou Hardy, 87 of New Concord, formally of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Morrison House surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Saturday, February 2, 1935, to the late Roy William and Elizabeth DeVolld Stine. She married Robert Lee Hardy on June 14, 1952. She was a doting mother to her three little girls and a wonderful homemaker and a member of Putnam Presbyterian Church.
Jack E. Morrison
Jack E. Morrison age 72, of Zanesville, OH passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Altercare of Zanesville Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Zanesville. He was born February 5, 1950 in Noble County, OH a son of the late James Henry and Clara Elizabeth Moreland Morrison. He served honorably...
John A. Niceswanger
John A. Niceswanger, 71 of Zanesville, passed away 3:46 PM, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice, following a brief illness. He was born Tuesday, October 2, 1951, in Zanesville, the son of T. Lee Niceswanger and Ruth (Thomas) Niceswanger. He married Amy (Burnett) Niceswanger on Saturday, September 12, 1998.
Joanna L. “Joy” Lewis
Joanna L. “Joy” Lewis, 84, of Zanesville, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Adams Lane Care Center, Zanesville. She was born May 9, 1938, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late William A. and Rosa Riston Buzza. Joy was a homemaker, a member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, member of Amrou Cauldron # 23 where she had served as past Mighty Chosen One in 1970 and 1985. She was also a member of the Ladies Eagles Auxiliary # 302 serving as the treasurer for many years. She helped with the EAA Pancake Fly-in, avid bowler since 1974, was the 2005 Genesis Senior of the Year, loved to watch her grandchildren play sports and lawn mower racing, participated in the Relay for Life and helped establish the Rick Neff Memorial Golf Outing, and she cheered for the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Rev. Herbert C. Perry
Rev. Herbert Clinton Perry, 73, of Zanesville, received his heavenly reward at 10:09 A.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born July 15, 1949, in Zanesville, a son of the late Charles L. and Irene (Smeak) Perry. He was the Minister of Putnam Presbyterian Church for 29 years, owner and operator of Scentations Perfume Company. He had worked for the Maysville school district handling discipline. He graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Management and went on to earn his Doctorate of Ministry at Carolina University. He was a member of Muskingum Lodge 368 of Fultonham, Zavi Shrine, Scottish Rite-Valley of Columbus, and of Amrou Grotto. Rev. Perry previously served as Mayor of South Zanesville for 3 ½ years. Herb was a man of many talents and touched a lot of lives.
Penny S. Trussel Clifton
Penny S. Trussell Clifton, 69, of Crooksville, passed away peacefully, Monday, December 5, 2022, at Genesis Hospice, Morrison House. She spent most of her life as a homemaker and enjoyed time with family and friends, sipping tea. She was born on October 23, 1953, in Zanesville, to the late William Trussell and Gloria Grannon Trussell Blair. She is survived by a daughter, Lisa (Tony) Mayle; grandchildren, Raymond (Abby) Mayle and Savannah Mayle; sisters, Carol (Gary) Skillman, Wanda (Michael) Schultz, and Linda (Gary) Hashman; special niece, Amanda Hashman along with several other nieces or nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Tracey Clifton; parents; and brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Ann Trussell. Calling hours will be held Friday, December 9, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Ross-Frash Funeral Homes, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where services will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Kristen Santiago officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery next her mother. You sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
Carolyn S. Shalosky
Carolyn S. Shalosky, 69, Norwich, died at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Tuesday, December 06, 2022. She was born August 07, 1953 a daughter to Clarence and Edith (Chambers) Jones. She was born in Cambridge Ohio and worked as a store manager for AAA Pool and Spa’s. She is survived by...
Adam E. Cole
Adam E. Cole, 44, of Philo, passed away unexpectedly, Friday December 2, 2022, at Genesis Healthcare Emergency Department. He was born January 7, 1978, in Zanesville to Becky Koehler Cole and the late Larry Cole. Adam was a friend to all with a heart of gold and was sure to light up the room on any appearance with his infectious grin. He was a former employee of multiple companies where he served on various drilling and boring projects and enjoyed meat cutter during layoffs. One of his most passionate positions held was being a house monitor for a short time at the New Hope Creation Center, in Malta, to help and oversee others also facing life challenges. Adam loved the outdoors and anything to do with it, from long drives in the fall on a back road, to gardening, fishing, and fiddling with his knives. Left to mourn his passing are his wife and best friend, Heather Patterson Cole; children, twins, Lane and Sophie, Jimmy Layton and Tairan (Kolton Talbott) Layton; mother, Becky Cole; sisters, Michele (Keith) Egloff, Corkey Unewitz and Carleen Haak; special nieces and nephews, Kenzie, Lizzy, Brenlee, Quincie, Cade, Andrew, Ava and several other nieces; aunt, Vicki Gussler; uncle, Jeff Koehler; great aunt, Creta Moore; father and mother -in-law, Jimmy (Teira) Patterson; brother-in-law, Justin (Heather Jo) Patterson; sister-in-law, Heidi (Kevin Wilkerson); grandparents, Joe and Loretta Roberts; Special friends, Uncle Todd and Jamie, Mike (Melissa) Wood, Jake (Taisha) Hina and Luke Steed. Welcoming him into Heaven were his father, Larry; maternal grandparents, Bud and Betty Koehler; grandma, Brenda Hunter; sister, Deena Procacci; lifelong best friend, Eric Abella and several other friends and classmates. Calling hours will be held Friday, December 9, 2022, from 2pm -4pm and 6pm -8 pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street. Roseville. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11am with Pastor Jamie White of Mt. Olivet Church officiating. You can sign the online register book, light a candle, or share a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
Angel Tree Benefit Opens Thursday
Nearly 60 people have joined together to bring an annual Christmas show it life in Zanesville. Using history as a backdrop the annual angel tree benefit “Christmas Through the Years” takes the audience back to Zanesville as far as 1939 when Montgomery Ward opened. In the performance the...
Local Scores 12/7
The Dobbins Family Light Display Returns
ZANESVILLE, oh – The Dobbins family Christmas tradition carries on with a huge Christmas light display. For the last 17 years, Michelle Dobbins has had no problem making spirits bright. With the help of her 82 year old father, Michelle Dobbins is blessing the community once again by sharing her Christmas lights, and the Light of Christ, in her own front yard. She calls this beautiful full acre of lights the Light in the Darkness.
Nursing Students Donate Blankets to Eastside Community Ministry
ZANESVILLE, OH – Nursing students at Ohio University Zanesville are doing their part to keep the community warm this winter. The Student Nursing Association held a campus-wide blanket drive as part of the annual Good Samaritan Blanket Drive. Students took part in a multi-class competition to collect as many...
Revitalization grant coming to Guernsey County
COLUMBUS – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) supports more than $270,000 coming to Guernsey County through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program announced Tuesday. The program was funded through the state operating budget with Holmes’ support in the Ohio House and will fund the demolition of commercial...
Zanesville Jaycees Hosts Annual Christmas For Kids
ZANESVILLE, oh – Christmas is the spirit of giving, not just getting. On November 7th, the Jaycees club in Zanesville hosted their annual Christmas for Kids. Each Jaycees member was paired up with a child in need and took 12 kids to Walmart to Christmas shop for their families. The Jaycees President, Taylor A. Russell says that this event shows the kids that it’s better to give than to receive.
Weaver Granted New Sentencing Hearing
A high profile murder case is coming back to Muskingum County for a new sentencing hearing, but will be handled by a different judge. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled 4-3 on Thursday that Emile Weaver should be entitled to a sentencing hearing due to bias or prejudice. Weaver was convicted...
Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation Hosts Listening Session as Part of Statewide Black Suicide Prevention
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation hosted a listening session in Zanesville this afternoon. Community members and leaders gathered at the Bryan Place this afternoon to discuss suicide prevention among black communities statewide and throughout the area. According to the CDC, the black population has seen a...
ZMC Health Department Provides Update on Measles Outbreak
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Parts of the state are dealing with a measles outbreak as we head into the holiday season. Over fifty kids throughout the Columbus and central Ohio area reportedly have the virus, which is spread through infected individuals coughing, sneezing, or even just breathing. There is no...
Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.
A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
Dog of the Week: Meet Buck
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the week is someone who’s cuddly like a bear and is very active and full of energy. Meet Buck, he’s a Lab-Mix who is good with cats, kids and other dogs, rides well in the car and is very friendly. Canine...
