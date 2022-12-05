Adam E. Cole, 44, of Philo, passed away unexpectedly, Friday December 2, 2022, at Genesis Healthcare Emergency Department. He was born January 7, 1978, in Zanesville to Becky Koehler Cole and the late Larry Cole. Adam was a friend to all with a heart of gold and was sure to light up the room on any appearance with his infectious grin. He was a former employee of multiple companies where he served on various drilling and boring projects and enjoyed meat cutter during layoffs. One of his most passionate positions held was being a house monitor for a short time at the New Hope Creation Center, in Malta, to help and oversee others also facing life challenges. Adam loved the outdoors and anything to do with it, from long drives in the fall on a back road, to gardening, fishing, and fiddling with his knives. Left to mourn his passing are his wife and best friend, Heather Patterson Cole; children, twins, Lane and Sophie, Jimmy Layton and Tairan (Kolton Talbott) Layton; mother, Becky Cole; sisters, Michele (Keith) Egloff, Corkey Unewitz and Carleen Haak; special nieces and nephews, Kenzie, Lizzy, Brenlee, Quincie, Cade, Andrew, Ava and several other nieces; aunt, Vicki Gussler; uncle, Jeff Koehler; great aunt, Creta Moore; father and mother -in-law, Jimmy (Teira) Patterson; brother-in-law, Justin (Heather Jo) Patterson; sister-in-law, Heidi (Kevin Wilkerson); grandparents, Joe and Loretta Roberts; Special friends, Uncle Todd and Jamie, Mike (Melissa) Wood, Jake (Taisha) Hina and Luke Steed. Welcoming him into Heaven were his father, Larry; maternal grandparents, Bud and Betty Koehler; grandma, Brenda Hunter; sister, Deena Procacci; lifelong best friend, Eric Abella and several other friends and classmates. Calling hours will be held Friday, December 9, 2022, from 2pm -4pm and 6pm -8 pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street. Roseville. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11am with Pastor Jamie White of Mt. Olivet Church officiating. You can sign the online register book, light a candle, or share a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.

PHILO, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO