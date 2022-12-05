Bonnie Jean Whiteside, 69, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Care (Morrison House), Zanesville, Ohio. She was born November 13, 1953, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late James McBride and Rosella (Harrier) McBride. Bonnie worked at Longaberger for over 25 years, alternating between the Handles and Lids Department and QA. She was hired by Dave Longaberger himself. Bonnie was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. Bonnie had great compassion for all animals, and she enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting, Michigan football, and most of all, spending time with her family. Bonnie always cared about others before herself. Even in her last few days of life, she was concerned about the wellbeing of those around her. There wasn’t a person or animal in need, that Bonnie would not drop everything to help care for.

FRAZEYSBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO