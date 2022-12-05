Read full article on original website
Jack E. Morrison
Jack E. Morrison age 72, of Zanesville, OH passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Altercare of Zanesville Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Zanesville. He was born February 5, 1950 in Noble County, OH a son of the late James Henry and Clara Elizabeth Moreland Morrison. He served honorably...
Cathie Jane Gorsky
Cathie Jane Gorsky, 72 of Zanesville died at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the her home under Hospice Care following a courageous battle with Cancer. She was born January 16, 1950 in Coshocton, Ohio the daughter of William “Bill” Veigel and Betty Moore Brink. Cathie was...
Carole Carney
Carole K. Carney, 78, of Heath, passed away Tuesday December 6, 2022 at Licking Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on September 8, 1944 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Stephen Orville Adams and Verna Evelyn Harris Adams. She had previously been employed at Shelly and Sands, Essex Wire, Brockway, and Diebold. She is survived by one daughter Melissa Ayres and one son Cale (Kristy) Ayres both of Heath. Seven grandchildren Cody, Brennen, Seth (Alex), Jesse, Leah, Colby, and Zaiden. Great-grandchildren C.J., Benjamin, and one great-grandson on the way. Siblings Doris Stoops, Audrey Wieser, Linda (Bob) Hasselberger, Earle (Beckie) Adams, and Donna Adams. Mother-in-law Ruth Carney, brother-in-law Dave (Janice) Carney. Her two loving Aussies Mini and Toy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Riecky Carney, twin daughters Tarri Layne and Jerri Lynne Ayres. Siblings Janet (Danny) Clark, Stephen Adams, Maureen (Jack) Williams,brothers-in-law Rodney Stoops, John Wieser. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday December 9, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday December 10, 2022 with Josh Dillon officiating. Friends may also call one hour prior to the service Saturday. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery,.
Joanna L. “Joy” Lewis
Joanna L. “Joy” Lewis, 84, of Zanesville, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Adams Lane Care Center, Zanesville. She was born May 9, 1938, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late William A. and Rosa Riston Buzza. Joy was a homemaker, a member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, member of Amrou Cauldron # 23 where she had served as past Mighty Chosen One in 1970 and 1985. She was also a member of the Ladies Eagles Auxiliary # 302 serving as the treasurer for many years. She helped with the EAA Pancake Fly-in, avid bowler since 1974, was the 2005 Genesis Senior of the Year, loved to watch her grandchildren play sports and lawn mower racing, participated in the Relay for Life and helped establish the Rick Neff Memorial Golf Outing, and she cheered for the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Stanley A. Dickson
Stanley Allen Dickson, age 88, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 8, 2022. He was born October 28, 1934 in New Concord, Ohio to Dwight and Ruth (Klein) Dickson. Stanley graduated from New Concord High School and enlisted in the National Guard. His...
Mary Lou Hardy
Mary Lou Hardy, 87 of New Concord, formally of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Morrison House surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Saturday, February 2, 1935, to the late Roy William and Elizabeth DeVolld Stine. She married Robert Lee Hardy on June 14, 1952. She was a doting mother to her three little girls and a wonderful homemaker and a member of Putnam Presbyterian Church.
Bonnie Jean Whiteside
Bonnie Jean Whiteside, 69, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Care (Morrison House), Zanesville, Ohio. She was born November 13, 1953, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late James McBride and Rosella (Harrier) McBride. Bonnie worked at Longaberger for over 25 years, alternating between the Handles and Lids Department and QA. She was hired by Dave Longaberger himself. Bonnie was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. Bonnie had great compassion for all animals, and she enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting, Michigan football, and most of all, spending time with her family. Bonnie always cared about others before herself. Even in her last few days of life, she was concerned about the wellbeing of those around her. There wasn’t a person or animal in need, that Bonnie would not drop everything to help care for.
Rev. Herbert C. Perry
Rev. Herbert Clinton Perry, 73, of Zanesville, received his heavenly reward at 10:09 A.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born July 15, 1949, in Zanesville, a son of the late Charles L. and Irene (Smeak) Perry. He was the Minister of Putnam Presbyterian Church for 29 years, owner and operator of Scentations Perfume Company. He had worked for the Maysville school district handling discipline. He graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Management and went on to earn his Doctorate of Ministry at Carolina University. He was a member of Muskingum Lodge 368 of Fultonham, Zavi Shrine, Scottish Rite-Valley of Columbus, and of Amrou Grotto. Rev. Perry previously served as Mayor of South Zanesville for 3 ½ years. Herb was a man of many talents and touched a lot of lives.
Angel Tree Benefit Opens Thursday
Nearly 60 people have joined together to bring an annual Christmas show it life in Zanesville. Using history as a backdrop the annual angel tree benefit “Christmas Through the Years” takes the audience back to Zanesville as far as 1939 when Montgomery Ward opened. In the performance the...
The Dobbins Family Light Display Returns
ZANESVILLE, oh – The Dobbins family Christmas tradition carries on with a huge Christmas light display. For the last 17 years, Michelle Dobbins has had no problem making spirits bright. With the help of her 82 year old father, Michelle Dobbins is blessing the community once again by sharing her Christmas lights, and the Light of Christ, in her own front yard. She calls this beautiful full acre of lights the Light in the Darkness.
Local Scores 12/7
Dylan Kerns was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He spent the last five years in the low-country of South Carolina near Hilton Head Island. Dylan is a graduate of the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University. At Full Sail he learned from various industry professionals including: Dan Patrick, Scott Van Pelt, Mike Tirico, and more on what it takes to be a great sports storyteller. A fun fact is that Dylan was an extra actor in the TV series The Girl From Plainville. In his free time Dylan enjoys stand up comedy, movies, golfing, and eating a lot of good food. He also keeps his music loud. If you see him in the community say hello!
Zanesville Jaycees Hosts Annual Christmas For Kids
ZANESVILLE, oh – Christmas is the spirit of giving, not just getting. On November 7th, the Jaycees club in Zanesville hosted their annual Christmas for Kids. Each Jaycees member was paired up with a child in need and took 12 kids to Walmart to Christmas shop for their families. The Jaycees President, Taylor A. Russell says that this event shows the kids that it’s better to give than to receive.
Dog of the Week: Meet Buck
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the week is someone who’s cuddly like a bear and is very active and full of energy. Meet Buck, he’s a Lab-Mix who is good with cats, kids and other dogs, rides well in the car and is very friendly. Canine...
Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.
A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
Nursing Students Donate Blankets to Eastside Community Ministry
ZANESVILLE, OH – Nursing students at Ohio University Zanesville are doing their part to keep the community warm this winter. The Student Nursing Association held a campus-wide blanket drive as part of the annual Good Samaritan Blanket Drive. Students took part in a multi-class competition to collect as many...
Revitalization grant coming to Guernsey County
COLUMBUS – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) supports more than $270,000 coming to Guernsey County through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program announced Tuesday. The program was funded through the state operating budget with Holmes’ support in the Ohio House and will fund the demolition of commercial...
Weaver Granted New Sentencing Hearing
A high profile murder case is coming back to Muskingum County for a new sentencing hearing, but will be handled by a different judge. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled 4-3 on Thursday that Emile Weaver should be entitled to a sentencing hearing due to bias or prejudice. Weaver was convicted...
Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation Hosts Listening Session as Part of Statewide Black Suicide Prevention
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation hosted a listening session in Zanesville this afternoon. Community members and leaders gathered at the Bryan Place this afternoon to discuss suicide prevention among black communities statewide and throughout the area. According to the CDC, the black population has seen a...
Two Charged After Lengthy Investigation
Two Coshocton County residents are in trouble with law after a four month investigation. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Kenneth Humphrey II and 35-year-old Shane D. Phillips were charged Thursday with tampering with evidence, a 3rd degree felony. The Sheriff’s Office said December 6, the two suspects...
Coshocton woman facing drug charges
COSHOCTON, Ohio–A Coshocton woman is facing drug charges following the execution of a search warrant. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that 42-year-old Jessica M. Cappello was formally charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a 3rd degree felony. On December 7th , at approximately 2:58 P.M., the...
