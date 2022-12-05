Read full article on original website
Tropical disturbance to bring big swells, rip currents to Florida beaches
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A tropical disturbance that formed in the Atlantic days after hurricane season ended is expected to have some impacts on Florida beaches. An area of low pressure is located east-southeast of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center says that its chances for developing into a subtropical or tropical storm are decreasing, now just 30-percent over the next five days.
Holiday Lights: Check out these very merry Christmas houses in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Ditzel, Potter, and Cecchetti families.
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical system has 50% chance for development
A tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean has a 50% of development over the next five days. While there will be no direct impact on Florida, coastal counties will experience a northeast swell and rip currents.
Holiday Lights: 3 Christmas homes you can't miss in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Harkleroad, Arnold, and June families.
American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
Florida surfers find body of woman in Atlantic Ocean near Paradise Beach
INDIALANTIC, Fla. - A body was pulled out of the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday afternoon in Brevard County after being spotted by two surfers. Nick Monroe and Chris Phillips were at Paradise Beach around 2:30 p.m. when they said they noticed something strange in the water. Both surfers said they...
Orlando warehouse fire: 911 calls released deadly fire that ignited fireworks
ORLANDO, Fla. - Recordings of 911 calls reveal new details about an Orange County warehouse fire that ignited fireworks stored inside a unit at the facility. The fire broke out on Dec. 1 in Taft inside a unit where the company Magic in the Sky stored fireworks. "There's smoke, and...
Wild Florida welcomes new baby sloth 'Banana'
This week, Wild Florida announced the arrival of the newest two-toed, or "two-fingered," sloth. Banana was born to mom Anna and father Guy. Guy was the first sloth to join the Wild Florida family.
Lynx buses running late or a no show, FOX 35 viewers say: What we know
ORLANDO, Fla. - There are about 60,000 people riding Lynx buses in Orlando every single day. That’s down about 15,000 from the pandemic. What’s also dropped since the pandemic is the staffing levels at Lynx. Riders say the buses’ timeliness has suffered as a result. James Llorca...
'I’m hanging on by the skin of my teeth': Daytona businesses plea for shoppers amid hurricane recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Although the 2022 hurricane season has wrapped up, businesses in Downtown Daytona Beach continue hurricane recovery efforts. Going out-of-business signs now cover the Knotty Crab. The owner tells FOX 35 News that his reason for closing was a mixture of things, but the double storms this season were the final straw.
Goff's Drive-In, iconic Orlando ice cream shop, will not reopen after fire, owner says
ORLANDO, Fla. - An iconic ice cream shop in Orlando, that was the victim of a destructive fire earlier this year, will remain closed, though the owner is hopeful to reopen. Goff's Drive-In, which has been a staple in the Orange County community for more than 70 years, has been closed since it caught fire and was heavily damaged on May 20.
Universal Orlando announces Minion Land and 'first-of-its-kind' attraction
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Minions are getting ready to take over Universal Orlando!. The theme park resort announced on Thursday that its new Minion Land will open in summer 2023 at Universal Studios with a "first-of-its-kind" attraction, Illuminations's Villain-Con Minion Blast!. "This interactive, blaster game experience will invite guests to...
Archaeologist to study mystery debris unearthed by hurricane on Florida beach
After Hurricane Nicole washed the sand away from the beaches in Volusia County, it unearthed something. Though, right now, no one is quite sure what it exactly what unearthed. An archaeologist will begin studying the debris to figure out what it is.
4 rescued after fire breaks out at abandoned hotel in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando's firefighters rescued four people after a fire broke out at an abandoned hotel early Thursday morning. Officials said this happened at the I-Drive Grand Resorts and Suites along South Kirkman Road. The business has been closed for a couple of years. FOX 35 is working to...
Epic Universe: Aerial view of Universal's latest theme park coming in 2025
SKYFOX flew over construction of Universal's Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday. Executives said on Monday during a conference that the theme park is still on track to open in 2025.
Semoran Blvd. closed after pedestrian struck, killed in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are investigating a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. FHP said the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of N. Semoran Blvd. and Aloma Ave. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased after being transported to Advent Health Winter Park.
Off-duty Florida firefighter renders aid to child on Christmas parade float
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A child who was experiencing a medical emergency while riding on a Christmas parade float was rescued by a quick-thinking, off-duty member of the Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR). Dustin Bovill and his family were enjoying the Havendale Christmas Parade on Friday evening when Bovill saw...
Mystery debris found on Florida beach believed to be shipwreck remains from 1800s
The mystery debris found along a Florida beach is likely shipwreck remains dating back to the 1800s, according to state archaeologists visiting the Daytona Beach Shores site Tuesday. The debris appeared along the Volusia County beach a couple of weeks ago after part of the beach was washed away following Hurricane Nicole.
Disney World raises ticket prices: How much you'll pay at each park now
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World increased admission ticket prices at all four of its Florida theme parks on Thursday – and depending on the day and which park choose, you could pay nearly $200 to get in!. Last month, the company announced park-specific ticket price increases for guests....
Family of beloved Florida high school quarterback killed in crash demands answers from FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - Derek and Deanna Miner say it’s been 46 days since their son was killed in a car accident. For them, that meant 46 days without answers. "FHP’s not talking to me – they haven’t talked to me. They refuse to talk to me," Derek Miner told FOX 35.
