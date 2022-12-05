ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Tropical disturbance to bring big swells, rip currents to Florida beaches

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A tropical disturbance that formed in the Atlantic days after hurricane season ended is expected to have some impacts on Florida beaches. An area of low pressure is located east-southeast of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center says that its chances for developing into a subtropical or tropical storm are decreasing, now just 30-percent over the next five days.
American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
Wild Florida welcomes new baby sloth 'Banana'

This week, Wild Florida announced the arrival of the newest two-toed, or "two-fingered," sloth. Banana was born to mom Anna and father Guy. Guy was the first sloth to join the Wild Florida family.
Lynx buses running late or a no show, FOX 35 viewers say: What we know

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are about 60,000 people riding Lynx buses in Orlando every single day. That’s down about 15,000 from the pandemic. What’s also dropped since the pandemic is the staffing levels at Lynx. Riders say the buses’ timeliness has suffered as a result. James Llorca...
Universal Orlando announces Minion Land and 'first-of-its-kind' attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Minions are getting ready to take over Universal Orlando!. The theme park resort announced on Thursday that its new Minion Land will open in summer 2023 at Universal Studios with a "first-of-its-kind" attraction, Illuminations's Villain-Con Minion Blast!. "This interactive, blaster game experience will invite guests to...
4 rescued after fire breaks out at abandoned hotel in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando's firefighters rescued four people after a fire broke out at an abandoned hotel early Thursday morning. Officials said this happened at the I-Drive Grand Resorts and Suites along South Kirkman Road. The business has been closed for a couple of years. FOX 35 is working to...
Semoran Blvd. closed after pedestrian struck, killed in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are investigating a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. FHP said the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of N. Semoran Blvd. and Aloma Ave. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased after being transported to Advent Health Winter Park.
Disney World raises ticket prices: How much you'll pay at each park now

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World increased admission ticket prices at all four of its Florida theme parks on Thursday – and depending on the day and which park choose, you could pay nearly $200 to get in!. Last month, the company announced park-specific ticket price increases for guests....
