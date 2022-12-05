ORLANDO, Fla. - An iconic ice cream shop in Orlando, that was the victim of a destructive fire earlier this year, will remain closed, though the owner is hopeful to reopen. Goff's Drive-In, which has been a staple in the Orange County community for more than 70 years, has been closed since it caught fire and was heavily damaged on May 20.

