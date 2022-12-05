Read full article on original website
‘Integral’ Eagle Town Council position opens
A new seat is being added to the Eagle Town Council — and candidates-to-be can apply now. The assistant town manager position will be one that oversees various operations and is in place to strategically address areas the town wishes to improve. The person in the position, who will...
School Views: A look back at the first semester
With just under two weeks remaining in the fall semester, it’s time to look back and reflect on how the year has started. Like most, I’m amazed at how quickly we get to this point. It wasn’t long ago that I was enjoying summer activities. And yet, here...
Roberts: Finding common ground to solve problems
To the voters of Colorado’s 8th State Senate District: Thank you. Last month, tens of thousands of voters across Central and Northwest Colorado filled out their ballots with our state’s future in mind, and I am honored to have earned your trust to serve as your next state senator.
More than ‘just a job:’ Eagle County companies combat the talent deficit with high school apprenticeships ￼
Step into the Alpine Bank branches in Eagle and Avon with questions about your finances, and you will be met with the polished customer service and learned advice of 19-year-old tellers Andrea Ramos and Marlene Rios. Pick up stone at the Gallegos Corporation stone yard in Gypsum and your transaction will be processed by 19-year-old Luis Avila with administrative support from his 17-year-old coworker Ev Zaruba.
Vail Mountain’s Beth Howard reports ‘off the charts’ excitement, energy for resort’s 60th season
It was all positivity and excitement in an operations update from Vail Mountain’s Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard during Tuesday’s Vail Town Council meeting. Howard spoke on the early season hype, some persisting hiring challenges, and hope for the future both on the mountain and with the resort and town’s relationship.
Eagle County budget nearly $204 million for 2023
This story has been corrected to change the date of the Eagle County Commissioners’ vote on the 2023 budget. The correct date is Dec. 6. Also: The county’s 2023 budget is close to $204 million after the addition of another $10 million into county housing funds. Eagle County’s...
Large estate near Edwards sells for $40 million
The new owners of the 457-acre Casteel Creek property may have gotten a bargain for the $40 million purchase price. The property — which includes a home, an entertainment venue, a trails network and more — was originally listed in 2019 for $78 million. Listing brokers Malia Cox Nobrega and Barbara Scrivens of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty originally listed 250 acres for $42 million, but the recently closed transaction included the entire property for $40 million.
Building precious ice: Mountain Recreation brings outdoor ice to Edwards for third straight year
For the third consecutive year, Mountain Recreation is bringing outdoor ice to Edwards. But this year, with new investments — both in infrastructure and in financial contributions — the recreation district is bringing two rinks to Freedom Park in December. The project has been driven, maintained and utilized...
Two incidents with private planes added $517K in unexpected expenses in 2022
The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is seeking more than half a million dollars to recoup unexpected expenses the facility incurred from two separate aircraft incidents in 2022. Airport Director Dan Bartholomew submitted a supplemental budget request, which the Pitkin County Board of Commissioners will review during its meeting today, seeking the $517,546 in unexpected expenditures from the two events — one in February and another in August. In his request, Bartholomew underscored that the county is “currently seeking reimbursement from the respective insurance carriers, or if necessary, directly from the aircraft owners” but maintained that in the interim, a financial stopgap is necessary to record the “current unpaid/unbudgeted expenses.”
Luck of the draw: Educators make housing work despite mounting challenges
For most employers and employees in Eagle County, the challenges of securing affordable housing has remained persistent in preventing employees from coming to or staying in the county to live, work and play. As one of the county’s largest employers, this dilemma is one that the Eagle County School District...
Peterson: Working harder than ever to make it
It’s the common refrain in every ski town: To live here, you either have three homes or three jobs. For the latter, living the dream in the mountains has never been easy. What was true 60 years ago for Vail’s original pioneers remains true today. Unless you come...
Obituary: MILTON DARRELL WHITE
Blessedly, at long last, we can gather to celebrate the life of Milton Darrell White, born August 14, 1936 to Milton Baird and Ima Faye Acuff White in Clovis, NM, moved with his family to a farm near Limon, CO in 1947. He graduated from Limon in 1954 then attended Abilene Christian College and York College.
Obituary: Lori Gunther
Lori Jean Gunther (Tucker), 59, gained her angel wings and joined her mother, Lola Holt (Moore), on November 11, 2022 at 10:44 PM at HopeWest Hospice Facility in Grand Junction, CO. Lori lived a full and adventurous life making an impact on every community she was a part of. In...
Gigging for a living: How local entertainers make it work in the Vail Valley￼
In the Vail Valley, après-ski is almost as popular as the skiing itself. What’s more fun than coming off the hill with your friends or family, grabbing a few beers, and bragging about your big air before singing along to a little “Brown Eyed Girl” or dancing in your ski boots?
Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks
According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
Obituary: Philip White
Philip “Phil” Albert White, age 87, passed away on November 15, 2022, in Arvada, Colorado. He was born on February 19, 1935, in Mt. Morris, Michigan to Aubrey J. White and Charlotte Nancy (Cameron) White. Phil lost his eyesight in an accident, (snowball fight) at the age of...
Friends, family to gather Sunday in Vail to celebrate life of Rodney Davis, raise money for memorial fund
Friends and family of Rodney Davis are holding a gathering at Vendetta’s Restaurant in Vail Village this Sunday from 4-7 p.m. to raise a glass to his life, share memories and raise money for the newly-established Rodney Davis Memorial Fund. Davis’ body was identified outside of Loreto, Mexico, on...
Vail Resorts’ 2022 EpicPromise report tracks progress to net zero goals
In 2017, Vail Resorts announced an ambitious goal to reduce its operating footprint to net zero by 2030. In its recently published 2022 EpicPromise Progress Report, the company tracks its progress in the last year toward its three targets within that 2030 goal: zero net emissions, zero waste to landfill and zero net operating impact on forests and habitat.
Ugly Sweater Fun Run returns to Vail Dec. 10
On Saturday, the Vail Recreation District will host its Ugly Sweater Fun Run, a morning jaunt through Vail that supports The Community Market and local toy drives. All toys will go to local families in Eagle County. Fun for the entire family, the 2022 Ugly Sweater Fun Run is a...
The Sights, Sounds & Lights of a Colorado Mountain Town in Winter
Colorado’s mountain towns have wintertime magic in spades. A cowgirl would look right at home galloping down Main Avenue in front of Strater Hotel. One of the best ways to get in the spirit of the holidays this winter is by taking a sleigh ride downtown with D & K Wagon Rides.
