The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is seeking more than half a million dollars to recoup unexpected expenses the facility incurred from two separate aircraft incidents in 2022. Airport Director Dan Bartholomew submitted a supplemental budget request, which the Pitkin County Board of Commissioners will review during its meeting today, seeking the $517,546 in unexpected expenditures from the two events — one in February and another in August. In his request, Bartholomew underscored that the county is “currently seeking reimbursement from the respective insurance carriers, or if necessary, directly from the aircraft owners” but maintained that in the interim, a financial stopgap is necessary to record the “current unpaid/unbudgeted expenses.”

PITKIN COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO