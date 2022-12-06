Aydlett wants lot size review in Camden

CAMDEN — Camden County officials plan to take a close look at residential lot size requirements at commissioners’ first board meeting in 2023.

At Monday’s morning meeting of the Camden Board of Commissioners, newly sworn-in Commissioner Sissy Aydlett asked that commissioners begin reevaluating the county’s Uniformed Development Ordinance — and specifically its minimum lot size requirement for building a house — at the board’s January meeting.

Aydlett, who was elected to an at-large seat in the Nov. 8 election, took the oath of office Monday alongside new Commissioner Troy Leary who was elected to the board’s Shiloh seat.

The Rev. Kevin Buzzard, who serves as pastor of Sawyer’s Creek Baptist Church, which Aydlett attends, prayed for Aydlett and other county officials during the swearing-in ceremony.

Leary’s campaign for county commissioner focused largely on concerns about development and housing density, and those concerns have been voiced publicly by numerous Camden residents in recent months.

The board also voted to add Monday, June 19, to Camden’s holiday schedule as a day off for county employees in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday.

Commissioner Ross Munro noted that the state of North Carolina’s designation of the day without giving state employees the day off does not really give full recognition to Juneteenth. The day marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when formerly enslaved persons in Texas learned that the Civil War was over and that slavery had ended.

After the two new commissioners sworn in, the board elected Commissioner Tiffney White by a 3-2 vote to be its new chair.

Commissioner Randy Krainiak nominated Munro to continue as chair, and Aydlett nominated White. Voting for White besides herself were Adylett and Leary. Voting for Munro besides himself was Krainiak.

Krainiak nominated Munro as vice chair and White nominated Aydlett. Munro was elected, receiving votes from himself, Krainiak and Leary, while Aydlett and White voted for Aydlett.

Departing Commissioners Clayton Riggs and Tom White received plaques in honor of their service.

White, who did not seek re-election, said it had been a pleasure serving as a county commissioner. The county staff has been great to work with, he said.

Riggs, who was defeated by Leary in the May Republican primary, said he is proud to have served the county. He said he looks forward to Camden continuing to move forward.