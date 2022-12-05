ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints vs. Buccaneers: 6 key matchups to watch

By Ross Jackson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Games at Raymond James Stadium between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are often exciting ones. Or at least interesting. The Week 13 matchup looks like it can shake out to be another in the series. The Saints have one four straight in Tampa and will look to keep their 2022 playoff hopes alive with a fifth in a row. Here are the six matchups that will be most important in making that happen.

1

Saints corners vs. Bucs WR Mike Evans

There are a few possibilities here but it is clear that one matchup in particular highlights this entire contest. The battles between Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore are already the stuff of legend and neither player has even turned 30 years old yet. If Lattimore, who is questionable coming back from a serious injury, is able to go tonight, all eyes will be on he and Evans. If he is not able to go, expect to see second-year cornerback Paulson Adebo matched up on Evans for the majority of snaps. Adebo has turned his season completely around struggling early battling injury. The former Stanford Cardinal went from allowing 4 touchdowns, a 78.6% completion percentage and a 156.0 passer rating through his first four games to a massively improved last five. Through his five recent contents Adebo has not surrendered a touchdowns, and has dropped the opposing quarterback’s completion percentage to 64% and passer rating to 84.6. Putting his much-improved play up against Evans could be a deciding factor Monday night.

2

Saints WR/RS Rashid Shaheed vs. Bucs Punt/Kick coverage

One of our bold predictions for this matchup is that Shaheed will break a big return for a score. We will see if that is too bold, but it sure feels like it is on the way. Shaheed has been inches away from taking one to the house in both the punt and kick return game a few times in recent weeks. The FCS record-holder in career kick return touchdowns (7) told us after the Pittsburgh Steelers loss that the game is slowing down for him. That has been evident in his effectiveness since wherein he has totaled more than 40 total return yards in each week.

3

Saints DE Cameron Jordan vs. Bucs OT Josh Wells

Jordan is staring a franchise sack record in the face as the season comes to a close these next five weeks. It’s an opportune time for his to head to Tampa as the Bucs have only one remaining starting offensive lineman available from last year’s lineup. Unfortunately for the Bucs, Smith will spend the majority of his time on the left side of the line, away from the 7-time Pro Bowl pass rusher. Jordan will instead line up across from 9-year veteran tackle Josh Wells. Wells has already surrendered a sack this season despite having only played 38 snaps in pass protection, giving up 4 total pressures. Allowing at least one pressure on average less than 10 snaps, this matchup bodes well for Joradan.

4

Saints LB Demario Davis vs. Bucs QB Tom Brady

Davis has been the most productive pass rusher on the Saints defense. His second-level pressure ability is unmatched and unlike anything we have seen from him before. Davis was asked to rush the passer 126 times last season leading to 3 sacks. This year, though he has only clocked 56 pass rushing snaps per Pro Football Focus, the veteran linebacker has a career-high 6.5 sacks on the year so far. Going from a sack every 42 pass rushing snaps in 2021 to one every 8.6 is quite the leap in production. Expect the Saints to lean on this against Brady to try to frustrate and disrupt the quarterback. Davis will also be a key in fortifying the middle of the defense against the Tampa run and passing game.

5

Saints RB Alvin Kamara vs. Bucs LB Devin White

Kamara has not had a major game as a receiver against the Bucs in some time. He has produced on the ground against them, but for Monday night a big day in the passing game would be massive. Meanwhile White, one of Tampa’s top linebackers, is already just one shy of tying his career-high in receiving touchdowns allowed. If he gets it right against Kamara and the Saints, it could have a major impact on the overall matchup. If the Saints run game and backfield passing game get off the ground, the tables turn.

6

Tom Brady vs. Bucs Offensive Line

The Tampa offensive line has been ransacked by injury this season. Several players have missed time leading up to the aforementioned absence of Wirfs for 3-4 weeks with a high-ankle sprain. While usually these matchups are notable one-on-ones between star players on the opposing teams, this one is a little different. Different, but not insignificant. Part of what has worked in the past for the Saints when they take on the Buccaneers has been frustrating Brady. One of the ways they have been able to do so consistently has been through beating and confusing the offensive line in front of him. When New Orleans can do that and generate a lack of confidence in Brady’s protection, a beatable version of the greatest quarterback of all time tends to present itself.

