ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFI AM 640

Jury Returning for Day 6 of Deliberations in Weinstein Sex Assault Case

By Fred Shuster, City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HVFpj_0jYTd6nV00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Jurors in the sex assault trial of former film producer Harvey Weinstein will convene for a sixth day Friday after completing nearly 20 hours of deliberations over the first five days they've had the case.

Thus far, the jury -- which was handed the case last Friday -- has not submitted any evidentiary questions to the court during the deliberations, nor has it requested any read backs of trial testimony.

Jurors deliberated for about 4 1/2 hours Thursday.

Weinstein, 70, is charged with seven sex-related counts involving four women, including Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who told jurors she still lives with the trauma of being raped and sexually assaulted by Weinstein in a Beverly Hills hotel room 17 years ago.

During the trial, jurors also heard from four other women who were allegedly sexually assaulted by Weinstein, but are not listed as charged victims in the case.

Weinstein -- whom Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez had earlier called a "titan of the film industry" -- engaged in "despicable behavior" and made sure that the alleged victims knew he "could destroy them," the prosecutor said Thursday in her closing.

But in his argument, defense attorney Alan Jackson told the jury that the entirety of the prosecution's case could be summed up with five words -- "Take my word for it" -- and said the alleged victims lied on the stand about what was actually "consensual" or "transactional" sex with the now- disgraced filmmaker.

"Did one person come in here and say, `I said no to Harvey Weinstein and he screwed my career?' Was there one? ... Not one person said that because it's a fable ... It just isn't true," Jackson said.

Weinstein's attorney contended that two of the alleged attacks involving Jane Doe #1 and Jane Doe #2  "simply never happened" and that they were "fictionalized" accounts of events that never occurred. He said Weinstein's relationships with the other two alleged victims, including the governor's wife, were "100% consensual" and amounted to "transactional relationships."

The defense attorney ended his closing argument with an attack on the testimony of Siebel Newsom, which he called a "theatrical, overly dramatized performance" that was a "pretty good act" that had "no basis in truth."

"Jane Doe 4 cannot square in her mind that she's a successful, well- educated, well-bred, refined woman who had consensual sex with Harvey Weinstein in exchange for opportunity and access," he said of the governor's wife. "Regret is far from rape. You don't get to rewrite your own history no matter who you're married to."

As she wrapped up her closing argument Thursday, the prosecutor told jurors, "It is time for the defendant's reign of terror to end ... It is time for the kingmaker to be brought to justice."

Martinez had told jurors earlier in her closing argument that Weinstein used his power to prey on and silence women. She called him a "predator," and said none of the eight women knew each other.

She noted that the women knew they would come to court and face tough questioning from the defense, and that they knew "his attorneys would call them bimbos in open court for having been raped."

Two of the charges against Weinstein -- forcible rape and forcible oral copulation -- stem from the alleged attack on Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker, at his suite at The Peninsula Beverly Hills in September 2005.

Weinstein is also facing one additional count each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation along with one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object involving another alleged victim in 2013, and two counts of sexual battery by restraint involving two other women in 2010 and 2013.

Prosecutors opted not to proceed with four other counts -- two counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation involving "Jane Doe #5," who had not been mentioned in the prosecution's opening statement but was one of the charged victims in the indictment against Weinstein.

Prosecutors have described Weinstein as one of the most powerful people in the industry at the time of the alleged crimes. Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson told jurors at the start of the case that Weinstein and his brother, Bob, created Miramax Films, which produced a number of "iconic and award-winning films" including "Pulp Fiction," "The English Patient," "Good Will Hunting" and "Shakespeare In Love," among others. The movies launched the careers of Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Gwyneth Paltrow and Quentin Tarantino, Thompson said.

Weinstein did not testify in his own defense.

He was extradited from New York, where he was convicted of raping an aspiring actress and of a criminal sex act against a former production assistant. The state's highest court has since agreed to hear his appeal involving that case.

Weinstein remains behind bars.

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Judge Dismisses Charges Against Harvey Weinstein in Connection with Gloria Allred’s Client Jane Doe 5

A judge has dismissed four charges against former Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein at the request of prosecutors. The charges are related to an alleged victim who was identified in pre-trial proceedings as Jane Doe 5. Her presence at trial had been in doubt since Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson didn’t mention her in his Oct. 24 opening statement, but Thompson said on Nov. 1 that her testimony was “still a possibility.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Cosby, NBCUniversal Sued Over Rape Allegations Dating Back to ‘The Cosby Show’

Five women are suing Bill Cosby and multiple companies involved with The Cosby Show under a New York law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations on sexual assault claims. The suit alleges the companies facilitated sexual assault by “bestowing Bill Cosby with power or the appearance of power at The Cosby Show and beyond.” It also claims they knew or should have known that “Cosby was sexually abusing, assaulting, and/or battering women, including on their premises, but did nothing to stop it” and profited from the public perception that he was “America’s Dad.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBill Cosby Argues...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Weinstein Doomed After Disaster Rape Trial, Accusers Say

Before he was a convicted rapist, Harvey Weinstein ruled Hollywood, acting as the tastemaker who decided the fate of cult-classic films and launched some of the most successful careers in industry history. But according to Los Angeles prosecutors, the now nearly-blind 70-year-old was actually a “degenerate rapist” who sexually assaulted at least four women between 2003 and 2014—and he still needs to face a fresh reckoning.“We know he thought he was so powerful that people would excuse his behavior. ‘That’s just Harvey being Harvey.’ ‘That’s just Hollywood’… It’s time for the defendant’s reign of terror to end,” Deputy District Attorney...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Authorities Seek Possible Additional Victims in Serial Rape Investigation

Authorities are investigating whether there are additional victims who were sexually assaulted by a man under arrest in connection with February 2021 attacks in Hacienda Heights. The suspect in those attacks, identified as 21-year-old Michael Watson, was arrested Nov. 18 in the Antelope Valley. The investigation began in February 2021,...
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy