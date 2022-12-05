Read full article on original website
actapgh.org
Northbound Highland Park Bridge Ramp to Freeport Road Reopens in Sharpsburg
PennDOT District 11 is announcing the ramp from the northbound Highland Park Bridge to Freeport Road (Sharpsburg Exit) in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, has reopened to traffic. The ramp that carries northbound Highland Park Bridge traffic to Freeport Road (Sharpsburg Exit) has reopened to traffic nearly two months earlier than...
actapgh.org
Route 22 Drilling this Week in North Fayette
PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 22 in North Fayette Township, Allegheny County will occur Tuesday through Friday, December 6-9 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 22 in both directions between the Oakdale and Hankey Farms interchanges from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day....
actapgh.org
Route 30 Ardmore Boulevard Single-lane Restrictions Continue in Forest Hills
PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Route 30 (Ardmore Boulevard) in Forest Hills Borough, Allegheny County will continue. Single-lane restrictions will continue on Ardmore Boulevard between Bevington Road and Kenmore Avenue weekdays through early July according to the following schedule:. Eastbound – weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3...
actapgh.org
Highland Park Bridge Ramp Inspection this Week in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is announcing ramp inspection work on the southern end of the Highland Park Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Friday, December 6-9 weather permitting. Crews from the Modjeski and Masters, Inc. will conduct inspection activities on the ramps at the southern...
wtae.com
1 dead, 3 injured in Lawrence County crash
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Taylor Township, Lawrence County. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of River Road and Sandbank Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a minivan.
1 person killed, 3 injured in 2 vehicle crash in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — One person was killed in a car crash in New Castle on Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on River Road in Taylor Township. 11 News was told that people were trapped inside the vehicles at the time of the...
1 injured in early morning Pittsburgh crash
PITTSBURGH — One person was injured in an early morning crash this morning in Pittsburgh. The multi-vehicle crash occurred on S. 20th Street near Carson Street. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene saw two vehicles involved, with possible damage to a third parked vehicle. The victim was taken...
New Pittsburgh Courier
You’ve probably been stuck in traffic during Allegheny County’s construction boom. This is only the beginning.
The Pittsburgh region has seen more construction than any time in recent memory. Can we see the end of the long line of orange cones?. If you live anywhere near Pittsburgh, you have likely navigated bumpy roads and closures, driven behind construction vehicles and questioned the surge in construction all year.
Fire crews respond to busy Pittsburgh shopping complex
PITTSBURGH — Multiple fire crews responded to a busy Pittsburgh shopping center early Wednesday morning. A Channel 11 photographer saw first responders at Waterworks Mall off of Freeport Road after midnight. Video showed a large hole in the cinema sign. Ladders were placed up against buildings and firefighters were...
Crews return to McKeesport for rekindled fire
Crews returned to the 3900 block of Main Street, McKeesport early this morning for a rekindled fire. A two-story structure that caught fire around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday rekindled just before 3 a.m. this morning. Officials said no injuries were reported. Video from a Channel 11 photographer shows extensive damage to...
wtae.com
Monroeville firefighters battle house fire
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Firefighters battled flames at a Monroeville home Tuesday night. The fire broke out at a house at Logans Ferry and Center roads at about 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. Two adults, two children and three pets were displaced by the fire, which started in the...
nextpittsburgh.com
Did you know there are secret rooms inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel?
In this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, we get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Fort Pitt Tunnel. Accessing the employee entrance of the Fort Pitt Tunnel is trickier than you might think. We met up with our PennDOT contact a few miles away at a doughnut shop on Banksville Road. From there, we followed her as she approached the tunnel and made the quick turn just before the entrance.
actapgh.org
Rachel Carson Bridge to Close on Weekday Nights Starting on December 12
The Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced that today the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekday nights – except during inclement weather – starting on Monday, December 12, 2022. The overnight closures, which are expected to last at least two months, are required for installation of enhanced lighting.
wtae.com
Diesel fuel stolen from volunteer fire department in Washington County
SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said someone stole diesel fuel from the South Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department. Investigators said the theft happened sometime between 2:35 a.m. on Saturday and 3:35 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the theft was captured on surveillance video and the person responsible...
ellwoodcity.org
Real Estate Transfers For November 2022
The month of November hosts the holiday Thanksgiving. For many in the area, this year’s Thanksgiving holiday was hosted in a new home. According to RocketHomes.com, the median selling price for real estate in November in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania is up again versus the same period last year. This November saw a 5.7% increase in the median sold price versus last November, following a similar trend from the October and September months.
cranberryeagle.com
Man charged in fatal Cranberry Township crash additionally accused of theft
A Beaver County man facing charges related to a three-vehicle crash that killed a Cranberry Township man Sunday had felony theft charges filed against him Monday, Dec. 5. Darren M. Martin, 34, of Monaca, and Jonie L. Potts, 50, of Freedom, were charged with felonies conspiracy and two counts of theft by Cranberry Township police following an incident Nov. 28.
Pedestrian struck and killed near Squirrel Hill Tunnel
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was killed in an accident along the Parkway East on Sunday night, a Pennsylvania state police spokesperson said.It happened around 10 p.m. in the outbound lanes of the highway near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.A vehicle hit a person who did not survive their injuries, state police said.The name of the person struck and killed has not been released.State police are investigating.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Coroner Identifies Woman Who Died in Chippewa Township Fire
(Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David J. Gabuaer has identified the victim of a fire that occurred Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night in Chippewa Township. Gabauer said via release that 67-year-old Rebecca Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire at 100 Woodland Road in the township. When first responders arrived they found Crawford unresponsive in the home that suffered severe damage from the fire. Gabauer said the cause and manner of Crawford’s death is still under investigation.
WGAL
WATCH: Plane makes emergency landing at Pennsylvania airport
A plane made an emergency landing at Rostraver Airport in Westmoreland County, Pa., on Monday. WGAL's sister station, WTAE, captured footage of the front of the plane sparking as it performed the emergency landing. Fire crews were on standby as the small single-engine plane circled and eventually came in for...
