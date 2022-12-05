Read full article on original website
wymt.com
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday evening and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. Thompson, from Louisville, has a long history in Kentucky. Our sister station, WAVE News, followed his story for several years. He was jailed...
Wave 3
Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was struck by a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser in the Okolona neighborhood. The collision happened on Friday at about 6:15 a.m. in the northbound right lane in the 8900 block of Preston Highway. Police determined that the woman was crossing east to west...
wdrb.com
Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
wdrb.com
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Wave 3
REMINDER: Sherman Minton Bridge weekend closure scheduled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A quick reminder for drivers that a full directional eastbound closure on the Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled over the weekend. The closure is expected to start at 10 p.m. on Friday and open back up by 5 a.m. on Monday. Drivers who usually take I-64...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found dead inside car in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Homicide Unit for Louisville Metro Police Department opened a death investigation after a man was found dead inside a car Saturday morning. Just before 8 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street on a report of a man down inside a car.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus on the video is the storm system for next week and how the pattern will try to carve out more of a trough as we get into later next week. Could that lead to a wintry setup for the last 10 days of December?
City of Louisville Announces Deal to Build $65 Million Studio
Count Kentucky among the states building studio infrastructure to take advantage of new production tax incentives. Following last year’s reinstatement of Kentucky’s 30-35% tax credit, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has announced approval and a letter of intent with River City Entertainment Group to develop the historic Louisville Gardens building into 40,000 square feet of studio space divided among four stages. The $65 million project is projected to break ground in 2023, with stages available for use in 2025. The plans includes restoring the façade of the Louisville Gardens back to the original design of the Louisville Armory, restoring the balance of the exterior, the offices...
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
wvih.com
Sound Barrier Construction Begins
Construction was scheduled to start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from the Mount...
spectrumnews1.com
Willett Distillery to invest $93 million in Washington County
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced continued momentum of the state’s bourbon industry as Kentucky Bourbon Distillers LTD, which does business as Willett Distillery, will invest nearly $93 million in Washington County to build warehouses and additional production facilities. The company projected the expansion would create 35 new, well-paying jobs in the county.
WLKY.com
Special delivery! Video shows UPS driver's sweet reaction to Louisville customers leaving him snacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A UPS driver in Louisville has gone viral after a video of him reacting to snacks on a customer's doorstep was posted. Watch his reaction in the player up top. Toni Hillison Barnett said that she and her husband started leaving snacks for delivery drivers during...
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
aseaofblue.com
UK Basketball vs. Louisville rivalry facts
This year’s Kentucky vs. Louisville showdown will be a bit unusual: one of the teams will be favored very, very heavily. With the Redbirds off to an 0-8 start and cementing themselves as one of the worst power conference teams in the country, most Kentucky fans aren’t worried about losing the game.
WLKY.com
Woman convicted of deadly DUI crash in southern Indiana asks for early release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman convicted of a deadly DUI crash in 2020 is seeking to be released from prison early. Taylor Barefoot went before a Floyd County judge on Thursday to get her 12-year sentence modified. In 2020, she pled guilty to causing a wrong-way crash on...
Clarksville High Schooler surprised with free college
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A senior attending Clarksville High School got the surprise of a lifetime on Tuesday when she learned she'd be going to college for free. For the first time ever, the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana decided to forgo emails and instead surprise the winners of their prestigious scholarship in-person.
wdrb.com
NuLu restaurant's closure leaves employees frustrated, worried before holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant in NuLu is closing its doors after being in business for almost two years. Everyday Kitchen announced Wednesday on Facebook its plan to close permanently. The restaurant, located on East Market Street, will close Friday to the public. Its final day will be Saturday for a private event.
Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Rolls the Dice Opening Exquisite Restaurant in Indiana Casino
It's quite exciting to hear about Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay choosing a little Southern Indiana town for his Fifth Gordon Ramsay Steak Restaurant. I feel like this particular location is a bit risky or a roll of the dice with its history. Where in the World is Elizabeth, Indiana?. Ah,...
vincennespbs.org
Update on fatal crash in Dubois County
Investigators continue to look into Thursday’s fatal accident in Dubois County involving a high school teacher and her two daughters. 44-year-old Julie Schnell and her 13-year-old daughter Alayna died in the crash on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road. The other daughter, 15-year-old Addison was said to be...
