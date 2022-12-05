Breaking down the NFC East standings after Eagles 35-10 win over Titans

The Eagles remain the top team in the NFC East after a 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

After two years of questionable on-field product, this four-team division is among the best in football right now, with three likely playoff teams if the season ended today.

Three of Philadelphia’s final five games will be against division opponents, with the Eagles facing the Cowboys and Giants in two of the final three contests.

Here’s a breakdown and notes on the NFC East standings entering Week 13.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)

Remaining schedule: at Giants, at Bears, at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants

Philadelphia holds a 1.5-game lead over the Cowboys with three division games remaining.

2. Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

Dallas is 9-3 after an impressive spurt of points that buried the Colts late in the fourth quarter.

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans, at Jaguars, vs. Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders

3. New York Giants (7-4-1)

The Giants have won one of their past five games, and are now in the sixth spot after a 20-20 tie with the Commanders. They’ll face the first-place Eagles on Sunday.

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Commanders, at Vikings, vs. Colts, at Eagles

4. Commanders (7-5-1)

The Commanders dropped out of the last wild card berth and into eighth place after their tie with the Giants.

New York and Washington face off again in two weeks at FedEx Field in Maryland.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, @49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys