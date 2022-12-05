ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

KPEL 96.5

STM Wins State Title in the Wildest Fourth Quarter Comeback You Will Ever See

The battle for the LHSAA select division II state championship was set between two Lafayette area schools. It was an offensive showdown between the Knights of LCA and the Cougars of STM. The Knights were 10-3 and coming off of back-to-back electric offensive performances in the quarter and semifinal games. The Knights battled back against Da LA Salle in a 70-49 victory and then proceeded to put up 68 points on Teurlings Catholic. They set up a rematch with in-district rivals STM. The Cougars were 12-1 on the season and coming off a dominant 38-7 win over E.D. White. With the stage set for the Lafayette showdown, let's take a look at how the game went.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Independence Bowl Bound? Here Are the 10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport

If you're coming to Shreveport for the 2022 Independence Bowl, here are the best restaurants to check out during your visit!. If you haven't heard, the matchup for this year's Radiance Technologies 46th Independence Bowl will be between Louisiana's own Ragin' Cajuns from Lafayette and the University of Houston Cougars. Since both teams are within driving distance, I think their fans will travel well. Plus, we have a ton of ULL alumni and fans here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area already. Add in the balmy temperatures we've been enjoying so far this month and we've got the makings for a great day of football Friday, December 23rd, 2022, at 2 pm at Independence Stadium. Fast fact; this is the 10th time the teams have faced each other and the Cajuns won the last time they played each other in 2006.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

You Won’t Believe What the NFL Fined Cam Jordan $50,000 For

The NFL has been getting really strict about faking injuries during games this season. It's become a common occurrence for players to fake injuries in order to buy their team some time to catch their breath or even stop the momentum of offense. Fans have always found this slightly annoying when it happens to their team, but the NFL is apparently fed up with the antics. In order to stop this from happening, The league sent out a memo telling players that they will be fined for faking an injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
K945

Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana

With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball

In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

3 Southern Human Jukebox Band Students Killed in Tragic Accident Off I-49 Shoulder in Louisiana

Friends and loved ones are mourning the sudden loss of three Southern University students who were killed in an accident off I-49 in Louisiana. A release from Louisiana State Police on Wednesday confirmed that Texas residents Tyran Williams, 19, Dylan Young, 21, and Broderick Moore, 19, were victims in a fatal crash that happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 6).
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

6 Finger Food Musts at Every Acadiana Christmas Party

Christmas and holiday parties may be tradition around the world, but there ain't no party like an Acadiana party. There's a list of things that set our area apart from others, but food is probably the number one difference. I have watched first hand visitors either make strange faces at our diverse food options at parties as well as become obsessed with how delicious is all is.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

What is on the December Ballot for Voters Across Acadiana?

On Saturday, December 10th, voters from across Acadiana and Louisiana will head to the polls to let their voices be heard. City Council, Mayoral, and Judge races will be on the ballot, as well as three Constitutional Amendment proposals. PAR's Guides to the Constitutional Amendments. Every election cycle that contains...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Beau Chene Students Evacuated After Two Threats in One Day

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - Beau Chene High School started the school day in lockdown, but almost as soon as students were released from it, they were forced to evacuate. According to the St. Landry Sheriff's Office, the school was placed in lockdown this morning after a student alerted the school's administration to a threat they had seen.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

