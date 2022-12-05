Read full article on original website
STM Wins State Title in the Wildest Fourth Quarter Comeback You Will Ever See
The battle for the LHSAA select division II state championship was set between two Lafayette area schools. It was an offensive showdown between the Knights of LCA and the Cougars of STM. The Knights were 10-3 and coming off of back-to-back electric offensive performances in the quarter and semifinal games. The Knights battled back against Da LA Salle in a 70-49 victory and then proceeded to put up 68 points on Teurlings Catholic. They set up a rematch with in-district rivals STM. The Cougars were 12-1 on the season and coming off a dominant 38-7 win over E.D. White. With the stage set for the Lafayette showdown, let's take a look at how the game went.
UPDATE: LCA Coaches Meet With STM Student Seen on Camera Using Racial Slur, Ask For Grace & Mercy
The thriller of a state championship showdown between STM and LCA was even wilder than advertised but a video that was allegedly recorded at the game has sparked major backlash on social media. UPDATE:. LCA Coaches Reggie Williams and Trev Faulk met with the young man accused of using the...
Independence Bowl Bound? Here Are the 10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport
If you're coming to Shreveport for the 2022 Independence Bowl, here are the best restaurants to check out during your visit!. If you haven't heard, the matchup for this year's Radiance Technologies 46th Independence Bowl will be between Louisiana's own Ragin' Cajuns from Lafayette and the University of Houston Cougars. Since both teams are within driving distance, I think their fans will travel well. Plus, we have a ton of ULL alumni and fans here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area already. Add in the balmy temperatures we've been enjoying so far this month and we've got the makings for a great day of football Friday, December 23rd, 2022, at 2 pm at Independence Stadium. Fast fact; this is the 10th time the teams have faced each other and the Cajuns won the last time they played each other in 2006.
Fans React to Scary Health News about Louisiana Alum Max Mitchell
Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun offensive lineman Max Mitchell has been a bright spot for the New York Jets this season when he's been able to play. Drafted in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft, it didn't take Mitchell long to cement himself as the starting right tackle in New York.
You Won’t Believe What the NFL Fined Cam Jordan $50,000 For
The NFL has been getting really strict about faking injuries during games this season. It's become a common occurrence for players to fake injuries in order to buy their team some time to catch their breath or even stop the momentum of offense. Fans have always found this slightly annoying when it happens to their team, but the NFL is apparently fed up with the antics. In order to stop this from happening, The league sent out a memo telling players that they will be fined for faking an injury.
Southern University’s Band Takes Shot at ‘Coach Prime’ During Performance [VIDEO]
Southern University took on Jackson St. this past weekend and when it came time for the "Human Jukebox" to perform at halftime, they took a jab at Jackson St head Coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime is moving on from Jackson St. as he's accepted the job at Colorado. Knowing that...
Five Lafayette Schools Recognized as ‘Comeback’ Schools by State
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Amid concerns of learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Louisiana Department of Education has recognized dozens of Louisiana schools that have fought back to overcome that loss. Five of the schools are in Lafayette Parish and represent what LDOE is calling 2022's...
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
‘The Price is Right Live’ is Coming to Louisiana in 2023
If so get excited because The Price is Right Live is coming to Louisiana in 2023. The Price is Right Live is headed to Baton Rouge, La to be exact. The Price is Right Live will be at the River Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm.
Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball
In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
3 Southern Human Jukebox Band Students Killed in Tragic Accident Off I-49 Shoulder in Louisiana
Friends and loved ones are mourning the sudden loss of three Southern University students who were killed in an accident off I-49 in Louisiana. A release from Louisiana State Police on Wednesday confirmed that Texas residents Tyran Williams, 19, Dylan Young, 21, and Broderick Moore, 19, were victims in a fatal crash that happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 6).
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
6 Finger Food Musts at Every Acadiana Christmas Party
Christmas and holiday parties may be tradition around the world, but there ain't no party like an Acadiana party. There's a list of things that set our area apart from others, but food is probably the number one difference. I have watched first hand visitors either make strange faces at our diverse food options at parties as well as become obsessed with how delicious is all is.
What is on the December Ballot for Voters Across Acadiana?
On Saturday, December 10th, voters from across Acadiana and Louisiana will head to the polls to let their voices be heard. City Council, Mayoral, and Judge races will be on the ballot, as well as three Constitutional Amendment proposals. PAR's Guides to the Constitutional Amendments. Every election cycle that contains...
Beau Chene Students Evacuated After Two Threats in One Day
ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - Beau Chene High School started the school day in lockdown, but almost as soon as students were released from it, they were forced to evacuate. According to the St. Landry Sheriff's Office, the school was placed in lockdown this morning after a student alerted the school's administration to a threat they had seen.
Edwards Handily Wins Election for City Court Judge in Runoff
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - An early and absentee vote advantage led Jules Edwards III to a secure win over Roya Boustany in the December run-off. Edwards received an endorsement from Toby Aguillard early in the runoff, after the latter came in third in the primary election held in November.
Heymann Center Drops Ticketmaster, Turns to Tixly for Future Lafayette Shows
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Most folks who attend shows at the Heymann Performing Arts Center are used to going through Ticketmaster to purchase tickets for shows, but that appears to be changing. The Heyman Center announced on Thursday that it was switching to a different ticket service, Tixly, going...
Mandez’s Seafood Bar & Grill to Open Second Location in Youngsville
Mandez's Seafood Bar & Grill will be opening a second location in Youngsville in early 2023. The announcement was made by Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter on his official Facebook page and locals are already excited to have Mandez's moving into the neighborhood. Mandez's restaurant has been open at its Doucet...
lcmchealth.org
Newell Normand, WWL AM Radio Host and former Jefferson Parish Sh
“ This is masterful – this creates the very balance that we need…this will benefit our community in a big way. I really believe that healthcare corridor is something that is a difference maker for us here in the city of New Orleans.”
Who Is Running for Lafayette Mayor-President? One Incumbent & One Newcomer to the Race
Next year's race for Lafayette Mayor-President is shaping up to be interesting. Two events are planned for the same day next week in order to announce that one candidate is running for re-election and one candidate is announcing her bid for the job. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory will be holding...
