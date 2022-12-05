Manor Township police in Armstrong County are seeking a missing teenager believed to be in immediate danger. Haley Kreider, 13, who also is known as Cameron, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Thursday. Police said the teen was last seen walking from the vicinity of Armstrong Junior Senior High School toward Kibuks Motorcycles, and was believed to be in the area of Applewold, which is across the Allegheny River from Kittanning.

COWANSVILLE, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO