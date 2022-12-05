ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

wpxz1041fm.com

MISSING CLARION COUNTY TEEN MIGHT BE IN SPOKANE AREA

Authorities are trying to locate missing teen Aianna Serenity Taylor. Information obtained indicates the juvenile is possibly in the Spokane, Washington state area where she has relatives and friends. At this time, all indications show she left the home willingly. She was last seen in Shippenville on December 6th around...
SPOKANE, WA
wtae.com

Police: Missing Clarion County teen may be across the country

CLARION, Pa. — State police in Clarion County said a missing 17-year-old girl may be in the area of Spokane, Washington State. Police said Aianna Serenity Taylor has family and friends there. Taylor was last seen at 1 a.m. Tuesday on South Third Street in Shippenville Borough. She is...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Manor Township police say missing Cowansville teen in immediate danger

Manor Township police in Armstrong County are seeking a missing teenager believed to be in immediate danger. Haley Kreider, 13, who also is known as Cameron, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Thursday. Police said the teen was last seen walking from the vicinity of Armstrong Junior Senior High School toward Kibuks Motorcycles, and was believed to be in the area of Applewold, which is across the Allegheny River from Kittanning.
COWANSVILLE, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

GUN LOST IN PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP

Authorities are looking for a lost gun valued around $450. On December 2nd around 11 pm someone lost a black Glock 23 with a grey American Flag on it at Love’s Gas Station along route 28 in Pine Creek Township of Jefferson County. Anyone with information is asked to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Car Crashes into Tree on Cloe Rossiter Road; Punxsy Teen Injured

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree in Bell Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on Cloe Rossiter Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
CLARION, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

PICKUP TRUCK STOLEN IN WARSAW TOWNSHIP

The state police are looking for information into the theft of a pickup truck in Jefferson County. Sometime between November 26th and 27th, a green 2000 Chevy Silverado, belonging to 72 year old William Keys of Reynoldsville, was unlawfully removed form a property along route 28 in Warsaw Township. If...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Fleeing Scene of Crash in Falls Creek Borough

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged an area man following a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough early Saturday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, on Main Street, in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
FALLS CREEK, PA
wtae.com

1 dead, 3 injured in Lawrence County crash

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Taylor Township, Lawrence County. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of River Road and Sandbank Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a minivan.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

BREAKING NEWS: District Attorney Issues Statement on Death of Clarion Teen

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh stated that no foul play is suspected in the death of 14-year-old Clarion Area High School student Paige Harrigan. According to a press release sent to exploreClarion.com on Wednesday afternoon, the office of the District Attorney has been involved...
CLARION, PA
wccsradio.com

SEARCH PARTIES FIND DOMESTIC INCIDENT SUSPECT WHO FLED WITH A CHILD

A search team was deployed yesterday in connection with a domestic investigation in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Indiana Fire Department, State Police, Citizens Ambulance and the county HazMat team were dispatched at 526 p.m. to Dogwood Circle in White Township. State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield confirmed that it was part of a domestic incident in which the suspect fled the scene with a child. Greenfield confirmed that both child and suspect were found yesterday. The child is safe and the suspect is in custody.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 8

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred last week on State Route 8 in Sandycreek Township last. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, December 8, the crash happened at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, on State Route 8 (15th Street) in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Missing Teen Found Deceased

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion teen who went missing on Thanksgiving has been found deceased. Clarion-based State Police said 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in Clarion Township. A family member said a man found Harrigan near Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. It is...
CLARION, PA
wccsradio.com

STRUCTURE FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP

First responders were called out to a structure fire early this morning. Indiana County 911 reports that the Dayton, Plumville and Rural Valley fire departments, along with Citizens Ambulance, were dispatched at 1:53 a.m. to a property on Dry Knob Road in West Mahoning Township. Perry Township and Marion Center fire departments were called out a few minutes later to assist. Creekside and Clymer fire departments were called in for standby detail later on.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

