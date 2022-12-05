Read full article on original website
wpxz1041fm.com
MISSING CLARION COUNTY TEEN MIGHT BE IN SPOKANE AREA
Authorities are trying to locate missing teen Aianna Serenity Taylor. Information obtained indicates the juvenile is possibly in the Spokane, Washington state area where she has relatives and friends. At this time, all indications show she left the home willingly. She was last seen in Shippenville on December 6th around...
Police searching for teenager missing from Armstrong County believed to be in ‘immediate danger’
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Manor Township police are searching for a teenager who is believed to be in immediate danger. According to a Facebook post from police, 13-year-old Haley, also known as Cameron, was last seen in the area of Armstrong Junior Senior High School, walking toward Kibuks Motorcycles around 4 p.m.
wtae.com
Police: Missing Clarion County teen may be across the country
CLARION, Pa. — State police in Clarion County said a missing 17-year-old girl may be in the area of Spokane, Washington State. Police said Aianna Serenity Taylor has family and friends there. Taylor was last seen at 1 a.m. Tuesday on South Third Street in Shippenville Borough. She is...
Manor Township police say missing Cowansville teen in immediate danger
Manor Township police in Armstrong County are seeking a missing teenager believed to be in immediate danger. Haley Kreider, 13, who also is known as Cameron, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Thursday. Police said the teen was last seen walking from the vicinity of Armstrong Junior Senior High School toward Kibuks Motorcycles, and was believed to be in the area of Applewold, which is across the Allegheny River from Kittanning.
wpxz1041fm.com
GUN LOST IN PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP
Authorities are looking for a lost gun valued around $450. On December 2nd around 11 pm someone lost a black Glock 23 with a grey American Flag on it at Love’s Gas Station along route 28 in Pine Creek Township of Jefferson County. Anyone with information is asked to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Car Crashes into Tree on Cloe Rossiter Road; Punxsy Teen Injured
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree in Bell Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on Cloe Rossiter Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County.
explore venango
State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
wpxz1041fm.com
PICKUP TRUCK STOLEN IN WARSAW TOWNSHIP
The state police are looking for information into the theft of a pickup truck in Jefferson County. Sometime between November 26th and 27th, a green 2000 Chevy Silverado, belonging to 72 year old William Keys of Reynoldsville, was unlawfully removed form a property along route 28 in Warsaw Township. If...
PA trucker arrested in Lewis County after flagger was injured in hit and run
A tractor-trailer driver was arrested after he allegedly hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene.
Woman Beaten With Christmas Tree By Man Born On Christmas Eve, Pennsylvania State Police Say
A man born on Christmas eve beat a 31-year-old woman with a Christmas tree on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. 35-year-old Michael Bandi of Saxonburg was arrested following the incident on Oak Leaf Drive in Jefferson Township, Butler County. A "verbal altercation" between Bandi...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Fleeing Scene of Crash in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged an area man following a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough early Saturday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, on Main Street, in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
wtae.com
1 dead, 3 injured in Lawrence County crash
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Taylor Township, Lawrence County. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of River Road and Sandbank Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a minivan.
Butler man jailed for assaulting woman with Christmas tree
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree. State police in Butler County say Michael Bandi, of Saxonburg, was arguing with a 31-year-old woman Tuesday in Jefferson Township when he struck her in the head with a Christmas tree. Bandi was arrested and placed...
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: District Attorney Issues Statement on Death of Clarion Teen
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh stated that no foul play is suspected in the death of 14-year-old Clarion Area High School student Paige Harrigan. According to a press release sent to exploreClarion.com on Wednesday afternoon, the office of the District Attorney has been involved...
wccsradio.com
SEARCH PARTIES FIND DOMESTIC INCIDENT SUSPECT WHO FLED WITH A CHILD
A search team was deployed yesterday in connection with a domestic investigation in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Indiana Fire Department, State Police, Citizens Ambulance and the county HazMat team were dispatched at 526 p.m. to Dogwood Circle in White Township. State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield confirmed that it was part of a domestic incident in which the suspect fled the scene with a child. Greenfield confirmed that both child and suspect were found yesterday. The child is safe and the suspect is in custody.
1 person killed, 3 injured in 2 vehicle crash in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — One person was killed in a car crash in New Castle on Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on River Road in Taylor Township. 11 News was told that people were trapped inside the vehicles at the time of the...
explore venango
Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 8
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred last week on State Route 8 in Sandycreek Township last. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, December 8, the crash happened at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, on State Route 8 (15th Street) in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Missing Teen Found Deceased
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion teen who went missing on Thanksgiving has been found deceased. Clarion-based State Police said 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in Clarion Township. A family member said a man found Harrigan near Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. It is...
wccsradio.com
STRUCTURE FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
First responders were called out to a structure fire early this morning. Indiana County 911 reports that the Dayton, Plumville and Rural Valley fire departments, along with Citizens Ambulance, were dispatched at 1:53 a.m. to a property on Dry Knob Road in West Mahoning Township. Perry Township and Marion Center fire departments were called out a few minutes later to assist. Creekside and Clymer fire departments were called in for standby detail later on.
WJAC TV
DA: Sentencing delayed for Clearfield Co. man convicted of stabbing senior citizen
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Clearfield County District Attorney's office say the sentencing hearing has been delayed for man convicted of attempted murder in the stabbing of a senior citizen in 2020. Investigators say Robert Bailor, now age 49, was charged in August of 2020 for...
