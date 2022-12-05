NOTICE OF ADOPTION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF BARROW COUNTY THE STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: PETITION FOR THE ADOPTION OF M.B.F. and E.C.W. ADOPTION NO. 22-A-46-P TO: Jessica Lauren Williams, biological mother of M.B.F. and E.C.W. whose last known addresses are 25 Riverbend Drive, Covington, GA 30014 and/or 45 Danielle Drive, Oxford, GA 30054. You are hereby notified that the Petition for the Adoption of M.B.F. and E.C.W., which has been filed in the Superior Court of Barrow County, Georgia Adoption number 22-A-46-P to adopt M.B.F. and E.C.W. and filed pursuant to O.C.G.A. §§19-8-10(a)(1), (a)(5), (b)(1) and (b)(2) and 19-8-13 is set for hearing. You are further notified that the hearing date for final consideration of the termination of your parental rights to the minor children and the adoption of the children by Petitioners is January 5, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in the courtroom assigned to the Honorable Nicholas Primm, Superior Court of Barrow County, 652 Barrow Park Drive, Winder, Georgia 30680. Prepared and submitted by: Dawn H. Taylor, Georgia Bar No. 378468, Attorney for Petitioners, 3453 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road, Suite A, Suwanee, Georgia 300234, 770-910-9969 (tel.) 678-868-2213 dawn@dawntaylorlaw.com. 901-89147 12/7 14 21 2022.

