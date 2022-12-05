ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clymer, PA

WTAJ

Multiple crews sent to fire in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Several Bedford and Blair County fire departments responded to a fire in Osterburg. The fire was on Heritage Road. According to the Bedford County Department of Emergency Services, they received the call at 8:04 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company was first to respond to the […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Bucket truck driver used PIT maneuver to spin SUV off Route 30

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Ligonier Township are investigating an incident of possible road rage. Ligonier Valley police say the driver of a large bucket truck forced an SUV to fly off the road using a vehicle maneuver police use to end pursuits. Police say they believe it was a bucket truck that sent a woman's car off the road, careening and rolling several times. Ligonier Valley police say the incident happened on Route 30 eastbound around noon Wednesday, close to the entrance of Idlewild Park. According to witnesses, a large utility-style heavy-duty bucket truck forced a small Nissan SUV...
LIGONIER, PA
butlerradio.com

Route 19 Accident Sends One To Hospital

Crews responded to an accident this morning on Route 19 in Cranberry Township. The accident happened after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection with Freedom Road. Crews say a truck and SUV collided at the intersection. One person suffered a head injury in the crash. A portion of the southbound lane...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

GUN LOST IN PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP

Authorities are looking for a lost gun valued around $450. On December 2nd around 11 pm someone lost a black Glock 23 with a grey American Flag on it at Love’s Gas Station along route 28 in Pine Creek Township of Jefferson County. Anyone with information is asked to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

STRUCTURE FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP

First responders were called out to a structure fire early this morning. Indiana County 911 reports that the Dayton, Plumville and Rural Valley fire departments, along with Citizens Ambulance, were dispatched at 1:53 a.m. to a property on Dry Knob Road in West Mahoning Township. Perry Township and Marion Center fire departments were called out a few minutes later to assist. Creekside and Clymer fire departments were called in for standby detail later on.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Lack of Parking impacts a new DuBois event center, restaurant

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new establishment in DuBois raised some concerns with Sandy Township zoning ordinances for not having enough parking.  The Angry Goat an event center, bar, and restaurant in the Doolittle Station complex had to buy 6 acres of land to add more parking for guests.  “Yeah one of the big […]
DUBOIS, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens at Tuscarora Tunnel

WILLOW HILL, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike has reopened at the Tuscarora Tunnel after a crash shut the road down in both directions for more than two hours Thursday morning. Video above: Person gets out of car to see what's going on. The tunnel is on the Franklin and...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Two charged after Bedford County man’s trailer, belongings go missing

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett couple is facing charges after reportedly connecting a man’s trailer to their truck, filling it with items from a house and driving away. Police were called to a home in West Providence Township Wednesday, Dec. 7 after a man reported someone stole his trailer and various other items […]
EVERETT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Car Crashes into Tree on Cloe Rossiter Road; Punxsy Teen Injured

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree in Bell Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on Cloe Rossiter Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Fleeing Scene of Crash in Falls Creek Borough

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged an area man following a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough early Saturday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, on Main Street, in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
FALLS CREEK, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

PICKUP TRUCK STOLEN IN WARSAW TOWNSHIP

The state police are looking for information into the theft of a pickup truck in Jefferson County. Sometime between November 26th and 27th, a green 2000 Chevy Silverado, belonging to 72 year old William Keys of Reynoldsville, was unlawfully removed form a property along route 28 in Warsaw Township. If...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to hospital after Somerset County rollover crash

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has been flown to the hospital Thursday after a single-vehicle crash on Route 219 in Brothersvalley Township. On Dec. 8 around 5:50 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a single-car crash that rolled over located on Route 219 northbound near mile marker 20, according to […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Fatal Union Twp. Accident

State Police in Huntingdon County say a 66-year-old man was killed this morning after being hit by a vehicle. He was a first responder on scene of a previous crash. Troopers say Kurt Keilhofer responded to a crash in the area of Hares Valley Road in Union Township this morning.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

COAL TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP

No one was injured in a crash involving a coal truck this morning in Young Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Iselin and Coal Run fire departments, along with state police, to the area near Warner’s Grocery Store along Iselin Road shortly after three o’clock this morning for reports of a coal truck that rolled over. Initial reports say the driver was not trapped, nor were they injured in the crash.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Community rallying around Derry Township family after fire

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cory Stile and his family were having a typical night in, watching a movie Monday evening. "My wife saw smoke in the hallway," Stile said. "We got up to look and went down into the basement and the flames were coming out the back room."
DERRY, PA

