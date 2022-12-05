Read full article on original website
Multiple crews sent to fire in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Several Bedford and Blair County fire departments responded to a fire in Osterburg. The fire was on Heritage Road. According to the Bedford County Department of Emergency Services, they received the call at 8:04 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company was first to respond to the […]
Police: Bucket truck driver used PIT maneuver to spin SUV off Route 30
LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Ligonier Township are investigating an incident of possible road rage. Ligonier Valley police say the driver of a large bucket truck forced an SUV to fly off the road using a vehicle maneuver police use to end pursuits. Police say they believe it was a bucket truck that sent a woman's car off the road, careening and rolling several times. Ligonier Valley police say the incident happened on Route 30 eastbound around noon Wednesday, close to the entrance of Idlewild Park. According to witnesses, a large utility-style heavy-duty bucket truck forced a small Nissan SUV...
Route 28 in O’Hara Township reopens after crash shuts down northbound lanes
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The northbound lanes of Route 28 in O’Hara Township have reopened after a crash Thursday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, the call for the crash came in at 4:16 p.m. Traffic was being diverted off of exit 9, towards Blawnox. At this time,...
butlerradio.com
Route 19 Accident Sends One To Hospital
Crews responded to an accident this morning on Route 19 in Cranberry Township. The accident happened after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection with Freedom Road. Crews say a truck and SUV collided at the intersection. One person suffered a head injury in the crash. A portion of the southbound lane...
wpxz1041fm.com
GUN LOST IN PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP
Authorities are looking for a lost gun valued around $450. On December 2nd around 11 pm someone lost a black Glock 23 with a grey American Flag on it at Love’s Gas Station along route 28 in Pine Creek Township of Jefferson County. Anyone with information is asked to...
wccsradio.com
STRUCTURE FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
First responders were called out to a structure fire early this morning. Indiana County 911 reports that the Dayton, Plumville and Rural Valley fire departments, along with Citizens Ambulance, were dispatched at 1:53 a.m. to a property on Dry Knob Road in West Mahoning Township. Perry Township and Marion Center fire departments were called out a few minutes later to assist. Creekside and Clymer fire departments were called in for standby detail later on.
Lack of Parking impacts a new DuBois event center, restaurant
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new establishment in DuBois raised some concerns with Sandy Township zoning ordinances for not having enough parking. The Angry Goat an event center, bar, and restaurant in the Doolittle Station complex had to buy 6 acres of land to add more parking for guests. “Yeah one of the big […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens at Tuscarora Tunnel
WILLOW HILL, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike has reopened at the Tuscarora Tunnel after a crash shut the road down in both directions for more than two hours Thursday morning. Video above: Person gets out of car to see what's going on. The tunnel is on the Franklin and...
Two charged after Bedford County man’s trailer, belongings go missing
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett couple is facing charges after reportedly connecting a man’s trailer to their truck, filling it with items from a house and driving away. Police were called to a home in West Providence Township Wednesday, Dec. 7 after a man reported someone stole his trailer and various other items […]
Police searching for teenager missing from Armstrong County believed to be in ‘immediate danger’
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Manor Township police are searching for a teenager who is believed to be in immediate danger. According to a Facebook post from police, 13-year-old Haley, also known as Cameron, was last seen in the area of Armstrong Junior Senior High School, walking toward Kibuks Motorcycles around 4 p.m.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Car Crashes into Tree on Cloe Rossiter Road; Punxsy Teen Injured
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree in Bell Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on Cloe Rossiter Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Fleeing Scene of Crash in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged an area man following a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough early Saturday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, on Main Street, in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
Elk County brewery finds one of their original barrels from the 1900’s
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Straub Brewery was founded in 1872 in St. Marys and recently they received an interesting tip about a piece of their past. The piece is an original Straub barrel that was discovered in an antique store. The Little Black Egg, in Kane, had the barrel and after seeing a fifth-generation […]
wpxz1041fm.com
PICKUP TRUCK STOLEN IN WARSAW TOWNSHIP
The state police are looking for information into the theft of a pickup truck in Jefferson County. Sometime between November 26th and 27th, a green 2000 Chevy Silverado, belonging to 72 year old William Keys of Reynoldsville, was unlawfully removed form a property along route 28 in Warsaw Township. If...
1 flown to hospital after Somerset County rollover crash
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has been flown to the hospital Thursday after a single-vehicle crash on Route 219 in Brothersvalley Township. On Dec. 8 around 5:50 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a single-car crash that rolled over located on Route 219 northbound near mile marker 20, according to […]
fox8tv.com
Fatal Union Twp. Accident
State Police in Huntingdon County say a 66-year-old man was killed this morning after being hit by a vehicle. He was a first responder on scene of a previous crash. Troopers say Kurt Keilhofer responded to a crash in the area of Hares Valley Road in Union Township this morning.
Pitt police issue warning about person posing as utility worker in South Oakland
PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh police issued a warning on Thursday after reports of a person posing as a utility worker in South Oakland, who attempted to gain access to buildings. Pitt police said in those incidents, the person was reported to be aggressively knocking on doors and trying...
wccsradio.com
COAL TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a crash involving a coal truck this morning in Young Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Iselin and Coal Run fire departments, along with state police, to the area near Warner’s Grocery Store along Iselin Road shortly after three o’clock this morning for reports of a coal truck that rolled over. Initial reports say the driver was not trapped, nor were they injured in the crash.
wtae.com
Community rallying around Derry Township family after fire
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cory Stile and his family were having a typical night in, watching a movie Monday evening. "My wife saw smoke in the hallway," Stile said. "We got up to look and went down into the basement and the flames were coming out the back room."
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Seriously Injured After Losing Control of Vehicle, Crashing into Tree
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was seriously injured after he crashed his vehicle into a tree head-on Shiloh Road, Bradford Township, due to “medical complications” on Friday evening. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this crash happened around 4:59 p.m. on Friday, December 2, on...
