PONTIAC – The Livingston County Health Department, in partnership with IHR Counseling Services, is offering free Courage to Quit smoking classes starting in January. For many the start of a new year is a chance to make some healthy changes. Quitting tobacco is one of the healthiest decisions you can make. Within the first 48 hours of quitting tobacco a person’s sense of smell and taste improve and nerve endings start to regrow. After the first few months of being smoke-free, coughing, shortness of breath, and sinus congestion decrease; and overall energy increases. A person who smokes a pack a day spends on average $3,276 per year on cigarettes. Session one begins January 4th at IHR Counseling Services in Pontiac. For more information and to sign up, contact the Livingston County Health Department.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO