Sandage has 28, Illinois State downs Eastern Michigan 87-81
Led by Colton Sandage’s 28 points, the Illinois State Redbirds defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles 87-81 on Wednesday night. The Redbirds are now 4-6 with the win and the Eagles fell to 2-8.
No. 17 Illinois rallies late, beats No. 2 Texas 85-78 in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 12 of his 16 points in overtime, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining, and No. 17 Illinois rallied for an 85-78 victory over second-ranked Texas in the Jimmy V Classic. Matthew Mayer, who faced Texas several times at Baylor, tied a career high with 21 points as he made his first seven shots and finished 8 of 10. Jayden Epps added 11 points, including the final five points of regulation at Madison Square Garden. Shannon took over in the extra period to help Illinois beat a ranked foe for the second time this season. Timmy Allen scored a season-high 21 points for previously unbeaten Texas.
IVCC leases space in Ottawa Center to Ottawa Chamber
OTTAWA – Illinois Valley Community College made a long-term commitment to its revitalized Ottawa Center campus yesterday. The IVCC board approved a four-year lease with the City of Ottawa to continue offering credit classes including CNA and EMS, Adult Education ESL classes and GED courses, and noncredit continuing education classes such as massage therapy. Trustees also approved a lease with Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce to have the chamber move into Ottawa Center. The four and half-year lease begins in January.
Village of Lostant warns residents of coyote sightings
LOSTANT – The Village of Lostant is warning its residents about reports of coyotes in town. In a social media post, village officials say they’ve received several reports of coyotes seen in town this week. Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant while out and about with children and pets. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has been notified.
IVCC Dental Assisting program to offer free and reduced-cost dental clinics
OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College’s Dental Assisting program will once again offer free and reduced-cost dental clinics for IVCC students, staff and the community. Screening days for new patients only are January 27th and Febuary 3rd. They will include x-rays, a comprehensive exam, treatment plans and oral hygiene instruction. Recommended treatment will be scheduled. Treatments are free for IVCC students and employees and qualifying patients are charged $30. The clinics do not provide any oral surgery, removable or fixed prosthetics, orthodontic procedures or prescribe any medications. Clinics are 8 a.m. to noon Fridays Jan. 27 through May 5 (excluding Feb. 24, March 3 and 10) in the new Dental Health Center on the main floor of G building (upper floor of gymnasium).
Livingston County Health Department to offer classes to help smokers quit
PONTIAC – The Livingston County Health Department, in partnership with IHR Counseling Services, is offering free Courage to Quit smoking classes starting in January. For many the start of a new year is a chance to make some healthy changes. Quitting tobacco is one of the healthiest decisions you can make. Within the first 48 hours of quitting tobacco a person’s sense of smell and taste improve and nerve endings start to regrow. After the first few months of being smoke-free, coughing, shortness of breath, and sinus congestion decrease; and overall energy increases. A person who smokes a pack a day spends on average $3,276 per year on cigarettes. Session one begins January 4th at IHR Counseling Services in Pontiac. For more information and to sign up, contact the Livingston County Health Department.
Ottawa man arrested for alleged cocaine sales
OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been taken into custody after an investigation into purported cocaine sales in Ottawa. According to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Department on Wednesday, they arrested 39-year-old Jeffrey M. Heth at his residence for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Class 2 Felony. He was transported to the LaSalle County Jail where his bond was set at $500,000.
