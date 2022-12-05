Read full article on original website
What we know so far about North Carolina power outage
(NewsNation) — Deputies say a Wednesday incident involving gunfire near a South Carolina energy facility was neither intentional nor related to similar reports in North Carolina. No one was injured in the shooting incident that happened on Wednesday near a Duke Energy Wateree Hydro Station, according to the Kershaw...
Ex-FBI agent calls for more security at electric substations
(NewsNation) — A former FBI agent is calling for more security at electric substations following an attack on one in North Carolina that left tens of thousands of people without power. The FBI is now seeking search warrants in its investigation into that attack that occurred Saturday in Moore...
