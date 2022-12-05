Read full article on original website
The End Of The Spider-Verse (Part Three): Previewing’Spider-Man’ #3
“The End of the Spider-Verse” rages on! Spider-Man and Night-Spider have to make an impossible heist against impossible odds! If you thought the first issue was shocking, think again because this issue is going to shake you to your core!. Spider-Man #3 is out Wednesday 7th December from Marvel.
Previewing Marvel’s ‘Predator’ #5
Theta has been taken prisoner…but her captors aren’t the Predators! Who are they? And will Theta be able to escape? Or will the Predators finally avenge their fallen kin?
Danvers And The X-Men Set Out Into Space In ‘Captain Marvel’ #44 Preview
“The Uncanny Carol Danvers returns to space—and to the X-Men?! A mysterious degraded message from Rogue has arrived at the same time that Carol’s emergency beacon begins screaming with cries from Binary, and that cannot possibly be a coincidence. Carol assembles a team of allies, including Polaris, Gambit, Wolverine, and Psylocke, bent on rescue, but what they find instead is a dangerous old enemy bent on revenge.”
Preview: Scott Snyder And Francis Manapul Reunite On ‘Nocterra Special: Val’
“DARK VAL” – In this special one-shot featuring awesome art by FRANCIS MANAPUL (Clear Justice League) Val reflects on her hard and sometimes merciless past in the wake of the shocking events at the conclusion of “Pedal to the Metal.”. But when an unlikely ally reveals a...
Previewing ‘The Variants’ #5 Final Issue
“In this heart-stopping conclusion, Jessica discovers who is actually BEHIND the appearance of the VARIANTS who have been ruining her life…but it may be too late to stop them from destroying the Multiverse!”. The Variants #5 is out Wednesday 7th December from Marvel.
War Is Coming For Frank: Previewing ‘Punisher’ #8
“Frank Castle wants to end his war once and for all. But the God of War has other ideas. And now Ares is coming for the Punisher, with an army of heavily armed Apostles at his back, looking to turn Frank back into his old self by murdering his family all over again.”
Everyone’s Fighting It Out For Johnny Blaze In ‘Ghost Rider’ #9 Preview
“THE CREATURE KNOWN AS EXHAUST! Johnny Blaze has finally been exorcized of his demonic tumor, but it lives on as something new and sentient, a dark mirror of both him and his bike…a creature known as EXHAUST. As Johnny and Talia Warroad head toward Chicago—a city known for the blood of its slaughterhouses, a city they believe is central to the Shadow Country conspiracy—they’ll be pursued by Exhaust and the dark forces he manifests.”
Preview: ‘Godzilla– Monsters & Protectors—All Hail The King!’ #3 (of 5)
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors—All Hail the King! #3 (of 5), out tomorrow from writer Erik Burnham, artist Dan Schoening, colorist Luis Antonio Delgado, and letterer Nathan Widick. ‘The Xiliens, looking for a countermeasure against Godzilla, have managed to find the resting place...
Previewing ‘Undiscovered Country’ #22 From Image Comics
Art by Guiseppe Camuncoli, Leonardo Marcello Grassi. “DISUNITY” Part Four – Charlotte and Valentina’s wild quest through the turning points of American history nears its conclusion while Ace Janet and Chang come face to face with the most dangerous possible destiny for the US…and their own.
Preview: The Ones Are The Ones To Stop The One In ‘The Ones’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of The Ones #2, out tomorrow from writer Brian Michael Bendis, artist Jacob Edgar, and colorist K.J. Diaz. ‘The Ones have been gathered just like the prophecy foretold, but they didn’t stop the apocalypse from happening, even a little. Oh my god, all that happened in issue one of these oversized issues of this brand-new supergroup!? So what now? Good question! And for the cost of a measly cover price this brand-new creator-owned extravaganza will not only show you who is behind the apocalypse, but how the prophecies of the whole entire reality came to be! Find out why the ones are the ones to stop the one.’
Preview: ‘Earthdivers’ #3 Takes A Strange Turn
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Earthdivers #3, out tomorrow from writer Stephen Graham Jones, artist Davide Gianfelice, colorist Joana Lafuente, and letterer Steve Wands. ‘The Indigenous chrononauts’ plot to sabotage the mission to the so-called New World takes a strange turn. Reeling from disaster, the Niña’s crew places...
Preview: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The Armageddon Game’ #3
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #3, out tomorrow from writer Tom Waltz, artist Vincenzo Federici, and colorist Matt Herms. ‘The best laid plans of mutants and mentors! The TMNT and their new mentor, the Shredder, have quickly discovered their mission to...
The Bell Rings For The Final Round: Previewing ‘Do A Powerbomb’ #7 Series’ Finale
“MINISERIES FINALE LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, INTRODUCING THE FINAL ISSUE OF THIS SERIES!!! Lona Steelrose and Cobrasun must face the ultimate challenge on their path to resurrecting Lona’s mother! Will they be successful?”. Do A Powerbomb #7 is out now from Image Comics.
The General Taken Down In ‘Tiger Division’ #2 Preview
“WHO STOLE THE PSYLOT GEM? As Tiger Division gets closer to uncovering the mystery, the danger grows. Meanwhile, something from Taegukgi’s past continues to haunt him. Can Tae reconcile with his ghosts, or will his secrets tear the team apart?”. Tiger Division #2 is out Wednesday 7th December from...
Preview: Blood, Beasts, And Bodies In ‘Shock Shop’ #4
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Shock Shop #4, dropping tomorrow from writer Cullen Bunn, artists Danny Luckert and Leila Leiz, and colorists Danny Luckert and Bill Crabtree. ‘A brand-new horror anthology flipbook taking place in a haunted comic book shop with a twisted retailer filled with tales...
Review: ‘All Against All’ #1 Is A Brutal Beginning To An Exciting Scifi World
Earth is dead. Most of its life is extinct. All that’s left is captive on an alien research station. And that’s just the beginning of the story in All Against All #1. Alex Paknadel, Caspar Wijngaard, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and Ian Chalgren begin the brutal story of Earth’s last remnants.
DC Comics Reveals ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Variant Covers
Shazam! Fury of the Gods is due out March 17, 2023 and to mark the release DC Comics have commissioned a set of variant covers featuring art inspired by the movie. Here’s the covers and the comics they will be adorning across the month of the film’s release:
Advance Review: Revelation Isn’t All It’s Cracked Up To Be In `Seven Sons’ #7
For six issues, Seven Sons has been a study in contradictions and enigmas – much like the religious mysteries it deals with. Set in a recent past where seven boys born of virgins on each continent vie to become the new Messiah – complete with church-sponsored pay-per-view events – the writing has often been fantastic. At the same time, though, the limited series has made an extremely questionable choice of setting up radical Islamic fundamentalists as the bad guys.
First Look: A Hopeful Spirit Meets Vengeful Plotting In ‘Eve– Children Of The Moon’ #3
BOOM! Studios revealed today a first look at Eve: Children Of The Moon #3, the next issue in their Eve sequel series by author Victor LaValle, rising star artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer AndWorld Design. While Eve courts the people with her determined and hopeful spirit, Selene...
Gus Starts Hearing Voices In ‘Damage Control’ #5 Preview
This is it… This is Gus’s absolute last, last chance to find a place to fit in at Damage Control. Unfortunately, the only remaining department that will have him is the Deep Storage Vault—where he is tasked with cataloging the contents of all the endless rows of crates and containers. Seems like it should be fairly low-risk. However, this is Gus we’re talking about, and before the day is over, there will be a massive morass of mechanical mayhem perpetrated by Machine Man, Jocasta, Sentry 459, TESS-ONE and Sentinels galore! Hans Rodionoff and Adam F. Goldberg continue to churn out hilarious word combinations, and Nathan Stockman serves up visual punchlines that will delight and entertain you as we conclude Gus’ epic journey through Damage Control!
