newsnationnow.com
Idaho police ‘getting a lot of tips’ following plea for help
(NewsNation) — Idaho police asking for help locating a white Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the University of Idaho murder scene has raised hopes that a break in the case could happen soon. It is the first specific plea for public help since the murders nearly a month...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho murders: Former FBI special agent on white Hyundai
(NewsNation) — Idaho police are asking the public for help in locating a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the University of Idaho murder scene. The license plate is currently unknown, but investigators believe the occupant, or occupants, of the car may have “critical information to share regarding this case.”
newsnationnow.com
Idaho murders: Police remove victims’ items from house
(NewsNation) — Moscow, Idaho police began removing personal items from the house where four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in November. The four University of Idaho students killed were Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20 and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. The three women were roommates, and Kernodle was dating Chapin.
TMZ.com
Idaho Student Murder Investigators In Search of Driver of White Hyundai
Cops in Idaho want to speak with whoever was driving or a passenger in a white Hyundai Elantra that may have been in the neighborhood on the night 4 college students were killed. Moscow PD says they've received tips about a vehicle that matches this description -- the model year...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho murders: Police looking for white Hyundai Elantra
(NewsNation) — Idaho police announced Wednesday that they need help locating a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the University of Idaho murder scene. The license plate is currently unknown. The four University of Idaho students killed were Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20...
newsnationnow.com
Why was HVAC contractor at the crime scene?
(NewsNation) — A HVAC utility repair man was reportedly at the University of Idaho crime scene, and some are speculating that the technician might be helping with the investigation. Veteran investigator Mike King, who hosts the “Profiling Evil” podcast, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that people should wait until...
Idaho murders: Moscow police chief breaks down in tears over student homicide investigation
The chief of police in Moscow, Idaho, broke down in tears on Tuesday while discussing the mental toll a murder investigation takes on all those involved.
Moscow Police release new body camera footage from Nov. 13
MOSCOW, ID. – For the first time, Moscow detectives have released new body camera footage during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. Police hope that the footage can provide new leads the case of the four University of Idaho students killed. In the video, police officers are seen on patrol in Moscow around the time investigators believe Xana...
iheart.com
President Of Frat Where Idaho Murder Victims Were Last Seen Breaks Silence
Investigators into the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students have turned their attention to the Sigma Chi fraternity house, where Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were last seen alive. On Monday and Tuesday, members of the fraternity were interviewed by police as investigators try to piece...
KIVI-TV
Investigators to remove victims' personal belongings from Moscow murder scene
On Wednesday, investigators will return to the King Road residence where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month. Chief James Fry says they'll collect victims' personal belongings that are no longer needed for the investigation, and will return items to the victims' families. "The items will...
Moscow Police Zero In on 3-Hour Window as Potential Key to Murder Case
On Monday, police in Moscow, Idaho, asked the community for new information on the fatal stabbing of four college students, as no suspect has been identified.
Police collecting U of I victims’ personal belongings starting Wednesday
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department will be removing and collecting some of the University of Idaho victims’ personal items from the home where they were killed starting Wednesday morning. The personal items of the victims will be returned to their families. Police say the personal items are no longer needed for the investigation. Police say the items will...
Idaho murders: ‘Rage,’ ‘randomness’ among similarities to Ted Bundy’s infamous killings, former attorney says
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed on Nov. 13.
newsnationnow.com
‘I knew them’: 2 Idaho victims visited frat house often, president says
(NewsNation) — The flag is at half-staff at the University of Idaho Sigma Chi fraternity house, the last place victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were seen alive according to police. The fraternity’s president spoke out on “Rush Hour.”. “I knew them. Ethan was always in the...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Update On Investigation Into UI Student Murders
The Moscow Police Department has issued an update on its investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Detectives have ruled out an incident involving Kaylee from...
LISTEN: Moscow Police Chief James Fry With Latest on Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - Moscow Police Chief James Fry appeared on the morning news program on Newstalk for the Palouse Thursday morning. Hear the full interview with Pullman Radio's Evan Ellis below.
