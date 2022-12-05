Americans of the Baby Boom generation derived, from midcentury experience, a view of the U.S. Supreme Court as essentially pro-liberty. Boomers spent their formative years watching the Warren court steadily expand the rights and freedoms of American citizens. They then internalized the view that our country’s highest court exists as a guarantor of American democracy. Exercising the hegemony they enjoy […] The post A MAGA Supreme Court could set back American liberty first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.

17 MINUTES AGO