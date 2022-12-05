Read full article on original website
Supreme Court weighs controversial election-law case
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in the marquee case of the term, a case that could radically reshape the way federal elections are conducted across the country. At issue is the so-called independent state legislature theory, put forth in this case by North Carolina's state legislature. If adopted...
Former evangelical activist says he 'pushed the boundaries' in Supreme Court dealings
Right-wing Christian activists sought to work their way into the social circles of conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court justices — offering prayers, meals, "warm personal greetings," and occasionally even travel — in an effort to "embolden" the justices to advance their policy agenda, the former leader of an evangelical nonprofit told members of Congress on Thursday.
The Johnstonian News
A MAGA Supreme Court could set back American liberty
Americans of the Baby Boom generation derived, from midcentury experience, a view of the U.S. Supreme Court as essentially pro-liberty. Boomers spent their formative years watching the Warren court steadily expand the rights and freedoms of American citizens. They then internalized the view that our country’s highest court exists as a guarantor of American democracy. Exercising the hegemony they enjoy […] The post A MAGA Supreme Court could set back American liberty first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
