Trenton, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Local runoff elections in New Jersey typically means dismal turnout

A runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on Tuesday generated a substantial 50.4% voter turnout in a contest that gained national attention and provided one party with an absolute majority. The more than 3.5 million Georgians who voted in a December runoff is less than the nearly 4 million...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Palmer won’t run for Mercer county executive, will back Benson

Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer has decided not to run for Mercer County Executive and instead will endorse Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for the Democratic nomination. Benson is expected to announce his primary challenge to five-term incumbent Brian Hughes next week. This sets up a fight for the organization line...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

What’s in a name? For a Trenton candidate, that might be up to a judge

In a state where there is an active debate over identity politics, New Jersey has a long history of allowing candidates to go on the ballot with the name they use in professional circles. That includes the recently re-elected mayor of Trenton, Walter Gusciora, who has appeared on the ballot...
TRENTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Murphy to Weigh In on Messy Trenton, NJ, Council Race

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to move quickly to name five temporary members of the Trenton City Council. Permanent members will not be selected until the city conducts two runoff elections and the results are certified in early February. Without the appointments, no government business can be conducted because there...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trenton elections are screwed up and there may be no good fix

The Trenton municipal elections appear irrevocably banjaxed with probably no easy way to make things right for the candidates and for the electorate. Uncertainties following the local election follows four years of a toxic and dysfunctional city council in the state’s capital city. Voters are being sent extraordinarily mixed messages about when they are expected to show up at the polls.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Muniz resigns Horizon board seat

Joseph Muniz, a top political operative and close ally of North Bergen Mayor and State Sen. Nicholas Sacco, has resigned his seat on the board of directors of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin had asked Muniz to step down after indicating that he...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gary Daniels, former Burlington sheriff, dies at 66

Gary Daniels, who served two terms as Burlington County Sheriff and was the second Black sheriff to win election in Burlington, died this morning. He was 66. When Daniels was elected in 1995, he was the 38-year-old chief of the Burlington County Bridge Police. He had served as a Burlington City police officer and assistant Burlington County prosecutor.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
njspotlightnews.org

Advocates continue to push for auto insurance reform

Lawmakers join calls for passage of a bill that would change the way auto insurance rates are calculated in NJ. Assemblywoman Annette Quijano was joined by several legislators and advocates Monday in Trenton, calling on the Assembly to pass a bill that would change the way auto insurance rates are calculated in New Jersey.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Trenton police crack down on aggressive panhandlers

TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department arrested three men accused of aggressive panhandling across the city on Friday. Police said the effort was part of a community quality of life patrol that targeted aggressive panhandlers in several locations throughout the downtown area. The three men were charged and combined, had 22 active criminal warrants. They were issued summonses for panhandling and offered drug addiction treatment and recovery services. The post Trenton police crack down on aggressive panhandlers appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Rutgers workers rally for fair contract, conditions

A spokesperson for the university said it continues to negotiate in good faith. Dozens of faculty, graduate workers and union advocates gathered at Rutgers University in New Brunswick Tuesday calling for the university to provide fair contracts. Their demands include equal pay, higher raises and improved working conditions. Rebecca Givan, president of Rutgers AAUP-AFT, which represents thousands of workers, said they have been working without a contract since their last one expired at the end of June. A spokesperson for Rutgers said it continues to negotiate in good faith and on a regular basis with Rutgers’ unions.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
