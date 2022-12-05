A spokesperson for the university said it continues to negotiate in good faith. Dozens of faculty, graduate workers and union advocates gathered at Rutgers University in New Brunswick Tuesday calling for the university to provide fair contracts. Their demands include equal pay, higher raises and improved working conditions. Rebecca Givan, president of Rutgers AAUP-AFT, which represents thousands of workers, said they have been working without a contract since their last one expired at the end of June. A spokesperson for Rutgers said it continues to negotiate in good faith and on a regular basis with Rutgers’ unions.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO