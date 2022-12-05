Read full article on original website
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
New Jersey Globe
Local runoff elections in New Jersey typically means dismal turnout
A runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on Tuesday generated a substantial 50.4% voter turnout in a contest that gained national attention and provided one party with an absolute majority. The more than 3.5 million Georgians who voted in a December runoff is less than the nearly 4 million...
New Jersey Globe
Palmer won’t run for Mercer county executive, will back Benson
Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer has decided not to run for Mercer County Executive and instead will endorse Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for the Democratic nomination. Benson is expected to announce his primary challenge to five-term incumbent Brian Hughes next week. This sets up a fight for the organization line...
New Jersey Globe
What’s in a name? For a Trenton candidate, that might be up to a judge
In a state where there is an active debate over identity politics, New Jersey has a long history of allowing candidates to go on the ballot with the name they use in professional circles. That includes the recently re-elected mayor of Trenton, Walter Gusciora, who has appeared on the ballot...
First runoff election for Trenton City Council seats set for next week
Another plot twist has been added to the drama that is Trenton city politics, this time involving the three at-large seats and two ward races up for grabs in runoff races for city council. On Sunday, Mercer County Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy ordered a runoff election for the North...
Trenton now back to having 2 separate runoff elections, judge orders
A judge on Sunday officially re-separated the Trenton City Council runoff elections to two events, one next week and one in January. The decision came after another virtual hearing by Mercer County Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy that was packed with lawyers and opinions and ran 90 minutes long. The...
New Jersey Globe
A preview of N.J.’s December 13 runoffs in Trenton, Perth Amboy, and Manchester
U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) may have won the nation’s most important runoff election yesterday, but the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th-most important are all still to come – and they’re all in New Jersey. Next Tuesday, December 13, voters in Trenton, Perth Amboy, and Manchester will head...
Murphy to Weigh In on Messy Trenton, NJ, Council Race
Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to move quickly to name five temporary members of the Trenton City Council. Permanent members will not be selected until the city conducts two runoff elections and the results are certified in early February. Without the appointments, no government business can be conducted because there...
Pa. Democrat Joanna McClinton swears herself in as majority leader
The fight for power in the Pennsylvania House took a turn Wednesday when Philadelphia Democrat Joanna McClinton had herself sworn in as majority leader and acting speaker.
New Jersey Globe
Trenton elections are screwed up and there may be no good fix
The Trenton municipal elections appear irrevocably banjaxed with probably no easy way to make things right for the candidates and for the electorate. Uncertainties following the local election follows four years of a toxic and dysfunctional city council in the state’s capital city. Voters are being sent extraordinarily mixed messages about when they are expected to show up at the polls.
New Jersey Globe
Muniz resigns Horizon board seat
Joseph Muniz, a top political operative and close ally of North Bergen Mayor and State Sen. Nicholas Sacco, has resigned his seat on the board of directors of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin had asked Muniz to step down after indicating that he...
New Jersey Globe
Trenton candidate asks judge to strike candidate’s use of Hispanic maiden name from ballot
Trenton city council candidates were back in court on Tuesday arguing over how a candidate is listed on the ballot, with Damian Malave arguing that his opponent is using her maiden name in a bid to win votes in a ward that is 67% Hispanic. Malave says his opponent’s legal...
New Jersey Globe
Gary Daniels, former Burlington sheriff, dies at 66
Gary Daniels, who served two terms as Burlington County Sheriff and was the second Black sheriff to win election in Burlington, died this morning. He was 66. When Daniels was elected in 1995, he was the 38-year-old chief of the Burlington County Bridge Police. He had served as a Burlington City police officer and assistant Burlington County prosecutor.
njspotlightnews.org
Advocates continue to push for auto insurance reform
Lawmakers join calls for passage of a bill that would change the way auto insurance rates are calculated in NJ. Assemblywoman Annette Quijano was joined by several legislators and advocates Monday in Trenton, calling on the Assembly to pass a bill that would change the way auto insurance rates are calculated in New Jersey.
Mother of Brian Sicknick, NJ native killed defending Capitol on Jan. 6, ignores GOP leaders at award ceremony
The mother of Brian Sicknick, a New Jersey native who died defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, ignored Republican leaders as she accepted an award for her son's sacrifice.
Trenton police crack down on aggressive panhandlers
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department arrested three men accused of aggressive panhandling across the city on Friday. Police said the effort was part of a community quality of life patrol that targeted aggressive panhandlers in several locations throughout the downtown area. The three men were charged and combined, had 22 active criminal warrants. They were issued summonses for panhandling and offered drug addiction treatment and recovery services. The post Trenton police crack down on aggressive panhandlers appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rutgers workers rally for fair contract, conditions
A spokesperson for the university said it continues to negotiate in good faith. Dozens of faculty, graduate workers and union advocates gathered at Rutgers University in New Brunswick Tuesday calling for the university to provide fair contracts. Their demands include equal pay, higher raises and improved working conditions. Rebecca Givan, president of Rutgers AAUP-AFT, which represents thousands of workers, said they have been working without a contract since their last one expired at the end of June. A spokesperson for Rutgers said it continues to negotiate in good faith and on a regular basis with Rutgers’ unions.
Trentonian
No comments: Trenton council silences Vaughn with civics lesson (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
The political pendulum of Trenton government swung hard right Wednesday during a city council meeting. East Ward Councilman Joe Harrison headed the meeting in absence of City Council President Kathy McBride. Harrison fielded a request to cancel civic comment. He received support from South Ward Councilman George Muschal and North...
Trenton man charged with entering unlocked vehicle in Bordentown Township
A 25-year-old Trenton man has been charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespass for allegedly entering an unlocked vehicle at a Bowery Circle residence, according to the Bordentown Township Police Department. The incident occurred around 3:55 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said. The resident told police she received an alert...
Camden County, NJ, Financial Planner Sentenced in Million-dollar Tax Evasion Case
A former financial planner from Camden County has been sentenced to 26 months in prison for evading more than $1 million in federal taxes. 63-year-old John Ryan of Cherry Hill had previously pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion. He was sentenced in Camden federal court on Tuesday. According...
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
