The introduction of HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise fulfills the fast-growing customer demand for a modern and transformed private cloud experience with an automated, flexible, scalable, pay-as-you-go private cloud for traditional and cloud-native workloads. This includes delivering solutions and services that are easy to access and easy to use, enabling businesses to transform according to their business goals while providing an unparalleled customer experience. As such, these businesses can adapt to market forces in the way that make the most sense to them in advancing their business outcomes.

