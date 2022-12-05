ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why Edge-to-Cloud Platform? Why HPE?

The introduction of HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise fulfills the fast-growing customer demand for a modern and transformed private cloud experience with an automated, flexible, scalable, pay-as-you-go private cloud for traditional and cloud-native workloads. This includes delivering solutions and services that are easy to access and easy to use, enabling businesses to transform according to their business goals while providing an unparalleled customer experience. As such, these businesses can adapt to market forces in the way that make the most sense to them in advancing their business outcomes.
MongoDB Announces Solid Q3 Earnings

Analyst Take: MongoDB is a company focused on empowering developers with the company’s developer data platform delivered increasingly through a cloud consumption model known as Atlas. The company has had explosive growth over the last few years since pivoting to a cloud-based model and has more than 39,100 customers in over 100 countries. The developer focus has served the company well, with the MongoDB database platform having been downloaded over 325 million times.
C3 AI Revenue for Q2 FY23 Hits $62.4M, Up 7% from $58.3M YoY

Analyst Take: C3 AI revenue growth for Q2 was boosted by a healthy 25.5 percent rise in subscription revenue, even as the company continues to move its business model to consumption-based pricing from its former subscription pricing. The latest quarterly earnings figures show that C3 AI is working hard to...

