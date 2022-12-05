Sojourner Truth House Receives $1.25 Million Bezos Day 1 Families Fund Grant to Help End Homelessness for Families in Northwest Indiana

Read full article on original website
Local urgent cares report long wait times amid flu surge
INDIANAPOLIS — Urgent care facilities across central Indiana are slammed as flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases fill their waiting rooms. At IU Health’s downtown location, the wait time was more than three hours Wednesday afternoon. “If I have to, I’ll wait. It’s better than going to the emergency...
city-countyobserver.com
INDIANA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES WILD LIFE BULLETIN
Wild Turkey Fall Archery: Dec. 3, 2022–Jan. 1, 2023. Quail (south of Interstate 74): Closes Jan. 10, 2023. Ducks (North Zone): Closes Dec. 11, reopens Dec. 26, 2022–Jan. 3, 2023. Grab your muzzleloaders and go hunting. ‘Tis the season for deer hunting! Muzzleloader season is Dec. 3–18. Make...
The Waynedale News
AEP Grants $50,000 To Community Harvest Food Bank
The American Electric Power Foundation, upon the recommendation of Indiana Michigan Power (I&M), has awarded a $50,000 grant to Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana to support programs addressing food insecurity within the community. The grant was announced Thursday, Nov. 17 at the annual Turkey Rally. Volunteers from across...
Police: Man stabbed neighbor over where bike was parked
UNION CITY, Ohio — Police in Indiana and Ohio responded to a dispute between neighbors that ended with a woman stabbed in the arm and a man arrested. Officers in Union City, Indiana and Union City, Ohio responded to a stabbing on Saturday in Union City, Ohio. According to police, Armando Gomez became upset with […]
Move Over NYC Pizza Rat – Indiana Has a Toilet Rat and He Needs Our Help
The Two Types of People in this World: Pro-Rat & Non-Rat There are two types of people in the world - those that HATE rats and all small furry creatures of the sort and those that channel their inner Cinderella and make friends with the rodents. I'm the latter. Many...
laportecounty.life
Joe Browning Named Comcast’s Regional Vice President of Technical Operations
Joe Browning has been named Vice President of Technical Operations for Comcast’s Greater Chicago Region, which includes Illinois, Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan. Browning most recently served as the company’s Regional Vice President of Field Operations. In his new role, Browning will oversee the more than 1,500 technicians who install new service and repair work onsite at customers’ homes and businesses and manage the company’s 68,000 miles of network infrastructure spanning the region. In addition, he’ll oversee the company’s Project Management Office, which oversees the implementation of new products and services in the region.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Road rage victim's mother urging drivers to 'take a breath' before lashing out
According to Indiana State Police, Central Indiana had 9 interstate shootings each in 2018 and 2019. But by 2020, that number grew to 23 and increased to 65 in 2021.
953wiki.com
Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the lives lost when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse from sunrise until...
WIBC.com
Downs: Braun’s Decision Sends Big Ripples Through Hoosier Political Landscape
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Election year 2024 will be one with a lot of shake-ups of Indiana’s political landscape, says one expert on the matter. Andy Downs is professor emeritus of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. He tells Indy Politics that Sen. Mike Braun’s intent to return home to Indiana to run for governor carries a lot of weight on who else may run for the chief executive role in Indiana’s government.
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Centre Daily
19-year-old hiker triggers avalanche and gets swept 40 feet, Colorado rescuers say
A stranded hiker was rescued after triggering an avalanche while on a Colorado mountain trail, rescue officials said. The 19-year-old from Indiana was hiking the Mount Flora Trail on Saturday, Dec. 3, when he “triggered an avalanche and was caught and carried at least 40 feet,” according to a Facebook post from Grand County Search and Rescue.
Hoosiers voice dissatisfaction with state government, approval of abortion in survey
(The Center Square) – Most Hoosier disapprove of the job the Indiana Legislature is doing, and fewer than half approve of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s performance, according to a nonpartisan, statewide poll of adults recently released, while an overwhelming majority favor the availability of abortion in at least some cases. The 2022 Hoosier Survey, coproduced by Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs, sounded out Hoosier opinion on several matters of state and national concern. Six hundred adults were included in...
Can You Get a Ticket for Flashing Your Headlights at Oncoming Cars in Indiana?
No matter how long you've been driving, chances are there has come a time when you've been heading down a dark road or two-lane highway and you see a vehicle coming toward you in the opposite lane with its brights on. At first, it's not a problem but in the back of your mind, you hope they'll turn them off as they get closer to you because you know it will make it hard for you to see in front of you as your eyes try to readjust once they pass. As they get closer, and the lights get brighter, you realize they're not going to turn them off because they either forgot they were on, or they just don't care. So, you give them a little, let's call it a "courtesy blink" with your brights as a way of saying, "Hey! Your brights are on and you're blinding me." But, are you breaking an Indiana law by doing that?
Flu activity level reaches very high in Indiana
The number of flu-related deaths continues to rise, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, make sure to check them out next time you are in the area and want to see what a really good steak should taste like.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Indiana
Are you looking for a finalized list of hospital in the Indiana town? In this page, you are going to get a finalized list of the awesome hospital that is basically situated in the Indiana town. Also, a direction link from your house, and average people ratings, Support Line, direction,...
WIBC.com
SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELAYS: No Snow for Now, Kiddo: Forecaster Talks Foggy, Rainy Days Ahead
STATEWIDE — You might be wondering where’s the snow and bone-chilling, freezing temperatures. The answer: not anywhere close to the Hoosier State. For most of December, you’ll have to put up with scattered rain, fog and high temperatures in the 40s and 50s, says Meteorologist Cody Moore with the National Weather Service Indianapolis.
Intense Video: Watch Pedestrian Cheat Death By Seconds Crossing Indiana Railroad Tracks
My name is Liberty and I have a fear of crossing railroad tracks on foot. I'm a bit clumsy. No really, I have twisted my ankle on the tracks at the Magic Kingdom. Yes, the happiest place on Earth. I just know that my shoe would get stuck or my shoelace would catch part of the track, and I would fall, hit my head, and go unconscious.
