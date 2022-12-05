Yamaha CS-500 and CS-800 Video Collaboration Solutions Announced, a Timely Offering Targeting the Hybrid Work Market

Read full article on original website
csengineermag.com
Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market
Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
futurumresearch.com
The Content Cloud for Life Sciences Securely Streamlines Seamless Collaboration
In the last decade, the life sciences industry has undergone significant digital transformation. The industry is also facing increased market pressures, navigating new regulations, and dealing with the continued impact of the global pandemic. As a result, it’s become paramount for all players in the life sciences industry — pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and manufacturers — to share research, data, and resources with their partner ecosystem and innovate quickly on solutions that will improve patient outcomes.
salestechstar.com
Mobisoft Infotech Introduces New Salesforce Consulting Services to Power Digital Transformation Initiatives
The power of connected data and automation skills will be combined by Mobisoft Infotech with Salesforce to improve customer experiences. Mobisoft Infotech to bring together the power of connected data and automation capabilities with Salesforce to deliver personalized customer experiences across digital channels. Mobisoft Infotech will expand its service offerings with specialized editions of Salesforce to create a culture that embraces change and keeps digital transformation gear on.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
mhwmag.com
Signode introduces new BST Battery Powered Tool for Sealless Steel Strapping
Signode, a global manufacturer of a broad spectrum of automated packaging equipment, tools, and consumables, has launched its new BST Battery Powered Tool for Sealless Steel Strapping. Featuring an ergonomic design and multiple productivity-enhancing features, this new tool delivers unparalleled performance in demanding applications. The BST simplifies operation and maximizes...
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
salestechstar.com
Innovation as a Daily Practice is Key to Achieving Digital Transformation
Global firms across economic sectors are expected to spend more than $10 trillion on digital transformation initiatives, yet more than 70% will fail. In today’s accelerated, digital-first economy, revenue growth for digitally empowered enterprises is 1.8 times higher than for digital laggards. A proven roadmap for successful digital transformation...
futurumresearch.com
Tanium Converge 2022 Recap: Converged Endpoint Management, the Convergence of IT Ops and Security, and Highlighting Key Partnerships
Analyst Take: One of the key takeaways from the Tanium Converge 2022 event that I recently attended in Austin was that Converged Endpoint Management (XEM) is a game changer. The ability of IT teams to have visibility across every endpoint, every team, and every workflow is, in no small measure, what allows CIOs and other IT leaders to sleep at night.
aiexpress.io
How MIT is training AI language models in an era of quality data scarcity
Bettering the robustness of machine studying (ML) fashions for pure language duties has develop into a serious synthetic intelligence (AI) subject in recent times. Giant language fashions (LLMs) have all the time been probably the most trending areas in AI analysis, backed by the rise of generative AI and firms racing to launch architectures that may create impressively readable content material, even pc code.
thefastmode.com
S&T Iskratel, AVM Complete Interoperability of Their Flagship XGS-PON Products
S&T Iskratel, the leading European broadband-solutions provider, and AVM, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of products for broadband connections and the digital home, announced they have successfully achieved interoperability of S&T Iskratel’s XGS-PON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) with AVM’s FRITZ!Box, an integrated access device with built-in XGS-PON frontend.
VinFast Chooses T-Mobile as Exclusive Global Connectivity Provider for Electric Vehicles
BELLEVUE, Wash. & HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and VinFast announced an agreement for the Un-carrier to be the exclusive provider of connectivity for VinFast’s smart electric vehicles in North America and Europe. This long-term, multi-million-dollar deal will deliver more personalized in-car experiences and the ability to leverage near real-time telemetry data for more informed and timely maintenance and service decisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005609/en/ VinFast Chooses T-Mobile as Exclusive Global Connectivity Provider for Electric Vehicles (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track the Movement of Direct and Indirect Materials Across Their Networks; Verusen Unveils 2022 State of Supply Chain Management Research Findings
A top priority of supply chain industry leaders is reducing material supply risk to avoid unplanned production delays and outages. It has been an incredibly trying year for manufacturers operating complex and global supply chains as a combination of factors has hindered the smooth functioning of their businesses. Eighty percent of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. This is one of the eye-opening findings from the just-released ‘2022 State of Supply Chain Management’ report from supply chain innovator Verusen, a global leader in materials intelligence.
marktechpost.com
Meet this Artificial Intelligence startup ‘VisualCortex’, helping bring video data to the enterprise with its Video Intelligence Platform
It has always been challenging to efficiently produce insights that solve real-world business challenges at scale. Moreover, video is today’s most incredible data mining opportunity – which is notoriously difficult to extract analyzable and valuable insights from, even with emerging computer vision technologies. The world’s largest underutilized pool...
futurumresearch.com
Driving Innovation in a Multi-Cloud Enabled World: What the Broadcom VMware Transaction Means for Customers
The transition to the cloud over the last decade has helped enable digital transformation for many organizations, driving innovation and new services at an unprecedented pace. However, for many organizations, the cloud has increased IT complexity. Additionally, companies are navigating customer expectations and government regulations when it comes to cloud management. It can be a lot.
salestechstar.com
Automation Hero Builds LATAM Partner Momentum to Ignite Intelligent Document Processing Adoption
Automation Hero, a global leader in intelligent document processing, has seen a significant upswing in Latin America partnerships as the region’s adoption of cutting-edge technology takes off. Automation Hero’s Partner Program enables partners to leverage the power of automating unstructured data, grow their business and boost their customers’ productivity....
salestechstar.com
SymphonyAI Retail CPG CINDE Insights Now Available for CPGs To Leverage AI-Based Insights and Recommendations
North American CPG manufacturers can now benefit from same science-based insights as their retail partners. SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a leading provider of end-to-end, integrated AI-powered merchandising, personalization and supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers, announced its fully AI-enabled CINDE Insights platform is now available for CPGs working with North American retail partners.
futurumresearch.com
5G Factor Video Research Note: Cloud Battles for CSP 5G Business Intensifies
For this vignette of a recent episode of the Futurum Tech Webcast, Part of the 5G Factor series, analysts Ron Westfall and Shelly Kramer review how cloud providers are faring across the communications service provider (CSP) market segment. While the contest for cloud-based 5G deployments is still in the early stage, AWS can stake a claim to having the broadest presence with a slight leader over Microsoft Azure while the other cloud players also expand their foothold.
Ouster to Showcase Digital Lidar Technology and Applications at CES 2023
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced its attendance at CES Las Vegas 2023. Ouster will showcase its latest technology and solutions, including its OS and Digital Flash (DF) series sensors and a new product release, along with select customer and partner applications in the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall – Booth #6541. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005343/en/ Ouster to exhibit at CES Las Vegas 2023 from January 5-8 in the LVCC West Hall Booth #6541. (Graphic: Business Wire)
stnonline.com
Propane Council Hires New Head of Business Development
WASHINGTON — Gavin Hale joined the Propane Education & Research Council as vice president in charge of business development, PERC president and CEO Tucker Perkins announced. In this role, Hale will help grow awareness of propane technologies across all industries and applications, including medium-duty vehicles and school buses. “Gavin...
datafloq.com
The Role of Data Governance in Data Management
Both data governance and data management workflows are critical to ensuring the security and control of an organization’s most valuable asset- data. An experienced IT specialist understands the differences between the two, but there can still be confusion at a more granular level. Is the positioning of data governance...
