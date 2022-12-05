Read full article on original website
laportecounty.life
La Porte’s Deserving Children Shopping Tour brings the community together for the holidays
The La Porte community came together for the 52nd annual Deserving Children Shopping Tour on December 6 and 7. The event, hosted by the La Porte County Association of REALTORS (LPCAR), sees children provided with the opportunity to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and others. The event began in 1970 and happened every year consecutively until being forced to take an in-person break due to COVID-19. This year, it’s back bigger and better than ever.
Small Indiana Towns with Christmas Charm You Should Visit This Holiday Season
Indiana is home to many quaint small cities and townships, and if you are lucky enough to reside within the tristate, you either call one of those towns home or are within driving distance from many of them. Here are a few towns you should add to your holiday adventure list this year.
travelawaits.com
Why Bird Lovers Will Flock To This National Park For A Unique Winter Event
Bird watchers and amateur naturalists alike in northern Indiana, as well as Chicago and its suburbs, will want to circle December 31 on their calendars — and not just because it’s New Year’s Eve. December 31 is also the day Indiana Dunes National Park will “facilitate” an...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated to host in Celebration of Men’s Health and Wellness
Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated to host in Celebration of Men’s Health and Wellness (Gary, IN) – Committed to the overall health of communities of color, the Northern Indiana Chapter of the Links, Inc. will once again celebrate Men’s Health and Wellness on Saturday, December 10th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College, 3491 Broadway in Gary. This free event is open to the public and will feature health presentations focused on areas threatening the lives and wellbeing of African Americans men including chronic kidney disease, diabetes, prostate cancer and high cholesterol.
panoramanow.com
Shipshewana On the Road Coming to Valparaiso, Indiana
Looking for something fun to do on the weekend? How about a day of shopping for the most unique trinkets and treasures under the sun? For the past two decades Shipshewana On The Road Gift, Food and Craft Show has brought the most interesting, most innovative, most creative and just plain awesome products to our customers. You’ll find thousands of unique items that you may not find anywhere else! Come and join us! You’ll be glad you did! Shipshewana Visits Valparaiso Twice a year, once in March and also again in for the Holidays.
hometownnewsnow.com
Courthouse Lights a Budding Tradition
(La Porte, IN) - It’s Christmas again at the historic courthouse in downtown La Porte. More lighted displays, including a replica of the courthouse, were added in 2020 to help lift the spirits of people dampened by the pandemic. All of the displays were made by a private company...
nwi.life
Four Winds Casinos Announces Holiday Promotions, New Year’s Eve Celebrations and Holiday Party Options
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting holiday promotions including a Holiday Gift Express event, as well as New Year’s Eve Celebrations, and options for booking your very own Holiday Party! Also enjoy special Holiday Menus on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’ Eve, as well as Amazing Gingerbread Villages at Four Winds New Buffalo and Four Winds South Bend!
Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt
Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
$15M HealthLinc clinic underway in Michigan City
Nonprofit health care provider HealthLinc is building a $15 million facility in Michigan City behind Ivy Tech Community College. The post $15M HealthLinc clinic underway in Michigan City appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
nwi.life
City of Lake Station’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Strengthens Community and Spreads Holiday Cheer
Bringing people together to celebrate the holidays is what puts wonder in the most wonderful time of the year. On Saturday, December 3, Lake Station City Hall invited the community to come out and kick off the holidays during its third annual tree lighting ceremony. Smiling families had a joyful time partaking in all kinds of holiday festivities like sipping on hot chocolate, munching on cookies, and of course, snapping photos with Santa. It was truly an event you didn’t want to miss.
hometownnewsnow.com
Restaurant Aimed at Former Bowling Alley Site
(La Porte, IN) - The site of a former bowling alley in La Porte could be redeveloped into a restaurant. An economic development zone is being sought where Thunderbird Lanes used to be on U.S. 35 just north of Indiana 39. A restaurant is being planned where the bowling alley stood for decades until the site was cleared several years ago.
abc57.com
Michiana’s Menu: Michigan’s first brewery pizzeria Napolitana sits in a Civil War-era church at Beer Church Brewing
NEW BUFFALO, Mich.,-- This week on Michiana’s Menu, I stopped in New Buffalo for some Napolitana style pizza and brews at Beer Church Brewing. When you think of church, beer isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But that’s not the only combination that makes beer church brewing so unique. It’s also a brewery and pizzeria Napolitana, an experience that you can’t get anywhere else.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISH-TV
Indiana Department of Child Services working to place over 160 kids in permanent adoptive homes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are currently 164 children listed on Indiana’s “Waiting Children List” who are ready to be adopted into their permanent homes. Adoption advocates say of these children most are ten or older and living in foster care. Michelle Savieo, the Indiana Department of...
Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge to close in early January
The iconic Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge is set to close in early January.
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
Man charged after Northwest Indiana couple finds him sleeping on couch
PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking. On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch. On the way to the call, an officer located […]
PAWS of Tinley Park declares 'animal crisis'
A heartbreaking warning for pet owners and for anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season.
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Road Money Awarded by State
(Indianapolis, IN) - The city of La Porte is receiving $1 million in state funding to help with street paving. The city set aside $1 million to receive the matching funds under Indiana’s Community Crossings program established in 2017. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, La Porte County government also received $1 million in state matching funds to fix roads.
