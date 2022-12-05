Lumen Sells EMEA Assets to Colt for $1.8B — The Driver Behind That Move and a Look at What’s Ahead for the Company Now

Read full article on original website
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
POSaBIT Teams With Onfleet to Streamline Cannabis Deliveries
Cannabis sales platform POSaBIT has teamed with delivery management company Onfleet. Seattle-based POSaBIT said in a Tuesday (Nov. 29) press release that the partnership extends its payments and point-of-sale (POS) technologies into the Onfleet platform, creating more efficiency for its customers. “Though our platform already reliably serves cannabis delivery customers,...
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
thefastmode.com
Network Intelligence using Edge Computing Featured
Increase in deployments of network devices, new protocols and technologies due to spike in network demands for higher bandwidths, speeds and reliability has created complex work-flows for internet service providers (ISPs) and communication service providers (CSPs). Managing manual tasks for designing, ordering, fulfilling and assuring end-user services of these networks have become herculean task for them. To be able to manage their networks seamlessly amid rising complexities of problems, achieving Zero Touch Operation through Network and Service Automation is the only way forward.
gmauthority.com
BrightDrop Expands Business To Canada, Adds DHL To List Of Customers
BrightDrop just announced that it is adding DHL Express Canada to its customer portfolio, making Canada the company’s first international market. Looking ahead, DHL Express Canada is set to leverage the all-electric BrightDrop Zevo vans for its delivery fleet, as well as pilot the new BrightDrop Trace eCart, an electrically assisted pallet designed to easily and quickly move goods over short distances, reducing physical strain and fatigue for delivery drivers.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Automation Hero Builds LATAM Partner Momentum to Ignite Intelligent Document Processing Adoption
Automation Hero, a global leader in intelligent document processing, has seen a significant upswing in Latin America partnerships as the region’s adoption of cutting-edge technology takes off. Automation Hero’s Partner Program enables partners to leverage the power of automating unstructured data, grow their business and boost their customers’ productivity....
futurumresearch.com
IBM Consulting + AWS: From Better Together to Innovation Together – The Six Five In the Booth
The Six Five In The Booth at AWS reInvent 2022. Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman sit down with Mahmoud Elmashni, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting, and Atul Sharma, Senior Director, ERP Platforms, Johnson & Johnson. Their discussion covers:. How the IBM – AWS consulting partnership has developed over the last year...
futurumresearch.com
IBM-AWS Software Agreement: Alliance Update with IBM’s Tom Rosamilia – The Six Five In the Booth
The Six Five In The Booth at AWS re:Invent 2022. Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman sit down with Tom Rosamilia, SVP of Software, IBM. Their discussion covers:. IBM’s Embeddable AI strategy and how it may be leveraged with AWS. Be sure to subscribe to The Six Five Webcast so...
Following Year-Long Lead in Broadband Growth, T-Mobile Publishes 2022 Report on State of Fixed Wireless
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today released the 2022 State of Fixed Wireless report sharing insights about the current state of fixed wireless access (FWA) and the company’s more than two million broadband customers. The report provides information on audience demographics, usage trends and activities, why people are switching to FWA and factors behind the segment’s overall growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206006152/en/ In a new report, the Un-carrier explores the sharp rise of fixed wireless access based on insights from more than two million T-Mobile broadband customers. (Graphic: Business Wire)
futurumresearch.com
Trends in Unified Communications, Challenges Customers Face in Leveling Up Business Comms, and What’s Ahead for Mitel
In this episode of the Futurum Tech Webcast, Interview Series, I’m joined by Martin Bitzinger, Senior Vice President, Product Management for Mitel, who oversees Mitel’s product portfolio and product marketing, including UC platforms, applications, and devices for a conversation about trends in Unified Communications (UC), the many challenges customers face in leveling up their business comms, and a look at what’s ahead for Mitel.
financefeeds.com
CMC Markets taps Finalto’s Julia Free to head UK compliance
CMC Markets PLC (LSE:CMCX) has onboarded Julia Free as its newest head of UK compliance as part of a broader organizational reshuffling at the UK’s biggest spread better. In her multi-focused role, Julia will be charged with leading the broker’s compliance operations, including the responsibility for management of all aspects of the wider anti-money laundering (AML)) functions.
Konect.ai Announces Data Integration With Cox Automotive’s VinSolutions, Benefiting Dealer Customers
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Konect.ai, a lead management AI that helps dealers acquire, engage, and convert customers, announces a data integration with Cox Automotive’s VinSolutions, the leading provider of automotive retail CRM services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005632/en/ Cole Kutschinski, President of Konect.ai, is excited to announce their new data integration with Cox Automotive’s VinSolutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Abridge Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 List
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- CB Insights today named Abridge, the leader in medical conversation AI, to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005024/en/ Abridge is a 2022 CB Insights’ top digital health company. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNBC
U.S. manufacturing orders from China down 40% in unrelenting demand collapse
U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." Chinese factories are shutting down two weeks earlier than usual ahead of...
salestechstar.com
Nordic Retailer Elkjop Deploys SnapLogic Platform to Power Customer Search
Data integration platform enables connection of systems to deliver search engine information in real-time. SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, today announced that Elkjop, the largest consumer retailer in the Nordics, has adopted its platform as a way to easily deliver search engine information in real time.
futurumresearch.com
The Content Cloud for Life Sciences Securely Streamlines Seamless Collaboration
In the last decade, the life sciences industry has undergone significant digital transformation. The industry is also facing increased market pressures, navigating new regulations, and dealing with the continued impact of the global pandemic. As a result, it’s become paramount for all players in the life sciences industry — pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and manufacturers — to share research, data, and resources with their partner ecosystem and innovate quickly on solutions that will improve patient outcomes.
futurumresearch.com
Model9 Partners with AWS to Drive Hybrid Cloud and Simplify Large-Scale Mainframe Data Movement
Analyst Take: I had the opportunity to grab time with Gil Peleg the Founder and CEO of Model9 last week at a packed AWS re:Invent and get some insight into the fast growth trajectory that the company is on and dig into the details of what the company has in store for the partnership with AWS and ultimately other hyperscalers.
assetservicingtimes.com
FactSet and BMLL Technologies collaborate to provide cloud-based data and analytics
FactSet and BMLL Technologies collaborate to provide cloud-based data and analytics. Data services company FactSet has partnered with data and analytics company BMLL Technologies (BMLL) to offer order book history and analytics in the cloud. The collaboration is part of Factset’s efforts to provide cloud solutions that help clients modernise...
