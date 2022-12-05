Read full article on original website
Calling all pups: Lake Compounce to host ‘Paw-liday lights’
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Dogs want a chance to get into the holiday spirit this season, too! All pups are welcome to bring their owners to this year’s Pawliday Lights at Lake Compounce. Dog guests can look forward to photos with Santa and yummy pup cups at the annual event on Sunday, December 11. There […]
momcollective.com
An Award Winning Gift Shop In a Most Unusual Place
This post is sponsored by Mellow Monkey. Please support our sponsors. Mellow Monkey owner Howard Aspinwall never anticipated having a brick-and-mortar store when he opened Mellow Monkey as an online gift and home décor business. He started his small business out of his garage almost a decade ago and quickly found his business outgrowing his home space.
nehomemag.com
Inside a Darien Home Layered in Shades of Blue
If you want to understand interior designer Prudence Bailey’s particular genius, look up. The sky was the limit when a California couple commissioned Bailey to devise a soothing design to warm up a Darien spec house with a blend of traditional and modern elements. Working with the relocating couple via Zoom, Bailey went room by room to create a calming sanctuary dressed in shades of blue, a theme that carried through from furnishings and draperies to wallpaper on the walls and ceilings—the latter a hallmark of Bailey’s unique aesthetic.
What’s happening at 98 South Main Street, with YMCA out of picture?
NORWALK, Conn. — The South Norwalk Community Center has been at the center of South Norwalk for years. But now the building at 98 South Main Street now joins the Glenbrook Community Center in Stamford as the latest community hub with an uncertain future. On Nov. 7, the city’s...
NBC Connecticut
Community Steps Up to Help Beloved Family Farm in Watertown
People in Watertown are stepping up just two days after a fire destroyed an essential part of a family's farm - the repair shop. The farm is called Young's Longrange Farm LLC, and it's a fourth generation owned and operated farm offering fresh produce and seasonal items. Lawrence Crimmins, who...
100s Turn Out For The Nutcracker At The Q
The following writeup about a recent performance of The Nutcracker ballet at the Q House was submitted to the Independent by the nonprofit Leadership, Education, Athletics in Partnership (LEAP). Just in time for the holidays … the Nutcracker at the Q House!. On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Q House...
ctbites.com
Ramen & Bao Opens in Oxford CT with Soup Dumpling, Unique Ramen +
When you enter Ramen & Bao, the latest culinary addition to Oxford’s Quarry Walk, there is no question that you are in for a memorable experience. Right away, you are greeted by the tranquil sounds of water trickling from a fountain as you turn the corner, signaling that it is time to kick back, relax, and enjoy some delicious ramen, dumplings, steamed baos, or whatever may strike your fancy.
NBC Connecticut
Student Approached by Strangers While Walking Home From School in Woodbury
A middle school student was approached twice by two strangers while walking home from school Tuesday afternoon, according to Region 14 Superintendent Brian Murphy. Murphy said school officials were told that two separate cars approached a Woodbury Middle School student in two different areas to ask if a ride was needed.
eastoncourier.news
Easton Arts Council Invites Submissions for 2023 Member Show
The Easton Arts Council will again host its annual Celebration for the Arts Member Show from Jan. 9 through March 25 in the Easton Public Library community room at 692 Morehouse road. Artists, artisans and photographers of all levels are welcome to submit one work. Artists should submit one piece...
The Jewish Press
Connecticut Local School Board Reverses Decision to Delete Jewish High Holidays
The school board of Farmington in Hartford County in central Connecticut on Monday night told an audience of about 200 parents it was changing its decision to remove Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur from its 2023 academic calendar. The decision followed more than an hour of complaints from the parents who called the initial decision insensitive. Some parents called for bringing back Diwali, too, which the board promised to consider.
Eyewitness News
Farmington school board reverses removal of religious holidays from academic calendar
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Farmington’s school board decided to reverse their decision to remove religious holidays from next year’s academic calendar. Last month the board voted to remove two Jewish holidays from the school calendar and decided not to add the south Asian holiday Diwali. This vote sparked controversy among parents and a petition to reverse the decision was formed.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
Eyewitness News
Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Farmington school board reverses removal of religious holidays from academic calendar. Updated: 6 hours ago. A recent decision made by the Farmington Board of Education stirred up some controversy.
wiltonbulletin.com
Public park atop Norwalk garage and 420 apartments center of Webster lot plan
NORWALK — A project nearly 20 years in the making broke new ground last week as plans were presented for a revamped Webster Street parking lot that include a public park. At the Dec. 1 meeting of the Common Council’s Economic and Community Development Committee, project designers outlined plans for a 650-spot parking garage and 420-unit apartment complex on the Webster lot property.
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
NECN
Bear Takes Up Shelter In Hole in Tree in Conn. Neighborhood
A bear has made itself right at home inside a hole in a tree not far from the center of West Hartford and it does not seem to want to leave. Martha Guidry, of West Hartford, said the bear has been in the tree for about six weeks. “Every once...
WTNH.com
How to spot changes in elderly relatives over holidays
NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — One of the greatest blessings of the holiday season is gathering with friends and loved ones that we don’t usually see throughout the year. However, for many families, that time spent with loved ones over the holidays also presents a unique opportunity to spot changes in older family members that may indicate a greater need for long-term care.
WTNH.com
Masonicare: Senior Living Options for Everyone
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Masonicare Offers Senior Living Options for everyone. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Bethany Camputaro, Associate Executive Director for Residential Living at Masonicare about the wide variety of different options available for you or a loved at their multiple locations. Bethany says,...
newhavenarts.org
Freddy Fixer Builds Back, Tiptoes Towards TikTok
Diamond Tree: "It’s part of our essence. It’s a part of our soul." Lucy Gellman Photos. For a moment, it looked as though Diamond Tree was voguing. Her hands, wrapped in soft black gloves, wove past each other and toward the high ceiling. She stepped back, and reached for a shiny black hoop leaning against the wall. To the sound of rain on the roof, she was all movement. By the end of 10 seconds, it was hard not to dance along.
Reports show 'extremely concerning' increase in homelessness across Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. — After a long day, most Connecticut residents get to go where they call home, but for many people, that reality isn’t the same. “That’s what many of our guests here will say is that this time last year they weren’t like this,” said Megan Santiago, the director of Saint Vincent DePaul Shelter in Waterbury.
