ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Off-Broadway's 'Stomp' to close after nearly 29 years

Off-Broadway’s long-running percussion sensation “Stomp” will go silent in January, with its final performance set to take place on Jan. 8, its producers said Tuesday. The show, which offers a “unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy,” opened at The Orpheum Theatre in the East Village nearly 29 years ago, on Feb. 27, 1994, the producers said in a press release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy