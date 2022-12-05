Read full article on original website
Related
newsnationnow.com
Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at power stations in Florida
(NewsNation) — Just days after what officials are calling a “targeted” attack at two Duke Energy substations in North Carolina, NewsNation has obtained federal documents showing evidence of at least six other “intrusions” at Duke Energy substations in Florida. In September, Duke Energy Florida experienced...
newsnationnow.com
Quick Georgia Senate results put spotlight on efficient counting
(NewsNation) — The first projection in the Georgia Senate runoff came roughly two and a half hours after polls closed in the state, highlighting the differences in state election laws that allow for swift counting in some, but not others. Vote counting became a major target for former President...
newsnationnow.com
Georgia official reports short lines in Senate runoff
(NewsNation) — Georgia election officials said Tuesday’s runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker featured short lines at polling places after more than 1.7 million voters cast ballots early. Gabe Sterling, chief operating officer for the Secretary of State’s Office, told “Rush Hour” that there...
newsnationnow.com
Hospitals risk closure as COVID relief ends
(NewsNation) — As COVID-19 relief funds end, hospitals across the country are facing financial losses and some are on the brink of closure. The American Hospital Association says more than half of the nation’s hospitals are expected to be operating at a financial loss by the end of the year.
newsnationnow.com
Florida lawmakers consider special district status for Disney
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (NewsNation) — The story of Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is adding another chapter. With the return of Bob Iger at the helm of Disney, Florida lawmakers have reportedly considered keeping a special tax designation in place for Disney World, an incentive that was revoked earlier this year by DeSantis.
newsnationnow.com
Arizona sheriff upset Biden won’t visit border towns
(NewsNation) — As the number of migrants arriving at the southern border continues to grow, at least one Arizona law enforcement official is expressing disappointment with President Joe Biden’s decision to not visit border communities during a planned visit to the state. Biden on Tuesday will visit the...
newsnationnow.com
Police operation in Texas seeks to prevent ‘gotaways’ at border
(NewsNation) — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are now working in the Rio Grande valley alongside the Texas National Guard and U.S. Border Patrol in a first-of-its-kind specialized joint operation. It’s happening in conjunction with Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lonestar. Texas DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez says...
newsnationnow.com
Minnesota nurses strike avoided by tentative agreement
(NewsNation) — Multiple hospital systems reached a tentative agreement with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA), calling off a planned strike. MNA announced the planned strike against what it calls unfair labor practices has been called off as “nurses prepare to vote on the tentative agreement.” If approved, new contracts would include unprecedented language detailing how the understaffing of bedside nurses would be handled.
newsnationnow.com
A volcano expert explains new threats as lava from Mauna Loa expands
Hawaii activates National Guard as volcano lava expands. (NewsNation) — Hawaii officials activated the state’s National Guard Tuesday as the threat of flowing lava worsened. According to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, the state’s Defense Department said on Dec. 5 that outgoing Gov. David Ige and Maj. Gen....
newsnationnow.com
Lawyer: Oregon’s release of 200 defendants ‘rather extreme’
(NewsNation) — Local judges in Portland’s Multnomah County dismissed more than 200 defendants since February 2022 due to a shortage of public defenders. Oregon Live reports that the majority of these cases involved allegations of car thefts, people fleeing the police, or illegal possession of firearms. Some cases...
Comments / 0