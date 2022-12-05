Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpPhoto byShutterstock. Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style of the late Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, and has frustrated Democratic colleagues at times with her overtures to Republicans and opposition to Democratic priorities. Rather than assailing the Democratic Party in her statement, she said she was “declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington.” At the White House, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre praised Sinema as a “key partner” in passing some of President Joe Biden’s priorities and said the switch “does not change the new Democratic majority control of the Senate. ... We have every reason to expect that we will continue to work successfully with her.” While unusual for a sitting senator to switch party affiliation, the move does appear to hold more impact on Sinema’s own political brand than the operations of the Senate.
Appalachian Beekeeping Collective Voted Best Honey in WV
HINTON (WVDN) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a project of the non-profit Appalachian Headwaters, was recently voted as the “Best Honey in West Virginia” in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 “Best of West Virginia” contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping Collective has helped hundreds of people in distressed Appalachian counties learn how […] The post Appalachian Beekeeping Collective Voted Best Honey in WV appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
