Read full article on original website
Related
Cameron Herald
Milam County Memorial Ruck and Ride set for Dec. 17
With holidays commemorating the sacrifice of our troops, the service of our veterans, and the celebration of independence, why would Milam County need another event which encompasses those same ideals?. Bobbie Wiesman, founder of the Milam County Memorial Ruck and Ride, has a simple answer, “…because it is the living...
Community comes together to kick off holiday season
The Cameron Christmas Festival and Parade was a huge success, thanks to the partnership of the Cameron Chamber of Commerce, City of Cameron, Cameron Industrial Foundation, Cameron Economic Development Corp. and local downtown businesses. These entities combined talents and brought lights, festivities, and a great parade to our great city! Our city was challenged by an anonymous donor and the challenge was accepted and met! Thank you to everyone who donated to “Lighting up the Downtown.” We all greatly appreciate everyone who made this possible, and the list is enormous this year, and what a blessing! The parade was only the beginning...
Yoemen looking for another good year in 2023
The Cameron Yoemen are looking for another successful season under the direction of new head coach Calvin King. Last year, the Cameron Yoemen basketball team finished the year with a record of 24-8 with a district record of 10-2. They were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season in a 60-58 heartbreaker against the Groesbeck Goats. This year, they will have a new head coach at the helm, Calvin King. King graduated from Brenham High School in 2004 and graduated from Sam Houston State University. He will be going into his tenth year in teaching and coaching, and his...
Cameron Herald
In God We Trust Donation
During the Nov. 14 Cameron ISD Board meeting, the district received a donation of framed “In God We Trust” posters for each campus and educational building in the district. The posters were donated by the Hispanic Samaritan Organization and framed by Denio’s Furniture.
Cameron Herald
Milam County deputy escapes being shot during traffic stop
A Milam County deputy escaped harm after being shot at during a routine traffic stop early this morning. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said an attempted routine traffic stop about 2 a.m. on Dec. 8 on Griffith Lane in the Thorndale area went south when the suspect opened fire. Clore...
Comments / 0