The Cameron Christmas Festival and Parade was a huge success, thanks to the partnership of the Cameron Chamber of Commerce, City of Cameron, Cameron Industrial Foundation, Cameron Economic Development Corp. and local downtown businesses. These entities combined talents and brought lights, festivities, and a great parade to our great city! Our city was challenged by an anonymous donor and the challenge was accepted and met! Thank you to everyone who donated to “Lighting up the Downtown.” We all greatly appreciate everyone who made this possible, and the list is enormous this year, and what a blessing! The parade was only the beginning...

CAMERON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO