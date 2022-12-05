6. Valero Energy (VLO)

Related
Wholesale vegetables price index spiked 38% last month as key inflation marker rose more than expected
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data Friday for wholesale prices with a 0.3% rise in November, part of a 7.4% increase in the previous 12 months. Wholesale prices can be a leading indicator of consumer inflation. This rise surpassed experts' expectations and was led in part by a 38.1% surge in November in the price of vegetables. “The November advance in prices...
The price for new automobiles has increased more than 17% since 2020
As the average age of vehicles on American roadways gained steadily over the last five years, automobile prices skyrocketed over the last 24 months. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, many U.S. auto dealership showrooms came to a standstill as nervous customers stayed away and social distancing guidelines forced many to temporarily close— even as their maintenance shops remained open as essential businesses. Dealership sales teams who didn't have robust online purchasing and delivery systems in place quickly hit the gas on streamlining online shopping and socially distant delivery processes similar to that of their emerging competitors like Carvana.
