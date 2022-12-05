6. Valero Energy (VLO)

As the average age of vehicles on American roadways gained steadily over the last five years, automobile prices skyrocketed over the last 24 months. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, many U.S. auto dealership showrooms came to a standstill as nervous customers stayed away and social distancing guidelines forced many to temporarily close— even as their maintenance shops remained open as essential businesses. Dealership sales teams who didn't have robust online purchasing and delivery systems in place quickly hit the gas on streamlining online shopping and socially distant delivery processes similar to that of their emerging competitors like Carvana.

