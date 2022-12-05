Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Who Murdered Nick Cordova While He Was on Facetime With His Kids?NikGilbert, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In PhoenixOutside NomadPhoenix, AZ
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
COLORADO LOSES ANOTHER MAJOR NAME AS MACKINNON LEAVES GAME AND WON'T RETURN (VIDEO)
An already lengthy injury list for the Colorado Avalanche just got longer. Not only that, but the team has lost another major name in Nathan MacKinnon, who left Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers and won't return. Here's video where he took a shot on goal and was in some significant discomfort after.
NHL
Statement from the Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens release a statement on the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. On the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, we reflect on the lives that were shattered 33 years ago in one of the worst mass shootings in Canadian history. Our thoughts are with the 14 women who lost their lives on December 6, 1989, at École Polytechnique, as well as with their families, friends, and the survivors of that tragedy.
COYOTES LOAN 2021 NINTH OVERALL PICK TO HOCKEY CANADA FOR WORLD JUNIORS
One day after adding a pair of NHLers in Brandt Clarke and Shane Wright to their World Junior roster, Hockey Canada has announced that the Arizona Coyotes have loaned 2021 ninth overall pick Dylan Guenther to them for the tournament. Guenther, 19, is currently in his first season in the...
NHL
FLAMES RECALL MATTHEW PHILLIPS
The Calgary product leads the AHL in scoring with 30 points in 20 games. Calgary Flames General Manager Brad Treliving announced today the recall of forward Matthew Phillips from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League (AHL). Phillips, a native of Calgary, has played in all 20 games for...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 8 vs. Winnipeg
Blues Head Coach Craig Berube is expected to keep his lineup the same for the second consecutive game as his club gets set to host the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets to begin a three-game homestand on Thursday night at Enterprise Center (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). That means Pavel Buchnevich...
NHL
Bright Personalities | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Presented by Ticketmaster, Amanda Stein recaps the week that was taking you behind the scenes of the New Jersey Devils. It never gets old going back over a week in the Devils' schedule where they just keep on winning. And quite frankly, they've given me no other choice, which is fine by me. There's levity in the air when the wins pile up, but that's not without its seriousness as well. It's something that always stands out to me. There are those moments of levity, but the concentration, the focus, and the 'all business' attitude around this group.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. WILD
FLAMES (12-9-3) vs. WILD (13-9-2) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (19) Goals - Kadri, Elias Lindholm (9) Wild:. Points - Kirill Kaprizov (32) Goals - Kaprizov...
NHL
McDonagh returns to Tampa for the first time since trade to Preds
Over the past several years, Lightning fans have heard a lot about the standard that has been set for players that put on a Tampa Bay uniform. Following the Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, Steven Stamkos said, "We fell back on the standard that's set for this group and that's to just do whatever it takes to win. It doesn't matter who does it, when, why. It's just win. It's certainly a contagious feeling and attitude."
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Sharks
Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 27 (4-3 OTW), Dec. 7 (away), Dec. 27 (home), and Mar. 23 (home). The Canucks are 62-55-9-7 all-time against the Sharks, including a 34-29-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 8-2-0 in their last 10...
NHL
LA Kings Announce Historic New Ice Rink Partnership In Mammoth Lakes
New "LA Kings Ice at Mammoth Lakes" Will be Located Within the Town's Brand-New Community Recreation Center and is Set to Open to the Public in 2023; American Sports Entertainment Company to Provide Management Support. December 7, 2022. The Town of Mammoth Lakes, Mammoth Lakes Tourism (MLT), and Mammoth Lakes...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 06.12.2022
Wranglers continue to pile up wins and fire on all cylinders. The Wranglers are the 'real McCoy'. Through 20 games this season, the Wranglers boast a record of 13-6-1, finishing a fast-paced November with four-straight wins. As December descends, it has become increasingly evident that this team is deep. Like,...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks
The San Jose Sharks just concluded a four-game road trip on Sunday. Now, the Sharks are back home to take on the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Alexander Barabanov is now riding a four-game...
NHL
2022 SEAHAC: Can You Dig It?
All-day hockey analytics conference deeply informs sold-out crowd with impressive input from Kraken hockey operations, nine other NHL teams. It's available to watch online. When fans consider hockey analytics, they no doubt think statistics, numbers, data, all things math and science. This past Saturday's 2022 SEAHAC analytics conference highlighted the vital human element of digging deeper into hockey performance. More than three dozen presenters spoke to 250 attendees about the latest research, on-ice theorems and, most strikingly, their careers and lives in hockey.
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship Tee Up | PROSPECT WATCH
Devils fans will get a glimpse at what the club's blue line will look like in the coming years with top defensive prospects poised to play. This year's World Junior Hockey Championship should give Devils fans a glimpse at what the club's blue line will look like in the coming years.
NHL
Ovechkin chasing history, Howe, Gretzky
Capitals forward within five goals of 800 after two against Flyers. Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin continues to climb the NHL all-time goals list as he closes in three significant milestones -- 800 goals; 801, which would tie Gordie Howe for second all time; and 802, which would put him alone in second place, behind Wayne Gretzky (894).
NHL
Scheifele and Connor each score twice in Jets win over Panthers
WINNIPEG - For the last two games, the Winnipeg Jets have been in search of a strong start. They got it against the Florida Panthers, and with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor scoring twice each to lead the way, the Jets earned a 5-2 win to close out a four-game home stand.
NHL
'Lifetime hockey fan' Weir enjoys Bell Centre visit
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens rolled out the red carpet for golfer Mike Weir last week at the Bell Centre before he was named captain of the International Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup. The eight-time PGA Tour winner watched last Tuesday's morning skate with general manager Kent Hughes and assistant...
NHL
Becher's Bytes: The Sharks Origin Story
The origin of sharks is obscure but likely goes back more than 350 million years. Modern sharks appeared about 200 million years ago and have changed very little in the last 60 million years. There are hundreds of species of Sharks which can be distinguished/identified by their teeth. But you're...
NHL
Schmid More Comfortable Second Time Around | FEATURE
The Devils goaltender's play has been much improved than a year ago. With less than 10 seconds showing on the clock, the Philadelphia Flyers had one last ditch effort to try to tie the game. The Flyers trailed New Jersey, 3-2, at Wells Fargo Center Saturday night when Travis Konecny...
NHL
Nick Olczyk talks joining Kraken broadcast team on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Discusses living with father Eddie in Seattle; Marner point streak also among topics on latest episode. Nick Olczyk has found Seattle to be better than even he expected when he moved there with his father, Eddie, to be part of the Seattle Kraken broadcast team on ROOT Sports. The younger...
