ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Woman killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. — A woman was killed Saturday morning in a shooting in east central Indiana, police said. The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Randolph Street in Richmond, which is about 70 miles east of Indianapolis. Third-shift Richmond police officers were called to...
RICHMOND, IN
dayton247now.com

Woman found dead after being shot in Richmond, Indiana

RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- A woman was discovered dead in Richmond early Saturday morning, according to the Richmond Police Department. Officers responded to the 100 block of Randolph Street at about 4 a.m. on a person being shot. 42-year-old Brandy Jo Fox, of Richmond was found dead by police with...
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

Tipp City police detective on leave pending investigation

TIPP CITY — A detective within the Tipp City Police Department is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations made against him. Detective Todd Daley was placed on leave on Nov. 14 after allegations surfaced “of off-duty misconduct as an employee of the City of Tipp City,” Greg Adkins, Tipp City Chief of Police, told News Center 7 Friday.
TIPP CITY, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford Police responds to thefts and shoplifting

Oxford police reported the theft of a catalytic converter and an inflatable polar bear in the past week. The catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle at 231 E. Chestnut St. on an unknown date. A female victim reported the incident to police after she returned to her car from Thanksgiving break. Police have named no suspects at this time.
OXFORD, OH
1017thepoint.com

NO SUSPECTS SOUGHT IN CONNECTION WITH DISCOVERY OF REMAINS AT HUESTON WOODS

(Preble County, OH)--Here’s more on the human remains found in Hueston Woods on Wednesday that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point reported on Thursday. Investigators said Thursday that, because the remains had been there for two and a half years, it may not be possible to determine a specific cause of death. But, so far, there have been no signs of foul play. "I will say that we're not looking for anybody right now. We're not looking for any suspects," said Sergeant Brandon McCroskey. Investigators still believe the remains are those of Butler County’s Michael McKenney, but it will take DNA testing to confirm that, and will take at least a few weeks.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 man hurt following shooting in Harrison Township

DAYTON — Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the shooting took place at Dixie Lounge on the 3100 block of N. Dixie Drive. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 4200 N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Township and one man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Lawrenceburg Speedway ransacked, every equipment key stolen

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are investigating after two people broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and left it vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage. Track officials say it happened overnight Wednesday and that the suspects are two teenagers. Kimberly Rudisell is marketing director at the speedway. “Thursday morning,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WHIO Dayton

2 cars crash in Dayton; medics respond

DAYTON — Dayton Police and Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash late Saturday evening. Two Dayton Police and two Dayton Fire crews responded to the intersection of Edwin C Moses Boulevard and Albany Street at around 11:50 a.m. News Center 7 was at the scene of the crash and...
DAYTON, OH
Daily Standard

150 years after brutal murder, a victim's grave is restored

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP - When the remains of 13-year-old Mary Arabelle Secaur were discovered in a thicket north of Tama Road on June 24, 1872, it sent shockwaves through the community. Secaur had been missing since she was last seen walking home from church on June 23, 1872. By the time...
CELINA, OH
dayton247now.com

1 woman dead, 3 hospitalized after two car crash in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) --A two vehicle head-on collision left one woman dead, and hospitalized a man with two children Saturday evening. Troopers from the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on U.S. 36 west of R. M. Davis Parkway at about 9:51 p.m., according to a news release.
PIQUA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy