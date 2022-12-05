(Preble County, OH)--Here’s more on the human remains found in Hueston Woods on Wednesday that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point reported on Thursday. Investigators said Thursday that, because the remains had been there for two and a half years, it may not be possible to determine a specific cause of death. But, so far, there have been no signs of foul play. "I will say that we're not looking for anybody right now. We're not looking for any suspects," said Sergeant Brandon McCroskey. Investigators still believe the remains are those of Butler County’s Michael McKenney, but it will take DNA testing to confirm that, and will take at least a few weeks.

