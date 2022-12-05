Read full article on original website
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Heidi Matheny: preliminary hearing delayed for woman who allegedly drowned grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
USPS: Milton Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMilton, IN
Decomposing body of likely pregnant woman found during fatal shooting arrest: Police
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Officers seeking a suspect in a fatal shooting at a Maryland gas station made a "surprising discovery" when they found the decomposing body of a likely pregnant woman at the man's apartment, police said. Torrey Moore, 31, of Silver Spring, was arrested and charged with...
Rape charge filed against Muncie man accused of assaulting person in his care
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County prosecutor has filed rape charges against a Muncie man accused of assaulting someone who was in his care. Police arrested James Kwekwe on Monday. In court documents, investigators say Kwekwe, 38, became intoxicated on Dec. 5 and got into the victim's bed, touching...
Richmond woman found deceased, gunshot wound
A woman was found deceased early this morning in Richmond as a result of a gunshot wound, Richmond Police said.
Have you seen him? Man accused of breaking into, stealing from Wright Company Factory site in Dayton
DAYTON — Authorities are asking for help identifying a man accused of breaking into and stealing from the Wright Company Factory site in Dayton. In a social media post, the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park shared pictures of a man they said broke into the historical site on Dec. 6 around 6 a.m.
Eaton woman who admitted to drowning grandmother enters plea
“It’s nothing that she did,” she said in a police interview,” She’s not – She’s the perfect freaking grandma.”
Woman killed in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Ind. — A woman was killed Saturday morning in a shooting in east central Indiana, police said. The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Randolph Street in Richmond, which is about 70 miles east of Indianapolis. Third-shift Richmond police officers were called to...
Woman found dead after being shot in Richmond, Indiana
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- A woman was discovered dead in Richmond early Saturday morning, according to the Richmond Police Department. Officers responded to the 100 block of Randolph Street at about 4 a.m. on a person being shot. 42-year-old Brandy Jo Fox, of Richmond was found dead by police with...
Court docs detail man’s futile attempts to convince police he wasn’t a drug dealer
When a Dunkirk man was pulled over for driving in the middle of the road, court documents detail his interactions with police that would eventually lead him to facing multiple felonies.
Tipp City police detective on leave pending investigation
TIPP CITY — A detective within the Tipp City Police Department is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations made against him. Detective Todd Daley was placed on leave on Nov. 14 after allegations surfaced “of off-duty misconduct as an employee of the City of Tipp City,” Greg Adkins, Tipp City Chief of Police, told News Center 7 Friday.
Mother says teacher threw daughter to ground at St. Rita School for Deaf; Police investigating
A Montgomery County mother no longer wants her daughter’s teacher anywhere near her. It’s because of a video the mom shared with News Center 7. She said the video shows the teacher threw her daughter to the ground at Saint Rita School for Deaf in Evandale, Northern Cincinnati.
Oxford Police responds to thefts and shoplifting
Oxford police reported the theft of a catalytic converter and an inflatable polar bear in the past week. The catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle at 231 E. Chestnut St. on an unknown date. A female victim reported the incident to police after she returned to her car from Thanksgiving break. Police have named no suspects at this time.
NO SUSPECTS SOUGHT IN CONNECTION WITH DISCOVERY OF REMAINS AT HUESTON WOODS
(Preble County, OH)--Here’s more on the human remains found in Hueston Woods on Wednesday that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point reported on Thursday. Investigators said Thursday that, because the remains had been there for two and a half years, it may not be possible to determine a specific cause of death. But, so far, there have been no signs of foul play. "I will say that we're not looking for anybody right now. We're not looking for any suspects," said Sergeant Brandon McCroskey. Investigators still believe the remains are those of Butler County’s Michael McKenney, but it will take DNA testing to confirm that, and will take at least a few weeks.
Nearly two dozen animals taken from Madison County condemned home
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Six dogs and more than a dozen cats were taken from a home that was later condemned in Madison County. The sheriff's department responded to a complaint about a home in the 3000 block of 1100 North in Alexandria. Police claim there was a...
1 man hurt following shooting in Harrison Township
DAYTON — Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the shooting took place at Dixie Lounge on the 3100 block of N. Dixie Drive. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 4200 N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Township and one man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
Lawrenceburg Speedway ransacked, every equipment key stolen
LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are investigating after two people broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and left it vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage. Track officials say it happened overnight Wednesday and that the suspects are two teenagers. Kimberly Rudisell is marketing director at the speedway. “Thursday morning,...
‘I heard 4 or 5 shots go off;’ 911 caller describes shots fired at Dayton high school
DAYTON — Update at 5:55 a.m. ET, Dec. 10:. Trotwood Police responded to reports of shots fired at Meadowdale High School Friday evening. News Center 7 previously reported that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Whitestone Court at around 9:50 p.m. A 911 call from the incident...
Person walks into hospital with gunshot wound; Dayton Police investigating
Dayton — One person walked into Miami Valley hospital with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning. Police were told by the hospital that one person came in with a gunshot wound around 4:04 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>1 wounded in Xenia shooting during confrontation inside home,...
2 cars crash in Dayton; medics respond
DAYTON — Dayton Police and Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash late Saturday evening. Two Dayton Police and two Dayton Fire crews responded to the intersection of Edwin C Moses Boulevard and Albany Street at around 11:50 a.m. News Center 7 was at the scene of the crash and...
150 years after brutal murder, a victim's grave is restored
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP - When the remains of 13-year-old Mary Arabelle Secaur were discovered in a thicket north of Tama Road on June 24, 1872, it sent shockwaves through the community. Secaur had been missing since she was last seen walking home from church on June 23, 1872. By the time...
1 woman dead, 3 hospitalized after two car crash in Piqua
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) --A two vehicle head-on collision left one woman dead, and hospitalized a man with two children Saturday evening. Troopers from the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on U.S. 36 west of R. M. Davis Parkway at about 9:51 p.m., according to a news release.
