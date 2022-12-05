Read full article on original website
Police investigating shooting, man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound to head
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police are looking into a shooting after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the head on Sunday. The shooting occurred on the 1200 block of North Gettysburg Avenue after the man was brought in a private vehicle to Kettering Health Dayton at about 9 a.m.. according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.
1 woman dead, 3 hospitalized after two car crash in Piqua
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) --A two vehicle head-on collision left one woman dead, and hospitalized a man with two children Saturday evening. Troopers from the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on U.S. 36 west of R. M. Davis Parkway at about 9:51 p.m., according to a news release.
At least one injured in shooting on N. Dixie Drive and Hillsdale Ave.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police are on the scene of a shooting at North Dixie Drive and East Hillsdale Ave. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says one victim was shot in the abdomen, and has been transported to Grandview Medical Center. The suspect is said to be driving in a...
Court date set for Preble County woman who killed grandmother
EATON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Preble County woman who was indicted for the death of her grandmother has had her trial date set. Heidi Matheny, 35, of Eaton is facing a charge of murder in connection of the death of her 93-year-old grandmother, Alice Matheny, according to court records. Matheny's...
Services announced for former Miamisburg Mayor Dick Church
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- Funeral services have been announced for former Miamisburg Mayor Dick Church Jr. Church for who was the longest serving mayor in the history of Miamisburg (28 years) died Thursday, Dec. 8 after a brief illness. He was 81. Visitation will be held in the Richard C....
32nd Annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service being held on Dec. 12
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Friday that the annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 12, this year. The service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, on the corner of First and Perry Streets in downtown Dayton at...
Springfield kindergartener who beat cancer rings bell at Dayton Children's
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Aeryn Miller, a Kenwood Elementary School kindergartener, completed her chemotherapy on Friday, December 9, after a battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Aeryn was diagnosed in 2020, and her mother says that her journey started out poorly with a grim diagnosis. "She was seizing badly and had...
Trotwood hosting Christmas decor competition for residents
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- This Christmas season, the City of Trotwood is holding an outdoor holiday light contest for residents. Residents are urged to decorate their homes for the holiday season and then send in photos of their beautiful decor to Chwheeler@trotwood.org. Name, contact information, and address for the resident...
Dayton plans to monitor short-term rentals to ease residents concerns across our area
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --- Short-term rentals have become more common here at home and throughout the united states. The Dayton Division of Planning told Dayton 24/7 Now; some residents are worried that Airbnb may alter their neighborhoods. The realtor for Luxe Omni Real Estate in Oakwood and owner of an...
Dayton 2023 budget approved after an emotional long special meeting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --- After disagreeing over the city budget for 2023, Dayton city leaders have reach an agreement. A special Dayton City Commission meeting went on for hours with the commissioners, mayor, and community members voicing their concerns. Dayton Mayor Jeffery J. Mims Jr. and City Manager Shelley Dickstein...
Dayton City Commission holds special meeting to discuss 2023 budget
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A special Dayton City Commission meeting with the 2023 budget resolution on the agenda ended after approximately three hours of discussion. After hearing from commissioners and public comments totaling 20 people, Dayton City Commission approved the topics from the special meeting. The commission had until Wednesday...
Illuminate Hamilton lights up streets, buildings for annual tradition
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Families and friends turned out for an annual tradition Saturday as Hamilton lit up for the holidays. Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays. Hundreds of luminaries lined the streets. The event also featured laser light shows on several buildings and shops stayed open late...
Public Health urges parents to have children vaccinated for measles
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With 64 cases confirmed in Franklin, Ross, and Richland counties, the measles outbreak in central Ohio is still spreading. Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health advises parents to vaccinate their kids to prevent them from contracting an infection. The measles spreads quickly. Even before they show...
Local nonprofit plans new center in West Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A local nonprofit is requesting funding to build a resource center that will provide free and low-cost services to those in need. The project not only would aid the region, it also would create jobs. Njoy Njoy, a non-profit charity, is requesting $300,000 in...
Two Dayton city commissioners outline their opposition to the city budget
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two Dayton city commissioners held a news conference on Friday to give their side of the budget impasse, which threatens to shut down city services in the new year. Commissioners Shenise Turner-Sloss and Darryl Fairchild said the budget didn't address their priorities. Turner-Sloss said she didn't...
Scene75 featured in 'The 10 Best Indoor Amusement Parks in the U.S.'
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Scene75 Entertainment Center located at 6196 Poe Ave., has just been featured in “The 10 Best Indoor Amusement Parks in the U.S.” by U.S. News. Alongside major names in entertainment like Nickelodeon Universe at The Mall of America, Scene75 is praised for possessing one of the largest indoor roller coasters in the state of Ohio, a two-story carousel and 10 other thrilling offerings.
Wright State University holds fall commencement
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Nearly 1,157 students are to graduate at fall commencement ceremonies at Wright State University. The graduates will join more than 120,000 alumni who are making a difference throughout Raider Country, all over Ohio, across the nation and around the world. A ceremony for graduate students was...
CJ boys basketball wins Friday, stays unbeaten
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Check out highlights from Friday's boys basketball game between Alter and Chaminade Julienne! More area scores from Friday night are below.
