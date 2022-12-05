DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police are looking into a shooting after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the head on Sunday. The shooting occurred on the 1200 block of North Gettysburg Avenue after the man was brought in a private vehicle to Kettering Health Dayton at about 9 a.m.. according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

