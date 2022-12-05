Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
Court date set for Preble County woman who killed grandmother
EATON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Preble County woman who was indicted for the death of her grandmother has had her trial date set. Heidi Matheny, 35, of Eaton is facing a charge of murder in connection of the death of her 93-year-old grandmother, Alice Matheny, according to court records. Matheny's...
dayton247now.com
At least one injured in shooting on N. Dixie Drive and Hillsdale Ave.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police are on the scene of a shooting at North Dixie Drive and East Hillsdale Ave. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says one victim was shot in the abdomen, and has been transported to Grandview Medical Center. The suspect is said to be driving in a...
dayton247now.com
Woman found dead after being shot in Richmond, Indiana
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- A woman was discovered dead in Richmond early Saturday morning, according to the Richmond Police Department. Officers responded to the 100 block of Randolph Street at about 4 a.m. on a person being shot. 42-year-old Brandy Jo Fox, of Richmond was found dead by police with...
WLWT 5
Woman sentenced after couple attacked leaving The Banks
CINCINNATI — A woman will spend time in jail for an assault at The Banks this summer. It happened in July when the couple said they were attacked while waiting on an Uber after a Reds game. Police confirmed the victim and her partner sustained injuries from the incident.
dayton247now.com
32nd Annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service being held on Dec. 12
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Friday that the annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 12, this year. The service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, on the corner of First and Perry Streets in downtown Dayton at...
Testimony: Troy man stabbed, beat roommate 60 times before dumping body in Indiana
TROY — New details are being revealed in the murder of a Troy man as a judge contemplates the sentence for the man who admitted to killing him. Sean Higgins appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing, where prosecutors and defense attorneys laid out information for a judge in their process of determining his sentence.
Huber Heights man arrested, drugs found in home
Officers arrested the man as he attempted to enter his home and then obtained a search warrant for the home itself and the man’s vehicles, Huber Heights police said.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine man arrested for aggravated menacing of a 13-year-old
The Bellefontaine Police received a call Saturday night in reference to a man with a gun threatening a 13-year-old boy. Police spoke to the boy who told them he was waiting for his friend outside in the 600 block of North Madriver Street when a man approached him and ask for his name. That man was Rush Eichholtz III, who lives at 601 North Madriver. According to the boy, Eichholtz asked him a few questions and started talking “all weird” and was talking slowly and deeply. He then said to the boy “I’ll be real honest with you. I do got a gun and I will shoot you.”
Fox 19
Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
‘I have cried every day;” Family of man murdered by roommate in Troy speaks out in court
TROY — Family members of a man murdered by his roommate urged a Miami County Common Pleas Court judge to not let that roommate have any possibility of parole. Troy police said Sean Higgins killed his roommate Easton Ho, 25, in April. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was in...
Trial date set for former LPD officer charged in Wapak incident
WAPAKONETA — A jury trial has been scheduled for Feb. 13 in Auglaize County Municipal Court for a former Lima police officer charged with misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business during an incident in Wapakoneta earlier this year. Veronica Sepulveda, 36, of Napoleon, appeared for her...
‘There’s blood everywhere;’ Person of interest wanted in Trotwood following bloody home break-in
TROTWOOD — Crews responded to a break-in at a residential Trotwood home that ended with blood-covered floors Monday morning. Police were called to the 4100 block of Indian Lane at around 1:30 a.m. after a resident returned home and found their place broken into, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
dayton247now.com
Dick Church Jr., former mayor of Miamisburg, has died at 81
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) - Dick Church Jr., who was the longest serving mayor in the history Miamisburg (28 years) has passed. Mr. Church was a retired local business owner when he first entered public office as a member of Miamisburg City Council in 1988. Four years later, he ran for mayor and defeated the incumbent by 27 votes. He retired in 2019.
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Elmwood Place shooting
CINCINNATI — A man has died followinga shooting in the 6300 block of Vine Street Friday night. According to Monday's Hamilton County Coroner's report, 37-year-old Tomas Diego Andres died after a shooting. Hamilton County deputies responded to the scene Friday night, where officials say two Hispanic men were transported...
WKRC
Woman accused of setting up robberies through Facebook Marketplace
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman appears in Hamilton County court accused of theft and robbery. Investigators say Amanda Griffin advertised a vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace and agreed to meet up with a woman on to make the sale on November 11. But investigators say she pointed a gun...
Police and medics on scene of truck hitting building in Dayton
DAYTON — Police and medics are on scene of a truck hitting a building in Dayton late Monday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Testimony: Troy man stabbed, beat roommate 60 times before dumping body in Indiana. Crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of Salem Avenue around...
wktn.com
18 Year Old Lima Resident Shot in Auglaize County
An early Sunday morning shooting in the northwest section of Auglaize County sent an 18 year old Lima area resident to the hospital. According to a release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location in Salem Township where they found Brandon Fleming suffering from a gunshot injury.
Sheriff: Missing Preble County woman now believed to be dead; Deputies seek public’s help
EATON — Investigators are now asking the public’s help for information, and are offering a reward, in the case of a missing Preble County woman who deputies believe is now dead. Tiffany Orona, 32, was reported as missing by her mother to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office in...
Two women advance in Springfield police chief search
for the police chief position. We’re pleased to have had such a robust pool of candidates
UPDATE: Elderly woman’s service dog found and returned after being stolen
DAYTON — Update at 1:31 p.m. ET, Dec. 6:. A 1-year-old Miniature Schnauzer named Gonzo has been found and returned to an elderly woman. News Center 7 initially reported that the pet was thought to have been stolen from a residential backyard in the 1600 block of Alwildy Avenue on November 28th.
Comments / 0