The Bellefontaine Police received a call Saturday night in reference to a man with a gun threatening a 13-year-old boy. Police spoke to the boy who told them he was waiting for his friend outside in the 600 block of North Madriver Street when a man approached him and ask for his name. That man was Rush Eichholtz III, who lives at 601 North Madriver. According to the boy, Eichholtz asked him a few questions and started talking “all weird” and was talking slowly and deeply. He then said to the boy “I’ll be real honest with you. I do got a gun and I will shoot you.”

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO