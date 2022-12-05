ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Court date set for Preble County woman who killed grandmother

EATON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Preble County woman who was indicted for the death of her grandmother has had her trial date set. Heidi Matheny, 35, of Eaton is facing a charge of murder in connection of the death of her 93-year-old grandmother, Alice Matheny, according to court records. Matheny's...
EATON, OH
At least one injured in shooting on N. Dixie Drive and Hillsdale Ave.

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police are on the scene of a shooting at North Dixie Drive and East Hillsdale Ave. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says one victim was shot in the abdomen, and has been transported to Grandview Medical Center. The suspect is said to be driving in a...
DAYTON, OH
Woman found dead after being shot in Richmond, Indiana

RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- A woman was discovered dead in Richmond early Saturday morning, according to the Richmond Police Department. Officers responded to the 100 block of Randolph Street at about 4 a.m. on a person being shot. 42-year-old Brandy Jo Fox, of Richmond was found dead by police with...
RICHMOND, IN
Woman sentenced after couple attacked leaving The Banks

CINCINNATI — A woman will spend time in jail for an assault at The Banks this summer. It happened in July when the couple said they were attacked while waiting on an Uber after a Reds game. Police confirmed the victim and her partner sustained injuries from the incident.
CINCINNATI, OH
32nd Annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service being held on Dec. 12

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Friday that the annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 12, this year. The service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, on the corner of First and Perry Streets in downtown Dayton at...
DAYTON, OH
Bellefontaine man arrested for aggravated menacing of a 13-year-old

The Bellefontaine Police received a call Saturday night in reference to a man with a gun threatening a 13-year-old boy. Police spoke to the boy who told them he was waiting for his friend outside in the 600 block of North Madriver Street when a man approached him and ask for his name. That man was Rush Eichholtz III, who lives at 601 North Madriver. According to the boy, Eichholtz asked him a few questions and started talking “all weird” and was talking slowly and deeply. He then said to the boy “I’ll be real honest with you. I do got a gun and I will shoot you.”
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Dick Church Jr., former mayor of Miamisburg, has died at 81

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) - Dick Church Jr., who was the longest serving mayor in the history Miamisburg (28 years) has passed. Mr. Church was a retired local business owner when he first entered public office as a member of Miamisburg City Council in 1988. Four years later, he ran for mayor and defeated the incumbent by 27 votes. He retired in 2019.
MIAMISBURG, OH
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Elmwood Place shooting

CINCINNATI — A man has died followinga shooting in the 6300 block of Vine Street Friday night. According to Monday's Hamilton County Coroner's report, 37-year-old Tomas Diego Andres died after a shooting. Hamilton County deputies responded to the scene Friday night, where officials say two Hispanic men were transported...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
18 Year Old Lima Resident Shot in Auglaize County

An early Sunday morning shooting in the northwest section of Auglaize County sent an 18 year old Lima area resident to the hospital. According to a release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location in Salem Township where they found Brandon Fleming suffering from a gunshot injury.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH

